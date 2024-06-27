The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is investigating the apparent suicide of a man during a police stop by Woodbridge Township officers. The incident occurred on Friday, June 14th, outside a Route 9 gas station.

Key Takeaways:

A man wanted on a Nassau County warrant died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a traffic stop in Woodbridge Township, N.J.

The incident occurred outside a Citgo gas station on Route 9 North, involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is conducting an ongoing investigation, as required by state law, for any death occurring during law enforcement encounters.

Details of the Incident During Woodbridge Police Stop

On June 14th, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Woodbridge police officers identified a van whose owner had an active warrant.

This warrant was listed in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database and was related to a criminal investigation in Nassau County, Long Island.

The police stopped the van at the Citgo Gas Station Mart, 1021 Route 9 North, temporarily closing the surrounding area.

The van’s sole occupant, who has not been publicly identified, was wanted by Nassau County authorities.

During the stop, the officers asked the man to exit the vehicle. Instead, he retreated to the back of the van, moving out of the officers’ sight.

The officers then broke a window and used pepper spray in an attempt to get him to come out.

Approximately 15 minutes later, a loud noise was heard, described as similar to a firework. By 8:30 p.m., officers discovered the man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A shotgun was found next to his body.

Law Enforcement Response

The situation escalated quickly, prompting a response from the Woodbridge police tactical team (SWAT), officers from Perth Amboy, and emergency medical personnel.

The preliminary investigation indicates that no officers fired their weapons during the incident.

State law mandates that the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office investigates any death occurring during encounters with law enforcement.

This investigation is ongoing, focusing on the sequence of events and the actions taken by the officers.

Authorities in Nassau County confirmed that the deceased was an NY Department of Corrections officer and a person of interest in a criminal matter in their jurisdiction.

However, they have not disclosed his identity or the specifics of the criminal investigation.

Hottest post last week: Fire in Middlesex Borough NJ Leaves Seven Residents Displaced