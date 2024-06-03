Added ContentNews Transcript News

Sponsored: Could You Be at Risk for Breast Cancer?

A Simple 10-Minute Assessment Can Give You the Answer
Sponsored content provided by CentraState

By: Paid Advertisement

Date:

Share post:

When actress Olivia Munn revealed in March that a breast cancer risk assessment started a path to her doctors detecting an aggressive type of breast cancer, Munn’s story illuminated an important tool women can use to arm themselves in the fight against cancer.

The easy-to-complete Tyrer-Cuzick breast cancer risk assessment is an integral part of every patient’s breast cancer screening and mammogram at the Star and Barry Tobias Women’s Health Center at CentraState. The assessment is used by clinicians at the center to calculate a patient’s lifetime risk of developing breast cancer.

“This assessment allows our clinicians to get a broader understanding of a patient’s risk beyond the known prevalence of cancer in the family,” says breast surgeon John Pellegrino, MD, medical director of CentraState’s Comprehensive Breast Cancer Program.

A Simple, Quick Assessment

When a patient arrives for a mammogram at the Star and Barry Tobias Women’s Health Center, completing a private 10-minute breast cancer risk assessment questionnaire on a tablet is part of the registration procedure. The patient keys in information about their personal or family history of breast and/or other cancers, surgical history, hormone and contraception uses, lifestyle information, and age at the first menstrual period, first childbirth, and menopausal history if applicable. The assessment securely calculates results using a computer model.

Once the patient has had their mammogram and returns home, a clinician uses the assessment’s results and a radiologist’s interpretation of the mammogram to calculate the patient’s breast cancer lifetime risk.

Dr. John Pellegrino of CentraState Healthcare System

If patient is determined to be at high risk for developing breast cancer, they may choose to enroll in CentraState’s High Risk Breast Cancer program. As part of the program, follow-up may include a consultation and exam with a breast specialist. A personalized care plan and monitoring roadmap will be crafted based on the patient’s unique needs and medical history.

“Women, and also men, at high risk need a different surveillance strategy, which, in addition to the mammogram, may include an annual breast ultrasound, MRI, or genetic testing,” says Dr. Pellegrino. “Our high-risk breast cancer program allows us to more easily identify these patients and offer them the personalized services they need so that we can save lives.”

The Gold Standard is a Mammogram

Karen Lowe, DNP, an advanced practice nurse at the High-Risk Cancer Surveillance Program, reminds us that a mammogram remains the gold standard for detecting breast cancer at an early stage, before it has spread into surrounding lymph nodes or tissue.

Karen Lowe, DNP

“Early detection leads to the best outcomes,” says Lowe. “However, for some women, a mammogram may not be enough. That is why our breast cancer program looks to see if you need any additional screening methods.”

The American Cancer Society recommends all women begin receiving screening mammograms by age 40, or earlier if their physician advises a different schedule based on a family history of breast cancer.

The Star and Barry Tobias Women’s Health Center is accredited by the American College of Radiology as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence. Key services include advanced 3-D mammography for screening and diagnostic mammograms, diagnostic testing, a high-risk assessment and monitoring program, and bone density screenings for osteoporosis.

Visit CentraState’s website to request a mammogram appointment. For most patients a “routine” screening mammogram at CentraState Medical Center does not require a prescription or referral. Patients may also refer themselves to the high-risk monitoring program. For more information, call 732-660-4380 or visit our centrastate.com/breast-cancer-screenings

Paid Advertisement
Paid Advertisement

Stay Connected

Stay Connected

213FansLike
89FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

Latest News

Related articles

Bordentown Opinion

Hit the ‘trail’ and learn about New Jersey’s Black history

by Jay Watson, Co-Executive Director, New Jersey Conservation Foundation James Still always wanted to become a doctor, but as...
Bordentown Calendar

Common calendar, Packet papers, May 31

Burlington, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which...
Princeton Packet News

Protesters disrupt Princeton University alumni festivities

Pro-Palestinian/anti-Israel protesters were true to the word that they would "see you at Reunions" when they briefly held...
Princeton Packet News

Primary election is June 4

Princeton voters will nominate candidates for an assortment of elected offices in the Democratic and Republican party primaries...

Follow us

Stay connected with your community and be in the know. News, events and community pride.

About us

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

Latest news

Hit the ‘trail’ and learn about New Jersey’s Black history

Bordentown Opinion
by Jay Watson, Co-Executive Director, New Jersey Conservation Foundation James...

Common calendar, Packet papers, May 31

Bordentown Calendar
Burlington, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties New Jersey Blood Services...

Protesters disrupt Princeton University alumni festivities

Princeton Packet News
Pro-Palestinian/anti-Israel protesters were true to the word that they...

Popular news

Protesters disrupt Princeton University alumni festivities

Princeton Packet News
Pro-Palestinian/anti-Israel protesters were true to the word that they...

‘Hopefully we won’t have to face this large increase again’

Hopewell News
Hopewell Township has increased sewer service fees for users...

Primary election is June 4

Windsor News
Hightstown Borough and East Windsor Township residents will nominate...

© 2023 NMG. All Rights Reserved. Human made by local journalist.