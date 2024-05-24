Windsor News

Honoring World War II service

By: Submitted Content

Courtesy of Mercer County Library System Hightstown Memorial Library is dedicated to several local soldiers who died during World War II. The Hightstown Library Association created posters with photographs and bios. They will be on display at the library until the end of May.
