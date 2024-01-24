Let’s face it: Iowa and Las Vegas couldn’t be more different. But you can bring some of the glitz and glamour of Sin City right into your own home – thanks to the best Iowa online casinos.

There are dozens of amazing online gambling platforms for residents of the Hawkeye State. Our favorite is BetMGM, taking the top position with over 1,500 games and up to a $1,000 welcome bonus.

But our list extends beyond one option. There are 3 other top-notch sites for you to check out. Let’s see what they’ve got!

Best Iowa Online Casinos

BetMGM : Best overall

Best overall DraftKings : Excellent video poker machines

Excellent video poker machines BetRivers : Newest casino games

Newest casino games FanDuel: Best for online slots

Eager to know more about Iowa online casinos and their top-notch features? Below, we will give each of them scores based on strict ranking criteria. Make sure you keep reading so choosing your favorite becomes easier.

1. BetMGM – Best Iowa Online Casino Overall

Pros:

$1,000 in welcome bonuses

Over 1,500 online casino games

Daily/monthly poker tournaments

Dedicated mobile applications

24/7 customer support assistance

Cons:



Overloaded casino homepage

BetMGM is one of the most popular real money online casinos for Iowa players. It was created in 2018 and has been delivering top-notch services in terms of a great variety of games, generous bonuses, excellent mobile compatibility, and 24/7 available help channels.

Variety of Games: 4.95/5

The casino section of BetMGM showcases several categories, including slot machines, live dealers, table games, and specialty titles.

Wondering about the quality behind all these? Play’N Go, Net Entertainment, and IGT are some of the software providers. Games like Regal Riches, Riches of Midgard, and Reactoonz offer excellent bonus features such as free spins, fun match-5 formats, and high RTPs.

If you want something different than spinning the reels, visit the table games section, where you will explore Space Invaders Roulette and Blackjack Pro for a more strategic approach.

And finally, you can also opt for live dealer games and interact with hosts and players from the comfort of your home. Crazy Time, Crazy Coin Flip, and BetMGM Infinite Blackjack are the ones we recommend.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

The welcome bonus at BetMGM is a 100% match up to $1,000. This offer is subject to 15x wagering requirements, which makes it one of the most attractive promotions on the market.

To unlock it, you must make a minimum deposit of $10. However, there is also a free $25 bonus that you’ll get instantly after creating an account.

After you’ve used all the existing promotions, you can visit the poker section and join daily tournaments with up to $25,000 guaranteed prizes.

Banking Experience: 4.9/5

There are 15 payment options you can opt for at this Iowa online casino. Play+, Mastercard, PayPal, Visa, Skrill, and online banking are some of the most popular methods.

Each of these comes with different rules. For instance, if you decide to withdraw using online banking, you won’t take less than $10 and more than $25,000 from your account. Alternatively, Check by Mail offers cashouts of up to $50,000.

Transactions are the fastest using PayPal and VIP Preferred, and they mostly take up to 24 hours to process.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

BetMGM Casino ensures round-the-clock support to its users via live chat, providing quick assistance to Iowa players.

Additionally, players can contact the support team via email or the designated state-specific phone number.

Accessing the contact details is seamless, as they are conveniently located in the Help Center. Simply click the Help & Contact button in the top right corner of the screen to find the necessary information.

2. DraftKings – Best Iowa Online Casino for Video Poker Games

Pros:

Up to $2,000 in casino bonus funds

Over 550 games

Excellent video poker options

$5 minimum deposit

19 online sports betting markets

Cons:

Limited selection of live dealer games

VIP club is only accessible by invitation

DraftKings is one of the best Iowa online casinos for those who want to elevate their poker experience. It’s also a great option for low-budget players since you can start depositing for as little as $5.

Variety of Games: 4.9/5

This online casino makes you feel special with its awesome game selection. Besides basic categories, you can explore exclusive titles created by the site that are only accessible to its loyal players.

DraftKings’ Baseball Blackjack, DraftKings Hop It & Profit, and 2 Tribes are the ones that we enjoyed playing the most.

