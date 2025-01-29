Our reporter, Anthony, is on the road again, exploring the most beautiful mountains of South Carolina.

I’m a big-city girl. I love the nightlife, the excitement, the people. But there’s something about mountain air that just hits differently. It’s cool, crisp, and carries the earthy scent of pine and damp soil. I can’t resist it.

I’ve always been drawn to the peaks and valleys of the Blue Ridge Mountains, but somehow, South Carolina’s upcountry had remained uncharted territory for me.

That changed after a conversation with my cousin, who couldn’t stop talking about his sunrise hike at Table Rock State Park a couple of years ago. “You have to see it for yourself!” he said, his eyes lighting up.

And so, with a longing for misty mornings, quiet trails, and a break from my daily routine, I packed my bags and set off to explore the hidden gems of South Carolina.

I found myself embarking on an outdoor adventure that blended cozy retreats, charming small towns, and some of the most breathtaking views I’ve ever seen – all of it making me fall in love with this little part of the South.

My Favorite Stops in South Carolina

Table Rock State Park – Best for Sunrise Views

A rewarding climb with sweeping vistas at the end.

Caesars Head State Park – Best for Photography Lovers

Dramatic cliffs and breathtaking views over rolling hills.

Lake Jocassee – Best for Water Adventures

Crystal-clear waters perfect for boating and swimming.

Pickens, SC – Best for a Laid-Back Vibe

A charming small town packed with history, local shops, and an amazing BBQ.

Four Days of Peaks, Lakes, and Cozy Nights

Once I figured out where I wanted to go, I realized I needed a base of operations – somewhere reasonably central to everywhere I planned to visit, but with amenities modern enough to let me unwind at the end of the day.

I’m all about breathing in the mountain air, but I’m no Bear Grylls.

When my research turned up Solitude Pointe Cabins near Cleveland, South Carolina, I knew I had found the perfect place to call home. Nestled among towering pines, these cabins offer the right mix of rustic charm and modern comforts. Think plush bedding, a full kitchen, and, most importantly, a private hot tub for those post-hike soaks.

It was the right choice. Sitting on the porch during the trip, morning coffee in hand, I could hear nothing but birdsong and the rustling of leaves in the gentle breeze. It was the perfect retreat from the world and an ideal staging ground for all of the adventures I had planned.

Day 1: Table Rock State Park – Chasing the Sunrise

I kicked off my first day with an early morning wake-up call – 4:30 a.m., to be exact.

Not my idea of a leisurely vacation, but I refused to miss Table Rock’s legendary sunrise hike. Armed with a beanie-mounted headlamp and a thermos of double-strong coffee, I hit the Pinnacle Mountain Trail just as the first hint of light painted the sky.

The climb was no joke – steep inclines, exposed roots, and switchbacks that seemed to go on forever. My calves were burning, but the cool morning air, thick with the scent of soil and pine, kept me moving. As I reached the summit, the world stretched out before me in layers of misty blues and gold.

The sunrise painted the sky in soft pastels, and for a moment, everything felt still.

After finishing my thermos of coffee, I decided to make my way back to the car, taking a half-mile detour on the way to check out Mill Creek Falls. There, I kicked off my boots and relaxed for a little while longer, listening to the sounds of the water before I started to feel a hunger no breakfast bar would cure.

After the descent, I rewarded myself with a proper breakfast at a local hot spot just outside the park – crispy bacon, buttery grits, and a strong cup of coffee. Overall, the hike wound up being roughly 9 miles (4.5 there and back) and was a fantastic start to my journey.

Back at the cabin, I spent the afternoon unwinding on the porch swing, soaking in the peacefulness of the South Carolina woods.

Day 2: Caesars Head State Park – The Edge of the World

I was done with 4 a.m. wakeups at this point. Once was enough.

After a lazy morning sipping coffee by the fireplace, I packed a small picnic and drove to Caesar’s Head State Park, located less than an hour from my home base. The drive itself was an experience – winding mountain roads hugged by dense forests, each turn offering quick glimpses of the towering terrain ahead.

