Texas is God’s own country – a land of mouthwatering food, warm-hearted people, and iconic landmarks like the Space Center. It’s also a sports lover’s paradise, with some of the nation’s top teams calling the Lone Star State home. Naturally, the active sports culture makes Texas sports betting an interesting subject to explore.

I grabbed my cowboy hat and a solid bankroll to put the best Texas sportsbooks to the test. Over the course of my trip, I explored the local sports betting scene – catching games, placing bets, ranking the top online sportsbooks, and exploring land-based spots in the area.

In this article, I’ll walk you through my journey – what I did, the games I watched, and my take on the best sports betting sites in Texas. I’ll even spill the details on some of my biggest bets, including wins and losses.

So, saddle up and join me as I break down everything you need to know about Texas sports betting.

Let’s ride!

Texas Sports Betting Sites

What I Did in Texas

Bear in mind that I’m generally not what you’d call a solo traveler. Leave me alone for five minutes, and I probably will damage something. But since my girlfriend was out of the country for a few weeks on a business trip, I decided to spend the time doing what I do best – sports betting.

Only I wanted to get outta dodge. So, I arrived in Texas ready to do some sightseeing before placing a few bets.

I visited the Space Centre in Houston (I’m a massive space nerd – and I ain’t just talking about the kinda space LeBron creates on an NBA court), I caught a Houston Rockets game (they beat the Nuggets, and everyone is super excited for the playoffs) and I went to a rodeo at the Houston Livestock & Rodeo Show. I mean, it’s the law here.

Sadly, while eating steak at Taste of Texas (10/10 recommend, by the way), I talked to a couple of local Texas bettors who told me there are zero land-based sportsbooks here. It’s still prohibited. Dang.

However, I perked up when they told me they often make the short trip to Lake Charles, Louisiana, to visit a few sportsbooks there, including Golden Nugget Lake Charles Hotel & Casino and Horseshoe Lake Charles Hotel & Casino.

A sportsbook next to a lake? Sign me up!

I also checked out a couple of Texas online sportsbooks in my downtime, including BetWhale and BetUS.

Texas Online Betting Sites I Tried

Since land-based sportsbooks aren’t yet available in Texas, online sports betting sites represent a brilliant alternative. Texas is home to at least five excellent ones, all of which are easy to join and offer hundreds of betting markets.

And as long as you stick to reputable online sportsbooks like those I’ve explored here, you’ll be perfectly safe.

Even if land-based sportsbooks were available in Texas, I’m not sure they’d be a match for BetWhale in terms of loyalty bonuses.

Indeed, what struck me the most about BetWhale is how this sports betting site rewards loyal players. I joined up, claimed the 150% deposit boost welcome bonus, and soon learned that if I made regular deposits and placed regular bets, I’d be treated to weekly cashback and exclusive bonuses.

I didn’t quite get that far using this online sports betting site during my brief period. But I enjoyed its ease of use and the wide variety of betting markets, which include alternative lines and a few props.

A slight issue that will annoy some Texas bettors is that the minimum withdrawal is a steep $150. Again, I didn’t get this far because I didn’t manage to land any winners. But I’d say that the deposit process is smooth and BetWhale supports plenty of payment methods.

One of the things that stands out at the land-based sportsbooks I visited in Lake Charles, Louisiana, is that there were TVs on 24/7. Each TV was either showing live sports or screening a panel show.

This TX online sportsbook is home to its very own panel show, BetUS TV. Each day, I got access to experts who shared their betting picks and predictions, as well as their professional analysis. It’s a pretty cool feature that I found super helpful. The fact that all this stuff is free to anyone with a BetUS account is impressive.

Naturally, I needed more than another TV show, so I snapped up the 125% welcome bonus. There’s also a great referral program worth up to $6,000, depending on how many buddies someone can refer to the site and how big their deposits are. With such a great offer, it also wound up on the list of top Florida sportsbooks.

I was also impressed by BetUS’s sleek look and feel, and my luck with English Premier League soccer bets didn’t hurt either. What really stood out, though, was their telephone support – it adds a personal touch that I appreciate.

Look, you can place parlays at brick-and-mortar sportsbooks. But BetOnline turbocharges everything (including your potential profits with a parlay boost).

One of the things that appealed to me the most here was the fact that I could place the same game parlays. For example, I could add five picks from the same NFL game to one bet. This might sound simple, but it’s a feature that many online sports betting sites (and – I’m guessing – very few brick-and-mortar sportsbooks) don’t have.

