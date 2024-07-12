John Denuto, a former NJ wrestling coach and teacher arrested for child sex crimes, is scheduled for sentencing next week.

Key Takeaways:

He pleaded guilty to several charges, including endangering the welfare of a child and invasion of privacy.

Denuto’s misconduct involved multiple victims and numerous schools and wrestling clubs.

Sentencing delays and attorney changes have impacted the case timeline.

Sentencing of Wrestling Coach and Special Ed Teacher John Denuto

John Denuto, 46, a former special education teacher at Sayreville Middle School and wrestling coach at various schools across New Jersey, is scheduled to be sentenced next week.

Denuto, who lives in Spotswood, pleaded guilty on April 14, 2023, to endangering the welfare of a child and other offenses.

Judge Benjamin S. Bucca initially set the case for sentencing on September 8, 2023, but it has faced multiple legal delays.

Background of the Crimes and Investigation

Prosecutors stated that Denuto abused his positions as a teacher and wrestling coach to exploit his victims.

The Sayreville Police and Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office uncovered that Denuto had criminal sexual contact with a minor and possessed child sexual exploitation materials he created through filming and photographing the juvenile.

Further investigation found additional sexual materials in Denuto’s possession.

On April 22, 2021, Denuto was indicted on several charges:

One count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child

One count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child

Three counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child

Eight counts of third-degree invasion of privacy

Six counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact

Six counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact

Two counts of third-degree witness tampering

One count of third-degree hindering his own apprehension

Plea Deal and Sentencing Details

Denuto pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, one count of third-degree endangering, and one count of fourth-degree invasion of privacy.

Under this plea deal, he faces a seven-year prison sentence, lifetime parole supervision, and mandatory registration under Megan’s Law.

Schools and Clubs Associated with Denuto

During the investigation, it was revealed that Denuto was affiliated with numerous schools and wrestling organizations, including:

Sayreville Middle School and High School

Camden Catholic High School (Cherry Hill)

Johnson High School (Clark)

Union County College (Cranford)

CJA Wrestling Club (East Brunswick)

St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Edison)

Freehold High School

Raritan High School (Hazlet Township)

Peddie High School (Hightstown)

Saint John Vianney (Holmdel)

Middletown North High School

Monroe High School

Saint Joseph High School (Montvale)

Rhino’s Wrestling Club (Morganville)

7th & 8th Grade Old Bridge Recreation Program

Pennsville High School

Piscataway High School

South Brunswick High School

Spotswood High School

Woodbridge High School

7th & 8th Woodbridge Recreation Program

Legal Proceedings and Attorney Changes

Denuto’s sentencing has been postponed several times, most recently due to concerns raised by his new attorney, Nicole Atlak, during a brief session before Middlesex County Superior Court Judge Thomas Abode. These concerns pertained to Denuto’s evaluation.

The delays in sentencing also coincide with Denuto’s change of attorneys.

Initially represented by Wolodymyr Tyshchenko of the Caruso Smith Picini law firm, Denuto had to switch attorneys following Tyshchenko’s unexpected death in February 2024.

Impact of Denuto’s Crimes

Denuto’s arrest in February 2020 followed the discovery of his criminal sexual contact with a minor and possession of exploitative materials.

The court documents revealed that he abused a former middle school student during private coaching sessions at his home, with assaults occurring multiple times when the student was aged 13 to 15.

Further investigations identified additional victims and materials unrelated to the initial juvenile case.