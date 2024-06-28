The New Jersey Devils plan to enhance their defensive lineup by drafting Zeev Buium in the 2024 NHL Draft. The team also secured goaltender Jacob Markstrom, strengthening their roster for future contention.

Key Takeaways:

The New Jersey Devils are predicted to select Zeev Buium with their No. 10 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The Devils have traded for Calgary Flames’ goaltender Jacob Markstrom, securing a strong addition to their lineup.

With Markstrom and Jake Allen, the Devils now have a solid goalie tandem while allowing young goalies Nico Daws and Akira Schmid to develop further.

Devils Plan to Pick Strong Defenseman in 2024 NHL Draft

The New Jersey Devils are looking to improve their defense with a talented player in the upcoming NHL Draft.

Even though they traded for goalie Jacob Markstrom, they still have their No. 10 draft pick, which is exciting.

Recently, a mock draft predicted that the Devils would pick Konsta Helenius. But a more recent prediction suggests that if they keep their 10th pick, they will pick Zeev Buium.

Buium is expected to be the third defenseman picked in the draft, and he seems like a great fit for the Devils.

Smart Draft Choices and Key Players

The decision for the Devils’ pick came down to three players: Zeev Buium, Zayne Parekh, and Sam Dickinson.

The Buffalo Sabres and Philadelphia Flyers are expected to pick Parekh and Dickinson, leaving Buium for the Devils.

General Manager Tom Fitzgerald believes Buium has the most potential, making him the best choice.

Parekh is good when his team has the puck, but his defense isn’t as strong. Dickinson is a promising young player with impressive size, which might make him go higher in the draft.

However, Buium’s overall potential makes him the best pick for the Devils.

Big Trade: Jacob Markstrom Joins the Devils

After months of rumors, the Devils have finally traded for Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom. This trade fills a major gap in their team.

Markstrom, 34, was the Devils’ top choice, even though other options included Juuse Saros and Linus Ullmark.

The trade deal includes defenseman Kevin Bahl and a protected 2025 first-round pick, with the Flames keeping over 30% of Markstrom’s contract.

This means the Devils will only have to pay $4.125 million for the next two seasons.

Fixing Long-Standing Goalie Problems

The Devils have had problems with their goalies for nearly ten years.

The team has faced many issues, from Cory Schneider’s injuries to Keith Kinkaid’s short success to Corey Crawford’s quick retirement. Adding Markstrom and veteran Jake Allen brings needed experience and stability to the team.

Young goalies Nico Daws and Akira Schmid, who have some NHL experience, can now develop without too much pressure. This smart move helps now and supports the team’s future growth.

The Future of the Devils’ Goaltending

As the New Jersey Devils prepare for the 2024 NHL Draft and welcome Jacob Markstrom, they are set for big changes.

These smart decisions aim to improve the team’s performance, making them strong contenders for the upcoming season.

The mix of a good draft pick and an experienced goalie brings hope for a successful future for the team and its fans.