Stepping onto the famous overlook, I was instantly captivated. The view stretched endlessly: rows upon rows of rolling hills fading into a hazy blue horizon. The sheer drop in front of me made me a little dizzy, but once I’d shaken the railing and confirmed it was firm, I could take a moment to breathe it all in.

I followed the short trail to Raven Cliff Falls, which gave me a chance to see the massive 400-foot waterfall cascading down through the thick greenery. This was where I decided to unwrap my little picnic – fresh fruit, a sandwich, and a slice of pecan pie I picked up the day before – and enjoyed it with one of the best views imaginable.

The hike itself was considerably easier than my jaunt the day before, and not getting up before dawn helped my mood immensely. There are plenty of trails to walk and sights to see. There’s even a suspension bridge down one trail, so I’ll have more to explore if I make it back through here.

By late afternoon, I made my way back to the cabin and indulged in a well-earned soak in the hot tub, the aches of hiking melting away under the warm bubbles.

Day 3: Lake Jocassee – A Hidden Gem on the Water

The next morning I traded in my hiking boots for a kayak.

Lake Jocassee, just a 45-minute drive from my cabin, is one of South Carolina’s best-kept secrets – a pristine, sapphire-blue lake surrounded by lush forests and waterfalls hidden in rocky alcoves.

Paddling out onto the glassy water, I felt like I had the entire lake to myself. The water was so clear I could almost see schools of fish swimming beneath me, and every stroke of my paddle sent gentle ripples across the lake’s surface.

I followed the shoreline until I found a secluded cove with a cascading waterfall, the water tumbling down mossy rocks into a shallow pool. Pulling my kayak onto a rocky shore, I waded into the cool water and let the spray hit my skin. It was pure bliss, especially after soaking up the sun from all angles.

For lunch, I docked at a tiny beach and enjoyed a simple picnic of crackers, cheese, and sweet tea while letting the sun warm my face. Before heading back, I took one last swim in the lake, floating on my back and watching the clouds drift by.

Dinner that night was a cozy affair at the cabin, with a homemade meal of roasted veggies and grilled chicken, followed by marshmallows toasted over the outdoor fire pit. There may have been a few glasses of wine involved, as well.

Day 4: Pickens, SC – A Lackadaisical Taste of Small-Town Charm

For my final day, I decided to explore a bit of South Carolina’s small-town charm and visited the nearby Pickens. The town’s Main Street was lined with charming antique shops and family-run boutiques, each one brimming with treasures ranging from old quilts to hand-thrown pottery.

I wandered into a local pottery studio and chatted with the owner about his craft and where he takes his inspiration from. It’s clear that a lot of the foot traffic through Pickens is from tourists like myself, but the owner didn’t seem to mind. I found that everyone I came across was ready to share their story.

Maybe it’s a South Carolina thing.

Of course, no trip to South Carolina would be complete without a barbecue. I stopped at the legendary Broke Leg BBQ, where the scent of slow-smoked brisket practically pulled me in. I was lucky enough to be able to order a brisket plate with a side of smoked hashbrown casserole and some baked beans.

Every bite was perfect and I ate far more than I should have — but stopping without licking the plate clean just wasn’t an option.

With a full belly, I made my way over to the Hagood Mill Historic Site, where an old gristmill still churns out fresh cornmeal. The rhythmic creaking of the waterwheel, the scent of warm cornbread baking, and the friendly chatter of visitors made for the perfect farewell to my mountain getaway.

That evening I packed up my things, sat on the cabin porch with the last of my win, and reflected on the trip. I knew I had to be up early (not 4:30 a.m.!) to start the drive back home, and while I looked forward to sleeping in my own bed, I knew I’d miss these beautiful mountains.

What to Know Before Escaping to South Carolina Mountains

Packing Tips: What You’ll Actually Need

Packing for the mountains can be a bit of a balancing act. Prepare for cool mornings, warm afternoons, and the occasional surprise rain shower. Here is what I found to be essential:

Layers, layers, layers. Mornings can be crisp, but once you hit those trails, you’ll be peeling the layers off. Think moisture-wicking base layers and a packable rain jacket or poncho.

