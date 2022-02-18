Freehold Township H.S. teacher receives emerging leader award

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — Angello Villarreal, who teaches Spanish at Freehold Township High School, was the recipient of the 2022 Emerging Professional Development School Leader Award at the 2022 National Association for Professional Development Schools annual conference on Feb. 10 in Chicago.

“I am honored to receive this prestigious award and represent Freehold Township High

School and the Freehold Regional High School District,” Villarreal said.

“The FRHSD has provided me with the best professional development, which has pushed me to be a better educator. Everything I do in the field is for my students and I am honored to be their teacher,” he said.

Villarreal, who is a recent graduate of the doctoral program at Monmouth University, West Long Branch, was recognized for his partnership work with and on behalf of Monmouth University, including his participation in the Teacher Residency program, journal publication in PDS Partners.

“Dr. Villarreal’s recognition as an Emerging PDS Leader is well deserved,” Freehold

Regional High School District Superintendent of Schools Charles Sampson said. “He is a dedicated teacher who gives his all to his profession. We are very lucky to have such an exceptional leader in our district.”

In addition to being an award recipient, Villarreal delivered the keynote address of the

PDS conference as part of a Monmouth University team and served as a featured speaker for the NAPDS Antiracist Summit at the conference.