Online poker enthusiasts can try Ultimate X Poker Play, Five Pl1ay Draw Poker, and Jacks or Better. Some even offer jackpot prizes going up to $300,000 and more.

Moreover, if you switch to a sportsbook, you can bet on Cricket, Football, and E-Sports such as LoL and Call of Duty.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

To unlock bonuses at DraftKings Casino, players from Iowa should make a modest deposit of $5. Following this initial deposit, players gain access to 2 enticing bonus options.

The first choice presents a match bonus of up to $100, with a straightforward 1x playthrough requirement. Alternatively, players opting for the second bonus, offering a potential match of $2,000, face a slightly more adventurous journey with a 10x wagering requirement.

If you invite your friend to the platform and they make a minimum deposit of $25, you will receive a reward equal to 100% match up to $100 in bonus funds.

Banking Experience: 4.85/5

This Iowa online casino currently supports 9 banking options, such as Visa, Mastercard, Discover, PayPal, and DraftKings gift cards.

You’ll be happy to discover that with most methods, you can withdraw as little as $1 and go up to $100,000. If you win big, you won’t have to make several transactions to get your money.

Typically, you can expect your winnings in an average of 48 hours. However, this might take more time, depending on which option you opt for.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Draftkings’ Help Center covers basic information about the casino and online sports betting sections. It should be enough to resolve all frequently asked questions. However, if you are unable to solve your issue there, you can always submit

3. BetRivers – Newest Games of All Iowa Online Casinos

Pros:

Up to $500 casino cashback

Low wagering requirements

Daily slot tournaments

Top-rated iOS and Android applications

Great variety of specialty games

Cons:

Slow customer support service during peak hours

Could have a more modern website design

Next up, we have BetRivers, your go-to place if you want to play the freshest online casino games in the Iowa online gambling market.

With its great mobile compatibility and exciting tournaments, this online casino is perfect for newcomers and experienced players.

Variety of Games: 4.8/5

While there are a lot of categories you can explore at BetRivers Casino, we advise you to check out the Top-Played New Games section.

Here, you’ll play the most exciting games with superb features. For instance, Pearl Palace is an Asian-themed slot machine featuring two progressive jackpots and free spins round with a retrigger of up to 1,000 free spins.

You can also try your luck at specialty titles such as Lightning Box Keno, Ancient Thunder Keno, and Slingo Showdown. You can use a separate search button to look for your favorite games.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

After you make your first deposit of $10 or more using the code CASINOBACK, you’ll receive 100% of net losses back on the first 24 hours of play, up to $500. That way, even the worst losing streak will feel like a win.

If you visit the Tourney section, you can join daily slot tournaments. Those who manage to get a position in the top 50 list will get different prizes, with the first taking $100 in bonus funds.

BetRivers also has a Happy Hour promotion. On the designated day, players receive push notifications revealing the featured casino game. Every spin on the game during Happy Hour earns them double the Loyalty and Bonus Store Points.

Banking Experience: 4.7/5

Like all the best Iowa casinos, BetRivers supports the most popular and convenient deposit and withdrawal options. You can choose from credit cards, PayPal, Play+, online banking, Check via Mail, and more.

To submit a withdrawal, you need to have at least $20 on your balance. As for the maximum limits, it differs from one method to another.

You can win instantly using Play+ and Cash at Rivers Casino Cage. Other methods might take up to 5 business days.

Customer Support: 4.75/5

If there are issues during online casino gambling, users have a go-to resource – the site’s help center. You can delve into a comprehensive FAQ section meticulously designed to address most queries.

There’s also an email address option and a live chat. However, it is not super quick during peak hours.

4. FanDuel – Best Iowa Online Casino for Slots

Pros:

200 free spins for newcomers

350+ online slots

Up to $1,000 cashback

Great responsible gaming tools

Free and fast withdrawals

Several casino promotions

Cons:

No bingo or keno games

Could have more payment options

Last but not least, we have FanDuel – a destination for spinning high-quality slot machines. Besides, this Iowa online casino offers great bonuses and safe tools such as deposit limits, time restrictions, and more, so you will easily manage your online gambling habits.