There are also daily odds boosts here, though I didn’t take advantage of them when I used BetOnline because they’re always on pre-selected bets (and I didn’t fancy what I was offered).

The welcome bonus, meanwhile, nets you $250 worth of bonus bets, and the best part is that there are no wagering requirements attached to the offer.

I didn’t fancy the $50 minimum deposit to qualify for the bonus, but ultimately, BetOnline has been around for over 25 years. If nothing else, it’s one of Texas’s most trustworthy online sportsbooks.

I’ve never found land-based sportsbooks to be “restrictive” since I can bet on what I want and even request custom bets. That said, before signing up for Bovada, I didn’t realize just how much freedom online sportsbooks offer.

Bovada takes it a step further with a feature that literally lets you request your own bet. If there’s a specific market you’re looking for but can’t find, you can reach out to their team, and they’ll consider providing odds for it – though it’s not always guaranteed. It’s a level of flexibility that truly sets them apart.

Bovada also offers an in-depth Props Builder tool, which I used to explore team and player props for a few NBA games. Thanks to this feature, I cashed in $50 when Giannis and Durant went off on the same weekend.

My only minor complaint is the deposit and withdrawal fees, though Bovada softens the blow by waiving all costs on your first deposit. It’s a small trade-off for the flexibility and features they offer.

Speaking of first deposits, I only needed to slot $20 into my account in order to claim the 75% up to $750 welcome bonus.

I’m partial to futures betting, and I’ve always found good odds at land-based sportsbooks. I’m also not saying that Every Game offers better odds for the future, but there’s no doubt in my mind that they offer very competitive prices.

For instance, I grabbed the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl at (+380) – the best odds I’ve seen for them. I also placed a bet on England to take the 2026 World Cup at (+800), another standout price. Both felt like smart plays with serious value.

You can place all kinds of futures bets here, from the Stanley Cup to MVP of the Year and so on.

EveryGame also has a compelling $1,000 welcome bonus, but I couldn’t claim it since it’s for crypto deposits only. For those playing with US dollars like myself, you can claim up to a $500 offer instead.

I scored $100 in bonus funds and participated in a few betting contests, including the $5k tennis betting challenge. Unfortunately, luck wasn’t on my side – Monfils knocked out my pick, and I came up short.

That said, I do have a few gripes with EveryGame. Like BetOnline, it’s been around for over 30 years, and it shows. The platform feels outdated, which can be a bit of a letdown compared to newer, sleeker options.

Land-Based Sportsbooks I Visited Near Texas

First Sportsbook I Visited – Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino

As mentioned, the guys I got talking to in Texas recommended I try Golden Nugget in Louisiana. It’s gorgeously located on the banks of the Calcasieu River and not too far away from Houston.

I ate at Drago’s Seafood Restaurant just up the road (Mama Ruth’s Seafood Gumbo is to die for) and then made the short walk over to Golden Nugget around two in the afternoon.

With the winter sunshine shimmering on the river, I decided that this is how all land-based sportsbooks should look.

What Does it Have?

Golden Nugget in Lake Charles is a one-stop destination – hotel, casino, and sportsbook all in one. I’d booked my room well in advance, and right after checking in, I headed straight to the sportsbook.

The onsite parking was plentiful and free, though you could opt for valet parking if you preferred the convenience.

It’s a familiar DraftKings sportsbook. Anyone familiar with this brand will know that it lets you bet on sports and Daily Fantasy Sports. You can also bet in-play and place props bets. You have lots of options.

I was told that the Golden Nugget sportsbook is the biggest retail sportsbook in the state and I was definitely impressed with its size. It has 5 betting windows, a VIP area, and a couple hundred seats.

As I said, it’s part of the hotel complex (the sportsbook is a recent addition), where there are just over 1,000 rooms available.

You can order food and drink from the restaurant, or if you’ve already eaten (like me), you can head straight for the sportsbook.

How I Did

One of the things about Golden Nugget is that you must reserve a table before you arrive, or so I’ve read on the internet before arriving. That’s exactly what I did, and when I got there I was directed to my very own space.

I then glanced at the many TV screens in front of me, which were all awash with sports games and horse races.

