The first presidential debate of 2024 saw President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump engage in a heated exchange on various topics, including the economy, immigration, and their records. Here, we fact-check the major claims made by both candidates.

Key Takeaways:

Trump’s claim about having the greatest economy in U.S. history is false; Biden’s claim about GDP growth and unemployment rates has mixed accuracy.

Biden’s statement about a 40% decrease in illegal border crossings is partially true but lacks full context.

Both candidates made false claims about military deaths and actions during their respective administrations.

Economy and Employment Claims

Trump’s Claim: “We had the greatest economy in the history of our country.“

Fact Check: False

During Trump’s presidency, U.S. economic growth averaged 2.49% after inflation, excluding the pandemic period. This is lower than the GDP growth under President Bill Clinton, which averaged 3.88%. Historical data also shows higher growth rates between 1962-1966 and the early 1950s. Under Biden, the annual GDP growth is averaging 3.4%.

Unemployment Rates

Fact Check: False

While the unemployment rate in February 2020 was 3.5%, the lowest since 1969, it wasn’t the lowest ever. The rate dropped to 2.5% in 1953. By the end of Trump’s term, it rose to 6.3%. Under Biden, the rate has varied, reaching as low as 3.4% in early 2023 and currently standing at 4%.

Stock Market Performance

Fact Check: Misleading

The S&P 500 increased by 67.8% during Trump’s presidency. However, this is lower than the growth seen under President Obama (84.5%) and President Clinton (79%). Under Biden, the S&P 500 has risen by almost 40% as of June 2024.

Immigration Claims

Biden’s Claim: “40% fewer people are crossing the border illegally, better than when Trump was in office.“

Fact Check: Partially True

Illegal border crossings have decreased by 47% since Biden’s asylum policy change in June 2024. However, during Trump’s term, illegal crossings varied, with fewer than 2,000 daily during some months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump’s Claim: “Migrants coming to the U.S. are killing our citizens at a level we’ve never seen before.“

Fact Check: Misleading

Some migrants have been charged with serious crimes, but studies show migrants do not commit crimes at higher rates than native-born Americans. Data on migrant crime rates is not comprehensive, but government statistics indicate a very small fraction have criminal records.

Military and National Security Claims

Biden’s Claim: “He’s the only president this century that doesn’t have troops dying anywhere in the world.“

Fact Check: False

At least 16 U.S. service members have died during Biden’s presidency, including 13 in an attack at Kabul airport in 2021 and three in Jordan in 2024.

Trump’s Claim: “I did not refer to U.S. soldiers who were killed as ‘suckers and losers.‘”

Fact Check: False

Multiple sources, including senior defense officials and former Marine officers, have confirmed instances where Trump disparaged U.S. military personnel who were killed, referring to them as “losers” and “suckers.”

Abortion and Healthcare Claims

Trump’s Claim: “Former Virginia governor supported killing babies.”

Fact Check: False

Ralph Northam, the former governor, did not advocate for infanticide. He discussed medical procedures for non-viable fetuses, which was misrepresented by Trump.

Biden’s Claim: “It’s $15 for an insulin shot, as opposed to $400.”

Fact Check: Misleading

The Inflation Reduction Act capped insulin costs for Medicare beneficiaries at $35 per month. Before this, costs varied, but Biden overstated the high end.

Climate Change Claims

Trump’s Claim: “During my four years, I had the best environmental numbers ever.”

Fact Check: False

Trump rolled back several environmental regulations, including parts of the Clean Water Act, and eased regulations on coal, oil, and gas companies. He also withdrew the U.S. from the Paris climate accord and proposed cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency, which Congress blocked. These actions undermine his claim of having the “best environmental numbers.”

COVID-19 Claims

Trump Claims: “More people died under Biden administration than his.”

Fact Check: True, but needs context

Over 460,000 people died from COVID-19 by the time Biden was inaugurated, and more than 725,000 have died since then. However, early pandemic deaths were likely undercounted, and Biden’s administration faced different challenges, including new variants and vaccine rollout.

Biden’s Claim: “Trump told Americans to ‘inject bleach’ to treat COVID-19.”

Fact Check: Overstated

Trump suggested investigating whether injecting disinfectants could treat COVID-19 but did not explicitly tell people to inject bleach. He made these comments during an April 2020 press conference, which led to widespread criticism and clarifications from health experts.

Race and Justice Claims

Biden’s Claim: “Trump called Black Americans ‘super-predators.’“

Fact Check: False

The term “super predators” was used by Hillary Clinton in 1994, not Trump. Biden, who co-authored the 1994 crime bill, referred to “predators” in a floor speech but did not use the specific term “super predators.”

Trump’s Claim: “If I didn’t bring in the National Guard, Minneapolis would have been destroyed during the George Floyd protests.“

Fact Check: False

The National Guard was deployed to Minneapolis by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, not Trump, during the unrest following George Floyd’s death.

Taxes and Regulations Claims

Trump’s Claim: “Biden wants to raise your taxes by four times.“

Fact Check: False

Biden’s tax proposals focus on increasing taxes for corporations and individuals who make over $400,000 annually. However, most taxpayers would not see a fourfold tax increase under Biden’s plans.

January 6 and Election Claims

Trump’s Claim: “Nancy Pelosi turned down 10,000 National Guard troops on January 6.“

Fact Check: False

Pelosi did not have the authority to direct the National Guard. The Capitol Police Board, which includes the House and Senate Sergeants at Arms and the Architect of the Capitol, makes such decisions. They requested assistance only after the rioting began, and there is no evidence Pelosi was involved in rejecting any requests.

Biden’s Claim: “My administration has had the lowest tax rates since 1913.”

Fact Check: False

Tax rates have fluctuated significantly since the federal income tax was instituted in 1913. While Biden has proposed tax increases for the wealthy, it is inaccurate to claim his administration has had the lowest rates in history.

Charlottesville Claims

Biden’s Claim: “Trump said there were ‘very fine people on both sides’ at the Charlottesville rally.“

Fact Check: True, but needs context

Trump did say there were “very fine people on both sides” during a news conference after the rally but clarified he was not referring to neo-Nazis and white nationalists. This context is important to understand the full scope of his statement.

Foreign Policy Claims

Trump’s Claim: “Biden pays to secure the release of hostages and detainees.”

Fact Check: False

The U.S. has not paid a ransom for hostages. Recent deals, including the one involving five Americans detained in Iran, involved prisoner swaps, not money transfers. The money released to Iran in 2023 was frozen assets, not a ransom payment, and is restricted for humanitarian use.

Biden’s Claim: “159 presidential historians voted Trump the worst president in history.“

Fact Check: Mostly True

A survey conducted by the University of Houston and Coastal Carolina University included 154 usable responses from 525 invited participants. The survey found Trump ranked as one of the worst presidents in U.S. history.

Make an Informed Decision: Fact-Check Before You Vote

The first 2024 presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump was full of claims about important issues like the economy, immigration, and military. Both candidates made several statements that were not entirely true or were misleading.

You need to examine the facts behind these claims to understand what is really happening. This helps you make better decisions about who to support in the election. Fact-checking shows that both candidates stretched the truth, so always check multiple sources to get the full story.

Informed voting helps keep our democracy strong. By understanding the truth behind these claims, you can choose the best leader for our country.

