The Fanny Parnell Poetry Project is returning to Bordentown City on Saturday, February 1, 2025, from 4:00 to 5:00 PM for an afternoon of poetry, history, and Irish culture.

This annual event honors Fanny Parnell, a 19th-century Irish poet and activist who spent several years living in Bordentown.

Attending the event lets you learn about her inspiring life, hear her powerful words, and enjoy live performances.

Fanny Parnell was born in 1848 in Avondale, County Wicklow, Ireland.

After moving with her family to Paris in 1865, she eventually settled in Bordentown in 1874, living there until her sudden death from heart failure in 1882 at just 34 years old.

Her connection to Bordentown came through her mother, Adelia Stewart Parnell, the daughter of Charles Stewart, a famous naval hero from the War of 1812 who also lived there.

Fanny is remembered as the “Patriot Poet” because her poems often supported Irish independence and called attention to social issues.

One of her most famous works, “The Hovels of Ireland,” was written in Bordentown in 1879 and explored the struggles of poor Irish families.

She, in fact, wrote it to support her brother, Charles Stewart Parnell, who led the Irish Home Rule movement.

Another well-known poem, “Hold the Harvest,” was so powerful that Irish activist Michael Davitt called it the “Marseillaise of the Irish peasant,” comparing it to the French national anthem.

This year’s event takes place on St. Brigid’s Day, which celebrates the Irish saint known for her love of poetry and creativity.

The program is split into two parts.

The first, “Poetry, Politics, and Ms. Parnell,” begins at 3:00 PM at Old City Hall (11 Crosswicks Street).

This special theater presentation, created by Bordentown journalist and playwright Dan Aubrey, will bring Fanny’s politically charged poems to life.

It will also feature music by Irish instrumentalists Bill O’Neal and George Zienowicz and performances by theater artist Carol Kehoe as Fanny Parnell.

The second part of the event, called “Poets and Pints,” will start at 4:00 PM at Bordentown Square Tap + Grill (233 Farnsworth Avenue).

This session will feature readings by three local poets:

D. Ryan Lafferty from Bordentown

Todd Evans from Trenton/Willingboro

Derrick Owings from Burlington

Not to mention, there will be a short open mic session. So, if you want to share your own poetry, it’s the perfect time to do so.

One of the best things about the Fanny Parnell Poetry Project is that it’s free to attend and open to everyone, plus the fact they help with the restoration of Bordentown’s historic Old City Hall.

A group of volunteers, the Old City Hall Restoration Committee, are working hard to raise money and awareness to preserve this important building.

By attending the event, you’ll celebrate poetry and history and help keep a piece of Bordentown’s heritage alive.

For updates and more information, visit the Old City Hall Restoration Committee’s Facebook page at facebook.com/OldCityHallRestoration or send an email to [email protected].