The place was moderately busy when I arrived on a Tuesday afternoon but picked up as evening rolled in. More bettors streamed in, including lively groups of sports fans. I quickly noticed many were from Houston – like a boisterous crew of Rockets fans who’d clearly driven over earlier that day, ready to have some fun.

I won’t lie – I didn’t break even by the end of the day. I scored big on an NBA parlay but lost my profit and an extra 100 bucks on an in-play NFL game.

Not that it bothered me. Easy come, easy go, and I was only here to see if I could have a good time. That’s precisely what I did by chatting to a few fellow sports bettors, who cheered on my bets as I cheered on theirs.

I tried my luck on a couple of European soccer games, too, upon the advice of one of the regulars who told me he usually makes a killing betting on the German Bundesliga. Heck, what do I know? I took his advice without even batting an eyelid.

We watched the action unfold on the TVs and got some drinks. It was a heap of fun.

Overall Impression

I later realized that reserving a table during the week at Golden Nugget was unnecessary. There are so many lounge seats that you’ll unlikely be stuck looking for a place to sit. One of the regulars clearly looked at me like I was a schmuck when I was escorted to an entire table reserved for just me! Oops.

What’s more, I noticed that many sports bettors preferred to stand up and watch their bets win or lose anyway.

I loved how clean the place was and the self-service kiosks, which came in handy whenever I wanted to place a quick bet.

For cashing out, though, I had to engage a (polite) woman, who ensured I got my winnings as quickly as possible (not that I kept them!).

If there were any downsides, it was that some of the tellers were a tad grumpy. I guess it figures since, all day long, they’re dealing with sports bettors who can get a bit irate when things aren’t going their way.

But this was the only thing I had an issue with. I enjoyed my time betting on sports at Golden Nugget, but I couldn’t get enough walking along the river after the sun had set. It was time to take a breather and head to bed.

Second Sportsbook I Visited – Horseshoe Lake Charles Hotel & Casino

Since I was in the area, I decided to follow Golden Nugget up with a visit to Horseshoe Lake Charles Hotel & Casino. It was a short journey across town from Golden Nugget, and the winter sun was now in full flow.

I’d heard a lot of good things about Horseshoe, and – unlike Golden Nugget – this B&M sportsbook actually faces the famous lake itself. It’s a stunning location that makes you feel like a million dollars before you’ve even started betting.

This time, I decided to dine on Louisiana’s famous jambalaya at a local seafood restaurant before heading to the sportsbook.

What It’s Got

Okay, first things first – Horseshoe Lake Charles has valet parking, which I insist anyone reading this because otherwise, checking in is a bit of a nightmare.

Secondly, construction was still ongoing when I visited. If I could do things differently next time, I would wait until construction is complete before I book a hotel room. The sound of drilling on the floor above my room was a tad annoying.

Size-wise, the sportsbook isn’t a big area by any means. It’s a Caesars sportsbook, though, which means I was guaranteed excellent odds on all the top sports, with Caesars covering all my favorite sports (NFL, NBA, and soccer) and the likes of tennis superbly.

Because the area is small, there are just 52 seats available. There are also eight kiosks, three betting windows, and high-def TV screens against brick walls. Live scores are also plastered all over the place.

Brew Brothers, meanwhile, supplied the bar service.

How I Did

It was extremely quiet when I entered the sportsbook on a Thursday evening. As I just said, there are 52 seats here, but there’s probably no need to reserve a place since I’d wager only a quarter were occupied during my time there. Maybe it gets busier on weekends.

Unlike Golden Nugget, there were no groups of people either. Everyone was a lone wolf like me, either studiously browsing the sports betting markets, chatting to the tellers about their bets, or watching with arms folded a game on one of the TVs.

What I did notice, though, was that despite the small number of people on the premises, two of them were wearing Pelicans attire.

The Pelicans were actually playing that night, and I added them and the Lakers to a parlay while also backing Joel Embiid to record over 4.5 assists against the Nets. That bet won to give me $200 profit, but I’m sad to say the Pelicans let us all down.

I also bet on the NFL wildcard weekend, taking my chances on the Chargers to win -6.5 at (+500) odds. It’s fair to say that bet eventually lost, but not until I returned to Texas.

Overall Impressions

Despite its quietness, Horseshoe Lake Charles has a lot of charm. The tellers were extremely friendly and chatty, probably because the bettors seemed as easygoing as I was.

And, you know, despite the size of the complex, the sportsbook itself had a really homely vibe.