Variety of Games: 4.7/5

Compared to other Iowa online casinos on our list, FanDuel might have a limited selection of games. However, its quality outweighs everything else.

You’ll probably have the most fun playing slot machines, including Cash Pong, Bonanza Falls, and Stargate Megaways. The bonus Buy section is also exciting; games in this category allow you to buy your way into amazing bonus rounds by paying a small portion of your stake.

In the table games section, you can try your luck at Mississippi Stud, Texas Hold’Em Plus, and Deal or No Deal Blackjack. All in all, there are plenty of ways for you to have fun.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

One of the main reasons we consider FanDuel the best Iowa online casino for slots is that it offers 200 free spins in the welcome bonus.

All you have to do is join FanDuel, make a minimum deposit of $10 and free spins will automatically be added to your account. They can be used on pre-selected games and have a 1x rollover.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. You’ll find around a dozen more exciting promotions at FanDuel.

Banking Experience: 4.6/5

There are 8 banking options available at FanDuel. You can use Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Apple Pay, Venmo, and more.

FanDuel stands out favorably in deposit and withdrawal limits, setting a low entry bar with a minimum deposit requirement of just $5.

A notable advantage is the absence of minimum or maximum withdrawal limits, a feature users appreciate. With the most options, you will get your winnings between 24 and 48 hours.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

The support page at this Iowa online casino offers 2 options. First, you can visit the FAQ page and look for basic information. If that doesn’t sound like a great option, you can click Chat with an Expert button.

After providing your full name and email address, you’ll be connected to a live chat which is pretty fast, however, the agents might not be available 24/7. When they are online, the response time is super quick and all the answers are helpful and professional.

How We Selected the Best Online Casinos in Iowa

Variety of Casino Games

We prioritized game variety when selecting the best real money online casinos in Iowa. At each site, you will be able to try slot machines, table games, and live dealers. Some also provide specialty titles and sports betting options, so there’s always something new to try.

Bonuses and Promotions

Gambling in Iowa is a lot of fun, however, generous promotions make it even better. The trends show that after looking at the games, bonuses are the second checkpoint for players.

It’s no surprise since they give you bonus funds to play more. All online casinos featured in this guide offer great welcome bonuses, referral programs, and tournaments, which are not only generous but have fair terms and conditions as well.

Banking Experience

The payment process can have a huge impact on your gambling experience. If there’s not enough variety, withdrawal limits are too high, or too many fees apply, you won’t be having the best time.

That’s why we made sure that each Iowa online casino offers a good variety of banking methods with reasonable limits, processing times, and most importantly – no additional fees.

Customer Support

You never know when you might face technical glitches, payment concerns, or require assistance with game rules. Reliable customer support provides security, trust, and transparency, assuring players that help is readily available whenever needed.

At all our recommended Iowa online casinos, you’ll be able to use a live chat feature, send an email form, or check the extensive FAQ section for detailed information.

Are Online Casinos Legal in Iowa?

Absolutely! Online casinos in Iowa operate within a legitimate framework. The Hawkeye State has embraced the trend of online gambling, enacting laws and regulations to ensure a secure and lawful environment for players.

Licensed and regulated by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, online casinos adhere to stringent standards, promoting fairness, transparency, and responsible gaming practices.

Players can confidently engage in various online casino games, from slots to table games, knowing that their activities are within the bounds of the law.

Do I Need to Live in the State to Play at Iowa Online Casinos?

Living in Iowa isn’t a prerequisite to enjoying the excitement of Iowa online casinos. While you don’t need an Iowa address, there’s a small catch – you must be physically present within the state to play online casino games.

Thanks to state regulations, the digital doors swing open for anyone within Iowa’s borders, providing a thrilling online casino experience.

Can You Win Real Money at Iowa Online Casinos?

Yes, you can win real money at Iowa online casinos.

Premier online gambling sites stand out with their swift deposit processing and speedy withdrawals, facilitated through diverse user-friendly payment options.

