LAWRENCEVILLE

William H. McCarroll, 91, passed away on February 23rd, 2022. Born at the Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, NY on March 19, 1930 to Elva Hill and Joseph Allen McCarroll. His early childhood was spent in Teaneck, NJ but in 1942 his father accepted a position at the Submarine Base in New London, CT and the family moved to Mystic, Ct. He graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1952 and decided to remain there for his graduate studies because of their strong program in solid state chemistry. In 1954 he did a summer internship at the RCA Laboratories in Princeton and was subsequently hired by them upon completion of his degree.

He met his future wife, Chantal Gleanzer, at a dance on top of the then Bamberger’s store in the Princeton Shopping Center. They were married in October, 1958 and settled in Lawrenceville. In 1967 he left RCA to take a position in the Chemistry department at Rider College which he held until 1992 when he chose early retirement so that he and Chantal could spend more time together. He continued sponsoring research students there until 2008.

Active in local politics, he was a strong supporter of the low income housing project in the Eggerts Crossing section of the township in the 1970’s and served a short term on the Lawrence Township Council. He chose to take early retirement in 1992 so that he and Chantal would have more time to travel. However, Rider allowed him to maintain a research laboratory where he mentored students interested in solid state chemistry and he continued this endeavor until 2008. He was active in the Townships Meals on Wheels program and served as that organizations President for several years.

He is survived by his daughter Monique Crossley and her husband, Leonard, of Danville, PA, a son, Marcus McCarroll of Keene, NH; a granddaughter, Amy Gendek Rusignuolo and her husband, Peter of Monmouth Junction, NJ, Eugene Gendek and his wife Angie, of Bordentown, NJ. A daughter, Marthe, and her husband, Eugene, predeceased her. A daughter Marianne McCarroll-Powell (predeceased) and her husband, Dave Powell of Stockton, CA, six grandsons, Robert A. Spahr, Jr., Ryan P. Spahr, Peter L. Rusignuolo, Jacob W. Gendek, Samuel I. Gendek and Nicholas J. Gendek.

Funeral services will be held Saturday March 5th 10:30 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Lawrenceville, 2688 Lawrenceville Road, Lawrenceville, with the Rev. Kyle Anderson officiating. The interment will be private. Arrangements are by the Wilson-Apple Funeral Home, Pennington. Condolences are welcome at www.wilsonapple.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Presbyterian Church of Lawrenceville.