The New York Giants have made major changes this offseason, letting go of Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney, trading for Brian Burns and drafting Malik Nabers.

Even so, there are still major roster gaps to fill.

Here are the two key players the Giants should trade for and four additional players who might be trade targets for other teams.

Key Takeaways:

Greg Newsome II and Dan Moore Jr. are top trade targets to bolster the Giants’ cornerback and offensive line positions.

The Giants face critical decisions regarding players like Boogie Basham, Tommy DeVito, Nick McCloud, and Darius Slayton, who could be valuable trade assets.

The 2024 season is pivotal for the Giants’ management, with significant expectations to improve team performance.

The Giants’ Roster – Key Trade Targets

Despite these moves, there are still gaps in the roster. This year marks an important third season for coach Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll, who are looking to improve the team’s performance.

While the first year saw playoff success, the second year was rough, with Daniel Jones underperforming and getting injured, prompting a draft trade for Drake Maye. With an option to move on from Jones after 2024, this might be his last chance to impress.

The Giants want a winning team, no matter how the quarterback plays, and need to make the most of their recent player changes to secure Schoen and Daboll’s jobs. Here, we look at two possible trade targets to further strengthen the team.

1. Greg Newsome II: A Cornerback to Strengthen the Defense

Greg Newsome II, currently with the Cleveland Browns, stands out as a prime trade target for the Giants. While it’s uncertain if the Browns will trade Newsome, the Giants could benefit immensely from acquiring him.

New York’s current cornerback lineup includes Deonte Banks as the No. 1 corner, with unproven players like Cor’Dale Flott and Dru Phillips in supporting roles.

Despite his promise, Banks has struggled against top-tier wide receivers such as Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams.

Newsome, a young and solid player under contract for two more seasons, could provide the stability and talent needed to strengthen this critical position.

2. Dan Moore Jr.: Enhancing the Offensive Line

The Giants’ offensive line has been a weak point for years. Although GM Joe Schoen has added players to address this, concerns remain, particularly with Evan Neal, who has underperformed since being drafted.

Dan Moore Jr., currently with the Pittsburgh Steelers, might be a valuable addition.

With the Steelers drafting Troy Fatanu and having Broderick Jones as their right tackle, Moore could be available.

For the Giants, acquiring Moore would provide much-needed depth and possibly resolve some of their longstanding issues on the offensive line.

Giants’ Top Trade Candidates

As the Giants look to strengthen their roster, they also have several players who could be valuable trade assets.

These players might attract interest from other teams, providing the Giants with opportunities to improve their lineup and cap space.

Let’s take a closer look at who these trade candidates are and how moving them could benefit the team.

1. Boogie Basham: A Defensive Player with Trade Value

Acquired from the Buffalo Bills last year, Boogie Basham was expected to enhance the Giants’ pass rush.

However, he did not record any sacks in the 2023 season. With key pass-rushers like Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence leading the defense and the addition of Brian Burns, Basham is very much expendable.

Trading him could free up $1.4 million in cap space, making him an attractive trade option.

2. Tommy DeVito: A Quarterback with Upside for Other Teams

Tommy DeVito, an undrafted free agent, ended up starting several games for the Giants due to injuries to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor.

Although DeVito had some success, the return of Jones and the signing of Drew Lock diminished his role.

His game experience could make him a valuable backup for teams with quarterback concerns, positioning him as a viable trade candidate.

3. Nick McCloud: Depth in the Secondary

Nick McCloud has been a consistent presence in the Giants’ secondary, but with new additions and increased cap space, the Giants might consider trading him.

Moving McCloud could save the team nearly $3 million in cap space, and his experience could be valuable to other teams needing depth in their secondary.

4. Darius Slayton: A Veteran Wide Receiver

Darius Slayton has been the Giants’ leading receiver in four of the past five seasons.

Despite his popularity and performance, the emergence of Malik Nabers and other receivers like Wan’Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, and Isaiah Hodgins could reduce his role.

Slayton’s experience and relatively low cost make him a potential trade target, especially for teams needing a dependable wide receiver due to injuries.

New York Giants Roster – A Lot of Work to be Done

The New York Giants have made significant strides this offseason, but there’s still work to be done. The team can and should address critical gaps in their lineup by targeting key players like Greg Newsome II and Dan Moore Jr. in trades.

Additionally, exploring trade options for players like Boogie Basham, Tommy DeVito, Nick McCloud, and Darius Slayton could provide valuable returns and further strengthen the team.

With strategic moves and smart trades, the Giants have the potential to build a competitive roster that can make a strong impact this season and secure the future of their coaching staff.