The Mailbox Business Center in Hillsborough has been recognized with the 2024 VFW Small Business Award, given by Hillsborough Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8371.

This award recognizes how much they’ve helped veterans and made a positive difference in the local community.

The Mailbox Business Center, located at 601 US Highway 206, Ste 26, Hillsborough, is well-known for offering services like shipping, mailing, and business support.

But what really makes this special is that the award also recognizes those who have gone above and beyond to support veterans and help out in the community.

The VFW Post 8371, which stands for service, loyalty, and patriotism, saw how the business upholds these values.

Because of their dedication to giving back, the Mailbox Business Center became a perfect example of what it means to care for others.

At the center of it all is Matthew Schorr, the owner of the Mailbox Business Center.

He built a place where people could send or mail packages, but more importantly, a business people trusted for their daily needs and one that genuinely supported the community.

Even though services like shipping may seem simple, they are done with care and a sense of purpose, especially for veterans who need that support.

On top of all that, the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization has a long history of helping people who served in the military.

Their mission is to unite veterans, support their families, honor military history, and stay loyal to the country.

Each year, they recognize businesses that take action to support these values.

The Mailbox Business Center has set a strong example for other businesses by giving back to veterans and building a sense of connection.

This award from the VFW is a big thank-you for everything the Mailbox Business Center has done.

Hillsborough is lucky to have a business like this, and the award shows that their hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed.