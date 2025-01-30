Our travel reporter Anthony is back on the road, this time exploring the beautiful islands in and around New York.

I know what you’re thinking: “Islands? In New York? Isn’t that just, like, Manhattan?” But trust me, there’s so much more to discover beyond the skyscrapers and the subway.

When visiting New York, I had to explore its many islands because some of them are home to hidden beaches, charming towns, historic forts, and even a few vineyards – just to name a few.

So, ditch the city map and grab your ferry pass because we’re about to explore some seriously cool islands you probably didn’t even know existed.

Long Island and Its Wineries I Visited

When most people think of Long Island, the suburbs are probably the first thing that comes to mind. But there’s so much more to this place that makes it worth visiting. Long Island’s Wine Country was an absolute blast. I spent a day hopping between vineyards, and each one had its own unique charm.

Most of all, though, I enjoyed the Pindar Vineyards, which was a massive estate with endless rows of vines.

Next up was Macari Vineyards, a family-owned spot with breathtaking views of the Long Island Sound. They’re deeply committed to sustainability, which I love. I took a tour and learned about how they work with nature to grow their grapes, and let me tell you, their Chardonnay and Rosé were seriously delicious.

My final stop was Bedell Cellars, a charming winery with a cozy tasting room. The staff was incredibly knowledgeable and passionate about the wines. The real stars, though, were their sparkling wines – crisp, elegant, and perfect for any celebration (or just because!).

Beyond the wineries, I spent a day exploring the charming town of Greenport. It’s filled with historic buildings, quaint shops, and incredible seafood restaurants. These spots reminded me of the many wineries in New Jersey – for me, NJ and Long Island really have the best wineries in the whole country.

No trip to Long Island would be complete without a visit to the Hamptons. I’m so glad I went, as I got to see the Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center, which was such a treat for an art lover like me.

Underwater Charm of the City Island

Just a short ferry ride from Manhattan lies City Island, a hidden gem with a charming underwater spirit. This quaint island, with its colorful houses, seafood restaurants, and boatyards, feels like a world away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

I began my City Island adventure with a visit to the City Island Nautical Museum, where I delved into the island’s rich maritime history. From there, I strolled along City Island Avenue, the main thoroughfare, browsing antique shops, art galleries, and quirky boutiques.

For lunch, I treated myself to a seafood feast at Johnny’s Reef Restaurant, a local favorite renowned for its fresh catches and stunning waterfront views. I ordered a platter of fried clams, shrimp, and scallops – it was absolutely delicious.

In the afternoon, I took a leisurely walk along the waterfront, soaking in the serene atmosphere and admiring the sailboats and yachts bobbing in the harbor. To my delight, I even spotted a few seals basking in the sun!

Governors Island and Its Beautiful Views

Governors Island is a great tourist destination because of its rich history, great views, and cultural events. It was once a military base, dating back to the 1700s, but now it’s a public park with amazing views, art installations, and even a few places to grab a bite or a drink. My first stop was Fort Jay, a massive star-shaped fort built in the 1790s. It’s crazy to think that this place once played a key role in defending New York Harbor.

I also checked out Castle Williams, a circular fort from the early 1800s. This place is seriously imposing, with its thick walls and those empty gun ports staring out at the harbor. It was originally built to protect the city but was also used as a prison during the Civil War. But Governors Island isn’t all about the past.

I wandered through The Hills, a park area with rolling hills, art installations, and views of the city skyline. I even climbed to the top of Slide Hill, which has these crazy-fun slides built into the hillside. (Yes, I went down them. And yes, I screamed like a little kid!)

I also checked out Liggett Hall and, at some point, went to Liggett Terrace because I got hungry. It’s a food court area with a variety of vendors of different cuisines. I decided to get some Carne Asada Tacos from Taco Vista.

Fire Island As a Quick Getaway

The name itself makes it seem like it’s the place for a perfect vacation. It definitely is if you want a quick getaway from the business of New York. This is more of a barrier island that stretches along the south shore of Long Island.

To get there, I had to ride a ferry at Bay Shore, and I got off at Ocean Beach. When I got off the ferry, I was greeted by a scene that was both familiar and unexpected. The colorful houses, the quaint shops, and the lively boardwalk reminded me of beach towns I’d visited in New Jersey and Florida.

But Fire Island’s unique charm is due to its absence of cars, abundance of bicycles, and carefree atmosphere.

Staten Island for A Different Side of the City

After my escape to Fire Island, I decided to venture to a different kind of island – one that’s often overlooked and underestimated: Staten Island.

Many would probably wonder why I spent some time here because there are mostly just parks and the suburbs here, but I love immersing myself in the cities I visit, and this island has plenty of parks and gardens good for that.

They also have great museums like the Historic Richmond Town. It’s a living history museum that showcases life on the island from the 17th century until today. I also dropped by the Staten Island Museum for more art, but it turns out they also cover topics like natural science.

I dined at Enoteca Maria because I was craving something Italian when I visited. I wasn’t expecting much, but I was delighted at how unique this place was. It’s a restaurant where all the chefs are grandmothers or “Nonnas,” and they don’t just serve Italian food. Each day, a different “Nonna” takes over the kitchen, serving authentic dishes from their home country.

Liberty Island and the Lady Herself

I had to do it. The lady itself was largely present in most of my exploration, so I figured I should pay her a visit. I took the ferry from Battery Park and arrived at Liberty Island. I wasn’t expecting the feeling I got because I’d seen her countless times at this point.

Still, I felt a sense of awe and excitement. The statue is truly a sight to behold and is a great reminder of our country’s freedom and democracy.

I also visited the Statue of Liberty Museum, where I gained a deeper understanding of the statue’s construction and its impact on American culture.

Island Life is Also the New York State of Mind

Thanks to these islands, I discovered a side of New York that I didn’t really know existed. Even if I grew up close to this state, I never really spent time exploring it. It was just recently that I decided I should take advantage of it being close to home, and I’m glad I did because it also offers a world of natural beauty, historical charm, and unique communities.

Exploring the Islands of New York – FAQs

How Can I Get to the Different Islands in New York?

Most of the islands are accessible by ferry from various points in New York City. If you’re going to Long Island, riding the train from Penn Station in Manhattan is an option. City Island is easy to get to since it’s just located in the Bronx.

What Are Some Tips for Planning an Island-hopping Adventure in New York?

Purchase a multi-day ferry pass for convenient travel between the islands. Pack for a variety of activities, but mostly comfortable shoes if you’re planning to explore historic sites.

Also, be sure to check the ferry schedules in advance, as they can vary depending on the season and the island.

Which Island Would Be the Most Family-Friendly?

Governors Island is a great choice for families. It offers a variety of kid-friendly activities, including playgrounds, a mini-golf course, and even a free bike rental program for children. You can also explore the historic forts, enjoy a picnic in the park, or take a ride on the carousel.