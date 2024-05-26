East Windsor Police blotter

A 44-year-old Rahway man was arrested on outstanding warrants from Elizabeth following a motor vehicle stop on Route 130 May 22. A police officer stopped his vehicle for a broken brake light. He was processed and turned over to the Elizabeth Police Department.

A 43-year-old Newark man was charged with being an unlicensed driver, driving while suspended and having an unregistered vehicle following a motor vehicle stop on Franklin Street May 19. He was also found to have outstanding warrants from Newark and Elizabeth. He was processed and released.

A 42-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving, obstructing traffic and refusal to take a breath test at 3:03 p.m. May 19. Police responded to Lanning Boulevard to investigate an unconscious driver whose vehicle’s engine was running. He was processed and released.

A 40-year-old East Windsor Township woman was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and careless driving after police responded to investigate a crash in the parking lot at the Princeton Arms South II complex on Wiltshire Drive at 5:22 p.m. May 19. She had gotten out of her car and went into an apartment. When she came out and spoke to police, they determined that she was intoxicated. She was processed and released.

A 38-year-old Plainsboro Township resident was charged with having fictitious license plates following a motor vehicle stop for an expired temporary motor vehicle registration on Route 130 South on May 18. The driver was also found to have an outstanding warrant from Plainsboro Township. The driver was processed and released.