Sturdy hiking boots. The trails at Table Rock and Caesars Head aren’t exactly flip-flop friendly. Make sure you break those boots in before you go, though, or you’ll be limping on the way back down.

A good daypack. Bring one with room for water, snacks, a first-aid kit, and — if you’re like me — a camera to capture all of the jaw-dropping views to show off later.

Bug spray and sunscreen. You’ll need both, even in cooler weather. The sun can be deceiving, and the bugs do not care what season it is.

A refillable water bottle or hydration pack. Trust me, staying hydrated will make those steep inclines feel way more manageable.

Cash for small-town stops. A surprising amount of those adorable antique stores and BBQ joints are cash-only. Either because they are slow to embrace modernity, or they just don’t see the point. Come prepared.

When to Visit: Timing is Everything

South Carolina’s mountain region is beautiful year-round, but the best time to visit depends heavily on what you’re after.

Fall (Sept – Nov): Golden foliage, crisp air, and pumpkin spiced everything. This is the peak season for a reason.

Spring (Mar – May): Blooming wildflowers, gushing waterfalls, and mild temperatures make it an ideal time for hiking.

Summer (June – Aug): Perfect for lake activities and lush green views, but expect some humidity, tourists, and bugs.

Winter (Dec – Feb): Quiet trails, cozy cabin vibes, and the occasional dusting of snow. It’s a peaceful, off-season escape — though some trails may be off-limits, depending on the weather.

Where to Stay: Cozy, Practical, and Picturesque

For this trip, I stayed at Solitude Pointe Cabins, which was perfectly positioned for all of my excursions. But there are plenty of options, depending on your travel style:

Rustic cabins: Like Solitude Point, these offer a mix of comfort and seclusion. Many have full kitchens, fireplaces, and hot tubs — because for some of us, an after-hike soak is non-negotiable.

Charming inns: If you prefer a touch of Southern hospitality, there are a few boutique inns in nearby towns like Pickens, offering comfy beds and delicious breakfasts.

Camping: For the more adventurous (a.k.a. not me), campsites are available at Table Rock and Lake Jocassee for a true back-to-nature experience.

Final Reflections: A Mountain Escape to Remember

As I packed up my bags and took one last look at the misty peaks surrounding my cabin, I couldn’t help but feel a mix of gratitude and longing.

South Carolina’s mountains had given me exactly what I needed — breathtaking landscapes, cozy, peaceful reflections, and a break from the constant hum of modern society. Whether it was watching the sunrise from Table Rock, or paddling through the coves of Lake Jocassee, every experience left its mark.

This trip reminded me of the beauty in slowing down — of waking up with the sun (though doing that once is enough, thanks), of losing track of time on a trail, and of savoring a good meal without distraction.

Next time I hear the call of the mountains, I’ll have to bring a friend or two to share in the adventure. But even if I have to come back and soak it all in again solo, I’m sure this isn’t the last that South Carolina has seen of me.

Visiting South Carolina’s Mountains and Parks – FAQs

When Is the Best Time to Go Hiking in South Carolina?

Fall is unbeatable for its foliage, while spring offers lush greenery and wildflowers. Summer is great for lake activities, but expect lots of heat, humidity, and bugs.

Are the Trails Difficult?

It depends! Table Rock’s summit trail is challenging with steep inclines, but there are plenty of easier options at Caesars Head and around Lake Jocassee for casual hikers.

How Many Days Do I Need for a Trip Like This?

I recommend taking a long weekend (3-4 days) to make sure you hit all the highlights without feeling rushed.

What Should I Pack for a Mountain Trip to South Carolina?

Layers, sturdy hiking boots, a good daypack, and lots of bug spray and sunscreen. A refillable water bottle is also a must.

Is There Cell Service in the Mountains?

Coverage can be spotty, especially in more remote areas. Download maps ahead of time and let someone know your plans if you’re hiking alone.

Can I Do This Trip on a Budget?

Absolutely! Opt for a cabin with a kitchenette to save on meals, bring your own snacks, and focus on free activities like hiking and scenic drives.

Are Pets Allowed at the Parks?

Yes, most state parks in the area are pet-friendly, but dogs must be on a leash at all times.