Once you choose your favorite method, play casino games, and make a winning move, all real money winnings are yours to keep, and you can cash them out at any time.

Do I Have to Pay Taxes On My Winnings at Iowa Gambling Sites?

Yes, you are required to report your winnings from Iowa gambling sites for tax purposes.

The Hawkeye State adheres to federal guidelines, and any income generated from gambling activities, whether online or in-person, is subject to taxation. However, it’s essential to understand the specific tax laws and consult a tax professional to ensure accurate reporting.

While the prospect of taxes may not be the most thrilling aspect of winning, staying informed and meeting your tax obligations ensures a smoother and legally compliant gaming experience in Iowa.

Why Is BetMGM the Best Online Casino in Iowa?

The answer to this question is simple – BetMGM performed well in all our rankings. If you are still unsure why it’s a good starting point, here are some key features we enjoyed:

2-In-1 Platform: BetMGM is home to over 1,500 casino games that cover every category you can think of. But what if you want to spice things up and try your luck in sports betting? You can do it at the site simply by clicking the Sports section.

BetMGM is home to over 1,500 casino games that cover every category you can think of. But what if you want to spice things up and try your luck in sports betting? You can do it at the site simply by clicking the Sports section. $1,000 Sign-Up Offer + $25 for Free: After signing up at BetMGM, you’ll get up to a $1,000 welcome bonus, which unlocks after a $10 deposit. However, you also claim $25 for free without spending a dime. Enough to explore all your favorite games, right?

After signing up at BetMGM, you’ll get up to a $1,000 welcome bonus, which unlocks after a $10 deposit. However, you also claim $25 for free without spending a dime. Enough to explore all your favorite games, right? 24/7 Customer Support: You can use the live chat feature at BetMGM at any time of the day. We tested it under real circumstances and were happy with the overall speed and quality of service.

Why Should I Play at Iowa Online Casinos?

Land-based casinos still exist, and people still go there. However, are they as good and advanced as Iowa online casinos? We doubt it. These are all the advantages these online platforms offer:

Exclusive Promotions and Loyalty Programs: Online casinos in Iowa often provide exclusive promotions and loyalty programs to reward regular players. These perks can include cashback, special bonuses, and even VIP treatment.

Online casinos in Iowa often provide exclusive promotions and loyalty programs to reward regular players. These perks can include cashback, special bonuses, and even VIP treatment. Financial Benefits: Online casinos in Iowa may offer lower betting limits and various payment options, making gaming more accessible to a wider audience. Additionally, online platforms tend to have lower overhead costs than land-based casinos.

Online casinos in Iowa may offer lower betting limits and various payment options, making gaming more accessible to a wider audience. Additionally, online platforms tend to have lower overhead costs than land-based casinos. Diverse Game Selection: Iowa online casinos boast an extensive and diverse selection of games, ranging from classic casino staples like blackjack and roulette to innovative and themed slot machines. Unlike some land-based casinos, online platforms can offer a broader range of games, ensuring there’s something for every type of player.

Guide to the Best Iowa Online Casinos – FAQ

Can I Legally Play at Iowa Casino Sites?

Yes, online casinos in Iowa are legal. The Hawkeye State legalized online sports betting and casino gambling in 2019, following the passage of Senate File 617.

This legislation allows licensed casinos like BetMGM to offer a variety of online betting options, including casino games and sports wagering, providing a regulated and secure environment for players.

What’s the Gambling Age in Iowa?

In Iowa, the legal gambling age is 21. You should be at least 21 years old to register at an online casino, make payments, and start playing games.

Which Iowa Online Casino Site Has the Best Deposit Bonus?

If you’re looking for the best deposit bonus, check out DraftKings. It offers two welcome bonuses – you can either choose to get a 100% match up to $2,000 with 10x wagering requirements or a 100% match up to $100 with just a 1x rollover.

Which IA Online Casino Has the Best App?

BetRivers has the best mobile applications for both iOS and Android users. You can download them from the Apple Store and Google Play Store and enjoy gaming on the go.

