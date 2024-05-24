Windsor News Honoring World War II service By: Submitted Content Date: May 24, 2024 Share post: FacebookTwitterEmailPrint Courtesy of Mercer County Library System Hightstown Memorial Library is dedicated to several local soldiers who died during World War II. The Hightstown Library Association created posters with photographs and bios. They will be on display at the library until the end of May. TagsHightstown Memorial LibraryMercer County Library SystemThe Hightstown Library AssociationWorld War II Submitted Content Home & Garden | March 2024 Central Jersey - March 29, 2024 Stay Connected 876FansLike624FollowersFollow Sign up for our newsletter Current Issue Latest News Somerset County adopts ‘fiscally responsible’ budget Hillsborough News East Windsor Police blotter Windsor News Drone unit helps find man charged with assault by auto Windsor News Related articles Hillsborough News Somerset County adopts ‘fiscally responsible’ budget The Somerset County Board of County Commissioners adopted its 2024 budget, which Commissioner Director Shanel Y. Robinson described as "fiscally responsible and... Windsor News East Windsor Police blotter A 44-year-old Rahway man was arrested on outstanding warrants from Elizabeth following a motor vehicle stop on Route... Windsor News Drone unit helps find man charged with assault by auto A 28-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with two counts of assault by auto and other motor... Bordentown News ‘Dress up and grab a turkey leg’ Hear ye! Hear ye! Join the New Jersey Renaissance Faire for three more weekends. Faire organizers saw thousands of...