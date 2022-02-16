‘Hope for Tomorrow’ mental health fair planned for Feb. 23

BoroSAFE, Hillsborough’s community organization dedicated to mental health awareness and suicide prevention, will hold its second annual “Hope for Tomorrow” Virtual Mental Health Fair from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 23.

This free event will feature a keynote speaker, 10 breakout session options on a variety of mental health topics, and a trivia game with prizes.

Scott Prendergast, a speaker from Minding Your Mind, will share his personal story as the keynote speaker. His presentation, “Changing Minds: Stories over Stigma,” reflects the mission of BoroSafe to offer hope, provide resources and reduce the stigma often associated with mental health issues.

In addition to the keynote speaker, a variety of mental health experts from the community will present breakout sessions on topics such as improving family communication, managing emotions, nutrition, yoga, art therapy and much more.

For details, visit https://padlet.com/jsmedley/59gar7r9yalya7zz

BoroSafe’s mission is to provide access to mental health resources, emotional well-being best practices and suicide prevention resources across the entire Hillsborough Community. This event is co-sponsored by Hillsborough Township’s Stigma-Free Community initiative and the Hillsborough Education Association.

Advanced registration is not required but recommended. To register, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfWVjYVN0t4QeREk3ciUiSUwl0veDTwfHLh1AYIrGzkdDODbQ/viewform

Contact Anna Mahler at amahler@htps.us with any questions about the event.