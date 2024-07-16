The New York Jets are urged to trade their newly signed wide receiver, Mike Williams, to the Dallas Cowboys.

Key Takeaways:

After recovering from a torn ACL, Mike Williams can greatly improve the Jets’ offense.

Trading Williams before he plays a game for the Jets doesn’t make sense and undermines their goals.

The Jets’ chance of winning a championship depends greatly on Williams’ performance and health.

Why Mike Williams is Important for the Jets

The New York Jets made a smart move by signing wide receiver Mike Williams this offseason. This decision could make their offense much stronger.

Williams, who used to play for the Los Angeles Chargers, is recovering from a torn ACL but expects to be fully healthy by the start of the season.

Williams is set to be the No. 2 receiver behind Garrett Wilson, giving quarterback Aaron Rodgers another great target.

Some analysts have suggested trading Williams to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2025 third-round pick, but what the trade rumors suggest doesn’t make sense for the Jets.

In the 2023 season, Williams played only three games before getting hurt, catching 19 passes for 249 yards and one touchdown.

His 2022 performance, with 63 receptions for 895 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games, shows he can be a top player.

Why Trading Williams is Not an Option

Trading Williams, who signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Jets, before he can prove himself is a bad idea. At 29, Williams wants to earn a bigger contract next year by playing well with the Jets.

Playing with a quarterback like Rodgers should help Williams achieve this. If the Jets’ offense reaches its full potential, the team could become a surprise contender for the Super Bowl, supported by one of the NFL’s best defenses.

The Ridiculous Trade Proposal

Joe Tansey from Bleacher Report suggested trading Williams to the Cowboys. The idea that the Jets would give up on a new player who got $8.3 million in guaranteed money doesn’t make sense.

Former NFL general manager Randy Mueller, on “Boy Green Daily,” said the Jets are the most committed team he has seen in 40 years. Trading Williams would go against this commitment and their investment in him.

Tansey’s idea that rookie wide receiver Malachi Corley could replace Williams also doesn’t make sense.

Corley mainly played in the slot during college, while Williams has been an outside receiver. Both can play in the Jets’ offense, with Corley in the slot and Williams outside.

Williams’ Key Role in the Jets’ Success

Garrett Wilson has done well, even with poor quarterback play and without a reliable receiver next to him. Williams can help Wilson by creating more chances and improving the Jets’ offense.

Williams’ health is very important for the Jets. Recovering from an ACL tear can be unpredictable, and his availability will impact the offense.

If Williams is healthy, the Jets could have one of the best offenses in football. Without him, their offense won’t be as strong.

Setting Realistic Expectations for Williams

As Williams starts an important season with the Jets, his performance could decide if the team competes for a championship or just makes the playoffs.

While ACL injuries often take two years to heal, Williams is determined to make a big impact this season.

The Jets must manage their expectations, letting Williams recover fully and play well. With a strong group of pass catchers, the Jets can handle a slow start from Williams, but his success is crucial for their title hopes.

Instead of entertaining New York Jets rumors , the team should focus on using Williams’ potential. His performance and health are key to the Jets’ hopes of a deep playoff run, and maybe even a Super Bowl win.