Early Morning Fire in Middlesex Borough NJ Leaves Seven Residents Displaced

A fire early Friday morning destroyed two homes and displaced seven people in Middlesex Borough.

About 70 firefighters from 15 departments helped control the fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Early Morning Fire Displaces Seven People in Middlesex Borough

In the early hours of Friday morning, a big fire broke out in Middlesex Borough, displacing seven residents and rendering two homes uninhabitable.

The fire began around 2:41 a.m. and was first reported to the Middlesex Borough Police Department, who quickly responded to the scene at 832 West Second Street.

Fire Starts in Garage and Spreads

The Middlesex Borough Police Department got a call about a fire at 832 West Second Street. When police got there, they saw a garage completely on fire.

They quickly got the people living at 832 and 836 West Second Street out of their homes before the fire spread.

Aubery Walter, who has lived in Middlesex for 12 years, woke up to the flashing lights of fire trucks.



“I woke up around 2:45 in the morning to flashing lights in our windows, and that woke me up,” Walter said.

“I looked out the window and saw that the house across the street was on fire.” Her husband also felt the heat from the fire and heard it crackling.

The Fire Department’s Response

The Middlesex Fire Department got help from fire departments in Dunellen, Bound Brook, Somerset, South Bound Brook, South Plainfield, North Plainfield, Finderne, and Green Brook.

They worked hard to put out the fire, which was under control by about 4:03 a.m. Martinsville and Green Knoll fire departments helped by covering other calls in Middlesex while the fire was being fought.

Help for Those Affected

Other groups also helped at the scene, including the Middlesex County Fire Marshal’s Office, Middlesex Borough Office of Emergency Management (OEM), Middlesex Borough Rescue Squad, American Red Cross, Robert Wood Johnson (RWJ) Advanced Life Support (ALS), Milltown Rescue Squad, Middlesex Borough Construction Official, and PSE&G.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

The people who lost their homes are getting help from the Middlesex Borough OEM, the American Red Cross, and community members. The cause of the fire is still being looked into, though it’s not considered suspicious.

Community Response and Safety

About 70 firefighters from 15 different departments and more than a dozen fire trucks helped to control the fire. John Madden, the former mayor of Middlesex, praised the firefighters.

“It’s amazing. Thank the Lord there were no injuries here, even to any of the pets. But it’s such a spectacular fire, and I know every fire department is hurting for volunteers. They do a marvelous job at every structure fire,” Madden said.

One of the homeowners told News 12 New Jersey that their smoke alarms woke them up, allowing them to get out safely.

Both families were able to save some of their things before they had to leave their homes. The Red Cross is helping families with temporary housing, food, and clothing.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities looked through the remains of the homes to find out what caused the fire. While the exact cause remains undetermined, it doesn’t seem that there’s been anything suspicious.

Authorities looked through the remains of the homes to find out what caused the fire. While the exact cause remains undetermined, it doesn't seem that there's been anything suspicious.

The quick response from the community and the help from nearby fire departments show how strong and caring the people of Middlesex Borough are during tough times.