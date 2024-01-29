I love sports betting and exploring new places equally, so this time, I set out on a solo trip to check out the sports betting scene in South Carolina. My mission was simple: To have a good time relaxing on the beaches, playing some golf – and finding the best places to bet in The Palmetto State.

However, I was rather let down by the lack of in-person sports betting options in South Carolina. On a positive note, though, the online sportsbooks more than made up for it – but I’m jumping ahead of myself.

Let’s start from the beginning: after settling into my hotel, chatting with locals, and soaking in the area’s unique vibe, I began exploring how sports betting works here—both through the online platforms people trust and by venturing across the border to nearby casinos in North Carolina.

In this article, I’ll share my experiences, from signing up for popular online sportsbooks to visiting those NC casinos. You’ll get the inside scoop on what I discovered and, perhaps thankfully, not my golf scores.

South Carolina Sports Betting Sites

BetWhale : Top choice overall (150% deposit boost)

: Top choice overall (150% deposit boost) BetUS : Exclusive features, including BetUS TV

: Exclusive features, including BetUS TV Bovada : Lets you request your own bets

: Lets you request your own bets BetOnline : Ideal for parlays

: Ideal for parlays EveryGame: Great live betting tools

What I Did in South Carolina

Before I got to work exploring South Carolina’s sports betting scene, I spent two days relaxing on Hilton Head Island. I dined at Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks, where I gorged on an incredible plate of snow crab legs and had a few drinks at the Tiki Hut, where live music played well into the night.

After that, I hopped over to Pawleys Island, where I spent an entire day catching up with an old buddy over a few rounds of golf. We played at the Caledonia Golf & Fish Club and talked about our favorite sports teams.

Unsurprisingly, he’s more into college sports due to South Carolina’s dearth of pro teams, but he’s also a massive fan of the Carolina Panthers. With a knowing smile and a shake of the head, he admits he expects nothing more and nothing less from his team these days.

He also told me I’m fresh out of luck if I’m thinking of visiting a few land-based sportsbooks in South Carolina since the closest place sports betting is legal in North Carolina.

With that in mind, he pointed me toward Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort and Catawba Two Kings Casino in NC, which I visited.

I also spent a few days unwinding by signing up for five different South Carolina sportsbooks, including BetWhale and BetUS. Let’s see how I got on.

Online Sportsbooks I Tried in South Carolina

SC online sportsbooks are much like land-based ones because you can bet on the same sports and – generally – the same betting markets.

However, they also come with bonuses, various payment methods, and a few extra features, including early cashout when you want to close a bet early. They’re safe and legit and do their best to get your winnings to you as quickly as possible.

Here are the top 5 South Carolina sports betting sites I checked out:

BetWhale was the one South Carolina bettors recommended the most, and I have to admit that I also soon realized it was my top pick.

It had everything I liked about an online sportsbook, including an easy sign-up process, early betting lines, and competitive odds.

24/7 customer service includes telephone support, and I loved how simple it was for me to browse the betting markets (which include alternative lines) and place my bets.

I had an issue when I went to withdraw my money, though. The minimum withdrawal is $150, which is a bit too steep for me. I needed to wait until I hit a winner before I could request a payout.

I also didn’t place enough bets to get invited to the loyalty program, which gives you access to cashback and exclusive bonuses.

I didn’t know what to expect when I signed up to BetUS and claimed a 125% welcome bonus that was – somewhat frustratingly – split between the sportsbook and the casino. Okay, only 25% goes towards casino games, but still.

My initial concerns quickly faded, and I was pleasantly surprised to discover a sports betting site full of features you’d typically only find at a land-based sportsbook.

One standout feature was BetUS TV, which provides daily access to real-life experts offering in-depth betting analysis and insights on all the big games – a unique touch that sets it apart from other platforms.

I even snagged a referral bonus by recommending the site to a few of my South Carolina friends and placing some parlays to keep the fun going.