The best part is that they combine casino games and sports betting options, so you do no need to load your smartphone with extra storage.

What is the Best Iowa Gambling Site?

Based on our rankings and points given to different categories, BetMGM is the best Iowa online gambling site. It offers various gaming options, including casino and sportsbook, a $1,000 welcome pack, a $25 free bonus, and excellent customer support service.

Comparing the Top 4 Online Casinos in Iowa

Now, let’s summarize the top features you can expect at the top Iowa online casinos.

BetMGM: This is the best Iowa online casino overall. Explore over 1,500 games from the industry’s top-notch software providers, make withdrawals in an average of 24 hours, and claim up to a $1,000 welcome pack plus a $25 free bonus.

DraftKings: Do you love planning your gaming strategy ahead of the game? Then try video poker games at DraftKings. Start playing with as little as $5 and don’t forget to check out a 100% deposit match up to $2,000.

BetRivers: For those who want to stay up-to-date with the industry’s latest releases, BetRivers is a dream come true. Try the newest titles, compete against others in daily slot tournaments, and kickstart your journey with up to $500 cashback for the first 24 hours of play.

FanDuel: If spinning the reels is your thing, FanDuel’s high-quality online slots are a must-try. Choose from over 350 titles provided by NetEnt and IGT and boost your bankroll with 200 free spins for your first deposit.

How to Join Iowa Casino Sites

Signing up for an account at your favorite Iowa online casino is pretty easy. To avoid any complications in the process, you can follow our step-by-step guide.

Step 1: Create an Account

Head over to BetMGM Casino or choose another casino from our list

Click the yellow Register button

Fill in your email address, full name, etc.

Make sure all the data is accurate, accept T&Cs, and proceed

Step 2: Verify Your Email

Now, go to your email inbox for a message from the casino

Check all the folders including Spam if you can’t find it

Follow the link provided in it, so your account gets verified

Step 3: Make the First Deposit

Log in to your newly created account

Visit the Cashier

Choose a payment option

Make a qualifying payment to claim a welcome bonus

Step 4: Start Playing

Go to the Casino lobby

Choose your preferred category

Select a title

Congrats! You are now ready to start playing.

Tips and Tricks for Casino Players from Iowa

It’s impossible for you to always win at Iowa online casinos since they are not designed that way. However, you can boost your chances of winning more if you employ smart strategies in the gaming process:

Explore Bonuses: Take advantage of casino bonuses and promotions. Iowa online casinos often offer welcome bonuses, free spins, or loyalty rewards. Carefully read the terms and conditions to maximize these benefits while understanding wagering requirements.

Take advantage of casino bonuses and promotions. Iowa online casinos often offer welcome bonuses, free spins, or loyalty rewards. Carefully read the terms and conditions to maximize these benefits while understanding wagering requirements. Find Your Game: If you are a beginner and don’t know which category suits you the best, consider playing in the demo mode. Try different games to find the best suits your needs and budget.

If you are a beginner and don’t know which category suits you the best, consider playing in the demo mode. Try different games to find the best suits your needs and budget. Know When to Quit: Establish winning and losing limits for each session. If you reach your goals or encounter losses, be disciplined enough to step away. Avoid chasing losses, which can lead to impulsive decisions and regrettable outcomes.

Have Fun Playing at Top Iowa Online Casinos!

This guide discussed everything Iowa players need to find their favorite gambling destination. If you are still in doubt, try BetMGM, which performed well in all the benchmarks.

Ask yourself which feature is the most valuable – is it a big number of games, high bonuses, fast withdrawals, or something else? That will make it easier to choose the one from our list.

And don’t forget to prioritize enjoyment and practice responsible gambling at all times.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. While online gambling can be fun, you should always wager what you can afford to lose.

If you think you may have a gambling problem, it’s crucial to call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 and seek help from an advisor. All gambling sites and guides are for those who are 21+ only.

Casino sites listed in our reviews might not be accessible in your region. As a result, it’s necessary to check local laws and regulations to see whether online gambling is legal or not.