This vibe is aided by the exposed brick walls and the fact that – to my eyes at least – many of the bettors that come here are regulars who study the markets each day and bet on the same sports, be they horse races or the NBA.

That’s the impression I got since many of them knew the tellers by name. I heard, ‘Hey, Gina, can you stick this on for me?’ a few times.

Ultimately, ‘cozy’ is how I’d describe Horseshoe Lake Charles. If you fancy settling in for the evening, grab a burger and a beer and kick back as you watch your bet come in.

Things I Learned Betting on Sports in Texas

Texas sports betting is a lot of fun, but it’s still a bit of a minefield if you’re totally new to it. During my betting odyssey, I wrote down a few notes about the most significant things I’d learned and the advice I’d give to someone who’s new to this stuff:

Don’t Hesitate to Ask for Help!

If your impression of a sportsbook is a bunch of pasty-faced gamblers looking shifty in the corner with their betting slips, I’m here to tell you you’re wrong.

On the contrary, modern sportsbooks are packed with friendly faces, many of whom will gladly take a break from picking out their bets to help you. If unsure, you can ask a fellow bettor for help or ask one of the tellers.

You Can Request Your Own Bets

If there’s a bet you’ve got in mind but you can’t see it listed among the available markets, a sportsbook teller will be glad to know if they can give you odds for it.

For example, if you want to back the Lions to win the Super Bowl and Mahomes to score the first touchdown (provided both teams make the final), you could ask a teller to price it up for you.

That said, sportsbooks won’t accept any old bets. But it’s always worth a shot if you’ve got a good feeling about something.

Always Set a Budget

While the best betting apps in Texas come with safer gambling tools that help you stay in control, this isn’t the case at a brick-and-mortar sportsbook. You could probably bet all day, and no one would stop you if possible.

Naturally, that isn’t good if you’re constantly losing. My advice, then, is that you set a budget before you start betting. That way, you know exactly what you’ve got to bet with and should find it easier to stay in control.

Wrapping Up My Trip to Texas

Well, that was quite a ride, wasn’t it?

As I said, I’m not usually much of a solo traveler. But heading to Texas to check out the sports betting industry was fun. I had a blast chatting with the locals and doing a few ‘Texan things.’

And while the nearest land-based sportsbook is in Lake Charles, Louisiana, it’s not much of an issue. It’s a two-hour drive at most, and the locals treat it as a day out.

Online sports betting in Texas, meanwhile, is in a very healthy state. There are plenty of safe and legit sites to sign up to, each offering something a little different.

Would I do all this again? Heck, yeah. Next time, I’ll be ready to hit Lake Charles, but I’ll still enjoy a Texas steak beforehand. Win or lose, it’s all a bit of entertainment.

Texas Sports Betting – FAQs

What is a Good Bankroll for Sports Betting in Texas?

There is no right or wrong answer to this one, but I would say that a good bankroll is always one that you can afford to lose. In other words, you should never set aside money for necessities, including food and utility bills.

Do Texas Sportsbooks Have Dress Codes?

Not really. The general rule of thumb is to wear something you feel comfortable in, which probably comes under the definition of ‘smart casual. ‘

But, look, we’re talking about sports betting here instead of rocking up at Monte Carlo’s swankiest casino. You can get away with wearing your favorite sports jersey and even sandals if you feel comfortable in them.

Are There Any Betting Limits at TX Sportsbooks?

All sportsbooks have bet limits due to liquidation reasons. They don’t want you to ruin them, after all.

However, land-based sportsbooks give you more freedom than Texas online sports betting sites because they don’t have the same algorithms to monitor sharp bettors. Put it this way. It’s implausible that you’ll be banned by a land-based sportsbook for winning too much.

When is the Best Time to Visit a Texas Sportsbook?

This all depends on your personal preferences. Sportsbooks can get busy at any time, but they no doubt peak on weekends when more people are off work. If you thrive off the atmosphere, go on a weekend or during a big sporting event like the Super Bowl.

Weekday evenings, on the other hand, are generally quiet. But because many sportsbooks are part of hotel complexes, there’s still every chance they’ll get pretty busy.

Are Texas Online Sportsbooks Safe?

Texas online sportsbooks are super safe, but it’s essential that you join one that is licensed and legitimate, like those I’ve mentioned here. Such betting sites will come with SSL encryption, support payment methods you recognize, and be backed up by positive customer reviews.