Sometimes, a brick-and-mortar sportsbook will let you request your own bets. Now, most online betting sites I’ve used in the past don’t let you do this – but Bovada does.

It’s a feature called ‘Request Ya Own Wager,’ and while I only used it once while using this sportsbook, I can see how useful it will be for anyone who likes to be a bit more creative with their bets.

For example, maybe you want to bet on the Super Bowl half-time show but can’t find the market for it. If you contact Bovada, they might give you the odds.

Other than that, I claimed a 75% welcome bonus here and noticed that Bovada sometimes offers reduced juice on their odds. That’s pretty cool, though they sometimes release their lines late.

Still, I couldn’t complain about earning rewards points each time I placed a bet, with Bovada giving out points like confetti anytime you place a parlay here.

You know those weekends when there’s a massive lineup of games, and you’re looking to add some extra fun? Or maybe you’re aiming to build a bankroll with just a small stake?

That’s where parlays shine – and for me, BetOnline turned out to be the ideal SC online sportsbook for this.

One of the things I noticed almost as soon as I’d created an account and claimed the $250 welcome bonus was that you can place same-game parlays. This meant I could bet on different players to record assists, points, and rebounds in the same NBA game.

There’s also a parlay boost here, which boosted my total potential profits, while the Mega Parlay function let me quickly opt-in to pre-selected parlays.

There were a couple of interesting bonuses here, too, including a $50 risk-free live wager. The catch was that I had to place a $50 live bet first. If it lost, I’d get a second chance. It’s kinda cool – but what if you lose twice?

I’m partial to a bit of live betting. And while I appreciate that you can bet in play at a brick-and-mortar sportsbook, you could still lose time between writing up your bet and taking it to the teller for them to process it. Even then, you could get stuck in a queue.

EveryGame’s live betting experience was a perfect fit for me after I opted into their $500 welcome bonus (or up to $1,000 if you use crypto). With such a generous offer, it’s easy to see why it’s considered one of the top sports betting sites in Florida. In-play betting covers over 20 sports, with odds updated every minute.

It also helped that the interface was so easy for a technophobe like me to understand. A super-fast countdown timer ensured my bets were placed before the odds could change – much easier than doing it at a land-based sportsbook.

I had some fun betting in-play on the NFL and soccer, with EveryGame opening up markets for individual quarters and halves.

Other than that, a couple of interesting betting contests here caught my eye, including a $5 tennis betting contest. I didn’t have the time to indulge in it during my time in South Carolina, but I imagine such a contest would be amazing to enter during a Grand Slam!

Land-Based Sportsbooks I Visited in South Carolina

While South Carolina offers a rich culture, stunning landscapes, and great online sportsbooks, it quickly became clear that land-based sports betting options are non-existent within the state. With no legal sportsbooks to visit, I decided to explore what neighboring North Carolina had to offer.

My journey took me to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort and Catawba Two Kings Casino, both well-known for their sportsbooks. These trips highlighted how much South Carolina misses out on in-person sports betting.

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort – Brilliant Sportsbook By the River

The Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort offers sports betting opportunities to locals and tourists like myself. It’s located in Cherokee, with the ancient Soco River running behind it.

Indeed, its stunning backdrop – a mountain of trees set against a shocking blue sky – instantly caught my eye as I arrived, and I couldn’t wait to check into my room and start betting on sports here.

I loved how clean, calm, and peaceful the exterior was. And even though I was walking into a casino resort, I have to admit that the sheer quiet of the surrounding area was perfect for someone like me who loves a bit of nature. At one point, I almost turned around to explore the mountains instead!

What It’s Got

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort offers district and valet parking. Valet parking costs $20, and you must be a hotel guest to use it.

In terms of the rooms themselves, you can pick one up for less than $50 per night.

The sportsbook inside the resort is a Caesars Sportsbook on the same floor as the casino. This makes it super accessible and will please anyone who enjoys placing sports bets and playing card and table games. You can crisscross at will.

