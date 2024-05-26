Somerset County adopts ‘fiscally responsible’ budget

The Somerset County Board of County Commissioners adopted its 2024 budget, which Commissioner Director Shanel Y. Robinson described as “fiscally responsible and consistent with our duty to support the needs of our residents and promote economic growth.”

The $270.82 million budget increases the surplus, or “fund balance,” by 9%, while reducing the tax rate by 3.9%. After factoring in rising home values, the net impact on the average assessed home will be a $54.10 increase in the county’s share of property taxes in the county.

“It was a priority for us to maintain and expand our levels of services for our residents while preserving the county’s AAA Bond Rating,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Sara Sooy of the adopted budget on May 14. “I am proud that we achieved both these goals while still expanding our budget surplus.”

Somerset County serves more than 345,000 residents, providing essential services through its major departments including Human Services, Public Works, Public Health and Safety, and Engineering and Planning. The budget also provides funding to the Constitutional Offices of the County Clerk, Sheriff, and Surrogate, and to affiliated agencies such as the Somerset County Vocational Technical High School; Raritan Valley Community College; the Somerset County Parks Commission; and the Prosecutor’s Office, according to a press release through the county.

The spending plan is up 1.87% from 2023 and includes $226,416,726 to be raised through property taxes. The average county home valued at $550,000 (up $39,000 from 2023) will see an annual increase of $54.10 in the county’s portion of their property tax bill.

The tax rate will decline to .2888 from .3004 per $1,000 of assessed home value. The county’s total assessed real property value is more than $78 billion, up 7% from last year.

“We have worked hard to keep our operating costs in line while making important long-term investments in our residents, infrastructure, and economy,” said Robinson.

The county has recently broken ground an expansion of the county’s VoTech High School in Bridgewater and new horse barn at Lord Stirling Park in Basking Ridge and have announced the purchase of 402 acres of open space in Hillsborough and an important Revolutionary War Battlefield in Bound Brook.

In February, the Commissioners approved the purchase of 402 acres in Hillsborough, expanding the 6,000-acre Sourland Mountain Preserve in Central Jersey’s largest forest. Known as the Hillsborough Golf & Country Club and located on both sides of Wertsville Road, the property was purchased for $6.75 million from the estate of the late Bryce Thompson IV.

The county led the negotiations with the Thompson family and will contribute the largest amount to the purchase using approximately $3 million from the county’s dedicated open space tax fund. New Jersey’s Green Acres program is expected to contribute about $2.3 million, and Hillsborough Township will contribute the remaining amount from its open space fund.

Nearly 70% of the budget consists of obligated costs required by state or federal law. The primary costs driving increases for the year were health insurance, debt service, and special costs associated with the 2024 Presidential Election.

The 2024 County budget will:

Maintain significant infrastructure, including 38 parks and open space across 15,000 acres, 248 miles of county roads, and 752 bridges.

Fund high-performing public health services, 911 communications, emergency response, and training capabilities.

Fund the Sheriff’s Office, Prosecutor, and Corrections facilities.

Fund comprehensive human services operations during a period of crisis for mental health and substance use.

Provide vital transit services to county workforce and seniors.

Support economic development, tourism, and planning.

Partially fund affiliated agencies including the County Vocational Technical High School, Raritan Valley Community College, Somerset County Park Commission, Social Services, and Somerset County Business Partnership.

The budget includes nearly 200 shared services that save taxpayer dollars: