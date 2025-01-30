The New York Giants are again heading into an offseason full of big questions, and no one knows their plan.

Another losing season, another search for answers, and the rumors are flying.

Cooper Kupp’s name is out there, and the idea of trading for him sounds exciting at first.

But does it actually make sense for a team that’s still trying to figure out who their quarterback will be?

The Rams’ general manager, Les Snead, hasn’t exactly shut down the idea of moving Kupp, and with Los Angeles looking to get younger, they might be open to dealing with him if the price is right.

Kupp was one of the best receivers in football not too long ago.

Back in 2021, he led the league in almost every category, won Offensive Player of the Year, and was the reason the Rams won the Super Bowl.

But that was three years ago.

Now, he’s 31, has struggled to stay healthy, and isn’t quite the same game-changing player he used to be.

He still had 67 catches for 710 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games last season, which isn’t bad, but it’s not superstar-level, either.

If the Giants traded for him, they’d have to accept the fact that he might miss time again.

And even if he does stay healthy, who’s throwing him the ball?

That’s the bigger issue here.

The Giants are picking third overall in the draft, and they desperately need a quarterback.

The problem is, this year’s draft class isn’t very deep at that position.

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are the top two options, but will either still be available when the Giants pick?

Well, the Titans have the first pick and need a quarterback.

The Browns are picking second and could easily take one, too.

And if the Giants want to make sure they get one of those two, they might have to trade up.

But there’s another twist.

NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah put out a new mock draft, and he doesn’t have the Titans or the Browns taking quarterbacks at all.

He thinks Tennessee will take Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter and that Cleveland will go for Colorado’s Travis Hunter instead.

If that actually happens, it would leave both Ward and Sanders on the board for the Giants.

That would be the best possible scenario for New York, but it also feels a little too good to be true.

And then there’s the Derek Carr talk, which just won’t go away.

The Saints quarterback is still under contract, but New Orleans has major salary cap issues.

If they cut him with a post-June 1 designation, they could save $30 million, which might make them consider it.

And if Carr does become available, the Giants could be interested in bringing him in as a veteran option.

At this point, though, it feels like settling.

Carr is a solid quarterback, but he’s not the kind of player who can turn a struggling team into a contender.

The Giants have a lot of holes to fill, and wide receiver is just one of them.

Even if they trade for Kupp, that doesn’t fix their quarterback situation, offensive line issues, or defensive struggles.

Since free agency starts on March 12, and the draft is in April, the Giants have between now and then to make some big choices.

They might try to trade for him if they believe Kupp still has enough left in the tank.

Or, if they think they can land their future quarterback in the draft, they need to be aggressive about getting their guy.

But if they play it safe and try to patch things together with short-term fixes, they might just stay in the same spot they’ve been in for years—going nowhere.