There are kiosks, self-service windows, and high-quality screens lining the walls, each showing a live game or expert analysis. You can order food and drink to be delivered to you via the app, which is very convenient.

How I Did

My only issue is that, unlike some other sportsbooks I’ve visited, this one didn’t have many tables. There were just chairs (comfy chairs, though), and the space was a tad cramped.

I liked the access to the betting stations, though, which were never out of reach. I could watch a live game and place a bet on the fly, hoping to take advantage of some in-play momentum.

This is exactly what I did when the Broncos were playing the Bills. I felt the Broncos would get drilled, so I bet on the Bills -6.5 on the handicap, locking in a tidy $150 profit.

I placed a few more bets throughout the night, getting to grips with the self-service stations and visiting the tellers, who were friendly and always ready to process my bets as quickly as possible.

I ended the night at $50 after backing the Pistons to beat the Raptors and the Grizzlies to beat the Timberwolves in a parlay. I count that as a good result.

Overall Impressions

A cover charge to watch the sports games will be a slight nuisance for some bettors, but I was willing to put up with it. I was betting on the games, so naturally, I was prepared to do what it took to watch the action unfold.

Another observation of mine is that Harrah’s is not fancy. I already got this impression from the outside (the building is as plain as can be). But to counter this, the landscape behind the resort is nothing short of dreamy.

I was also told that they’re looking to expand the building. I’m not sure what this would mean for the sportsbook, which is probably a bit too small at the moment.

However, the Fan Zone is arguably the place to be if you’re visiting with a group of friends. You get your own private area, complete with TVs and betting stations.

Catawba Two Kings Casino, North Carolina – King of the Road

Next up for me was the Catawba Two Kings Casino on Kings Mountain Boulevard, North Carolina. Like the Harrah’s casino, Two Kings basks in a picturesque setting at the foot of Crowders Mountain State Park.

It’s super accessible, thanks to its location right next to Interstate 85. I had no problems getting there and was in awe of the dreamlike purple skies when I arrived just before dusk.

What It’s Got

The casino has been around longer than the sportsbook, which was added to the resort 3 years ago. It’s one of those tribal casinos/sportsbooks you’ve probably heard of, and it features some 30 betting kiosks.

The video wall, though present, is just 32 feet wide – one of the smallest I’ve seen in a sportsbook. This limited size results in fewer TVs and less comprehensive live sports coverage.

However, there are enough TVs to screen the latest live odds and betting markets, and there are also plenty of comfy chairs.

I also like that there’s a Rewards Program here, which will suit local bettors who plan to make regular visits.

How I Did

Two Kings Casino gave me plenty of ways to bet. I could bet on the moneyline, the totals, and the spread for all the top sports and place futures bets. I couldn’t, however, find any options for props bets.

I settled in for a night of NFL, NBA, and soccer action, starting with a soccer parlay that included Monza beating Fiorentina at (+400). A fellow bettor joked I might be the only person in the world backing Monza that night.

Monza won, and I made a cool $330 profit.

It’s also worth noting that the minimum bet is $5 at Two Kings, which surprised me when I went to place a $1 parlay. I put in a $5 NBA, which I promptly lost.

It’s all fun and games, right?

I enjoyed watching the Jazz vs. the Nets on one of the TVs and bet in-play on the Nets to win. Although they lost, I still left the sportsbook that night in profit.

Overall Impressions

Two Kings has its pros and cons, for sure. Unlike many sportsbooks in the USA, it isn’t part of a hotel complex, though I was told that there are plans to add rooms in the future.

If location is key for you (as it is for me), I think you’ll have a great time here. Can it really get any better than a sportsbook set against a backdrop of forests and mountains?

Also, I love that you can bet on college sports at Two Kings, something that isn’t always available online. Thanks to being so close to Interstate 85, this is one of the easiest sportsbooks to access in the region.

Things I Learned on My South Carolina Trip

I won’t lie – it took me a while to get to grips with SC sports betting at first. I had to talk to a few locals and get advice from my fellow sports bettors before I truly understood how it all worked.

Here are the top 5 things I learned about sports betting in South Carolina:

You Will Need to Visit Land Based Sportsbooks in North Carolina

If you have a car, reaching options like Two Kings is easy, as it’s right off Interstate 85. Since land-based sports betting remains illegal in South Carolina, the nearest brick-and-mortar sportsbooks are in the neighboring state.

Don’t Worry About Dressing Up

Here’s the thing: Sports bettors aren’t the shifty figures that were depicted in 1980s movies set in New York City, but neither are they glamorous jet setters. They’re just ordinary people who wear ordinary clothes. You’ll be fine if you feel good in your attire.

It’s Better to Set a Budget

When I arrived in South Carolina, I knew exactly what I had to bet with ($500), which helped me to a) set a staking strategy and b) stay in control. Without a budget/bankroll, it’s easy to bust too quickly.

Ask if You Don’t Understand

If there’s something you’re unsure of, don’t be afraid of looking like a ‘newbie’ in front of the sports tellers. They’re there to help, and you should get solid advice from them rather than ruining your bets because you didn’t know what you were doing.

Claim the Welcome Bonus (Online)

All the best online sports betting sites in South Carolina allow you to claim a welcome bonus. It’s usually a matched deposit offer and a superb way to boost your bankroll as a new player.

Bear in mind that you can only claim it as a new customer and that you must make the minimum first deposit. If you don’t, you won’t get a second chance.

Sports Betting in SC Is a Total Blast!

Sports betting in South Carolina is what you make of it. There are plenty of online betting sites where you can place your bets, while if you ever visit the area to bet on sports, you’ll need to do what I did and pop over to North Carolina.

I didn’t find that an issue at all, and in fact, it aided my overall enjoyment during my trip. I got to meet more people, eat some great food, and experience the best of what these two amazing states had to offer.

If I were to do it all again, I’d probably go on a weekend and take a buddy with me. I’ve nothing against solo traveling (or solo betting), but I can imagine it would be a bit more special if there were two of you watching and betting on sports together.

South Carolina Sports Betting – FAQs

Before I go, I want to finish by answering common questions related to SC sports betting, online and at land-based sportsbooks:

When is the Best Time to Visit a Sportsbook in South Carolina?

There isn’t really a ‘best time’ because it’s all subjective. If you like the hustle and bustle, it’s a good idea to go on a weekend or whenever a huge sporting event occurs.

If you’d prefer a sportsbook to be less busy, your best shot would be to go on a weekday afternoon.

That all said, there’s no telling when a sportsbook might get busy or when it might be quiet. It’s all random at the best of times.

Are There Bet Limits at South Carolina Online Sportsbooks?

Yes, all sportsbooks – both online and land-based – have bet limits. It’s probably unlikely that you’ll exceed these unless you’re a high roller, but it’s also worth remembering that some online sports betting sites will restrict regular winners.

What Should I Wear When Visiting a Sportsbook in SC?

If you’re visiting a land-based sportsbook, I wouldn’t be too concerned about the dress code. Smart-casual never fails, and it won’t fail in a sportsbook, either. You can also wear a sports jersey and even slacks.

That said, if you’re visiting a sportsbook attached to a luxury hotel and casino resort, always keep it reasonably smart.

Is Sports Betting Legal in South Carolina?

Due to state laws, betting at land-based sportsbooks is not yet legal in South Carolina. However, many South Carolinians turn to out-of-state sports betting sites to place their wagers. These platforms are safe and provide a reliable alternative for bettors.

These sites often come with added perks, such as bigger bonuses, higher bet limits, and a wide variety of betting options, making them attractive for those looking to enjoy sports betting from the comfort of home.

Gambling is risky. 21+ only. Please call 1-800-GAMBLER or seek help at gamblersanonymous.org if you have a gambling problem.