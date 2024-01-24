The original gambling hotspots of Central City and familiar places like Ameristar Black Hawk, Sky Ute Casino Resort, and the Ute Mountain Casino have seen people trying to strike it rich long before hashtags were even a thing.

But now, the best online casinos in Colorado like DraftKings are witnessing some of the most thrilling wins from local casino players. And the best part? There’s a whole deck of CO casino sites waiting for you.

Let’s see how impressive they are.

Best Online Casinos in Colorado

Draftkings: Best Colorado casino overall

BetRivers: Fastest payouts

FanDuel: Up to $1,000 cashback bonus

BetMGM: High-quality live casino games

Fasten your seatbelt—let’s take a thrilling ride through the top picks that will make your online gambling experience in Colorado as unforgettable as a jackpot win at sunrise.

1. DraftKings – Best Online Casino in Colorado Overall

Pros

Up to $2,000 welcome bonus

1,800+ casino games

30+ live dealer games

Play exclusive DraftKings casino games

Offers online sports betting

Cons

Needs better game categorization

Only 3 options for craps

DraftKings is one of the seasoned players in the online gaming arena, and they were among the first operators to make a grand entrance into the Colorado online gambling scene in 2020.

This is the best Colorado casino where gaming variety isn’t an issue. They also consistently offer exciting promos that appeal to beginners, seasoned casino players, and even sports punters

Gaming Selection: 4.9/5

With over 1,800 games, DraftKings surely spoils you for choice. They have big shots like NetEnt, GameBurger Studios, and Triple Edge. What sets them apart are their exclusive games. It’s like DraftKings decided to spice up the classics like blackjack, online bingo, and American roulette.

Our only wish? More game filters, especially the ability to find games based on casino software providers. That’ll be handy for those who’ve already picked their favorites. But hey, they’ve got categories, so you won’t get lost in the gaming wilderness they’re offering.

Also, it’s not just about cards and reels at this Colorado casino. They also offer online sports betting and Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) betting with odds so competitive they might as well be in a race with the Colorado Rockies.

Payment Methods: 4.85/5

DraftKings offers more payment methods than a magician has tricks. They support credit cards like Visa and MasterCard. You can also use PayPal, Apple Pay, and Play+.

The minimum deposit limit is just $5. That’s probably less than your last coffee splurge.

Promos & Bonuses: 4.9/5

New players at DraftKings can grab not one but two exciting welcome offers. You’ve got the 100% deposit bonus of up to $2,000 in casino bonus funds or the 100% deposit bonus of up to $100 in casino credits.

The casino bonus funds are better for seasoned players out there. Casino credits, on the other hand, should appeal to casual players. That’s because bonus funds should be wagered 10x while casino credits are usable on games with only 1x rollover.

Payout Process: 4.85/5

Wondering about cashing in those winnings? The minimum withdrawal amount at DraftKings is $20. Payouts can be processed from 1-14 business days, depending on your chosen payment method. The fastest options are cashing out with your debit card and Apple Pay which could be completed on the same day.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

Got questions? DraftKings has most of the answers neatly tucked away in their Help Center. And when you have questions about your account, they offer 24/7 live chat support.

2. BetRivers – Best Colorado Online Casino for Fast Cashouts

Pros

Casino cashback bonus up to $500

Second chance bet up to $250

80% of cashouts approved instantly

Accepts Venmo payments

30-day bonus expiration

Great loyalty perks

Cons

Needs more casino bonuses

Payouts via online banking may take 5 days

BetRivers went online in Colorado in 2021 after getting a license in the state in the previous year. It’s also a one-stop shop for online gamblers where they can enjoy Colorado sports betting and real money casino games.

This Colorado casino made our top list because we love the loyalty program it offers. So, expect to score some of the best exclusive perks here.

Gaming Selection: 4.9/5

BetRivers doesn’t hold back when it comes to gaming variety. From online slot machines to blackjack, video poker games to roulette, and even the quirky slingo—they’ve got it all.

Some of the most popular games here are Extra Chilli Megaways, Crazy Time, and Power Blackjack. But that’s not all. BetRivers is also one of the best sports betting sites in New Jersey and Colorado. Whether it’s the NFL, NBA, UFC, or any sports league that gets your heart pounding, they’ve got you covered.

Oh, and for the ultimate experience, they even offer live streaming on select matches. That’s like getting a front-row seat to your favorite sports events as you place your bets.

Payment Methods: 4.9/5

Flexibility is the name of the game at BetRivers. Deposit options range from credit and debit cards to PayNearMe, Venmo, BetRivers Play+ Card, and RushPay. The minimum deposit is only $10.

Promos & Bonuses: 4.8/5

New casino players at this Colorado casino will get up to $500 casino cashback with the code CASINOBACK. BetRivers also welcomes Colorado players with open arms in their online sports betting arena with its second chance bet up to $250, using the bonus code “SPORTS.”

While the spotlight shines on BetRivers’ sports betting bonus for Colorado residents, let’s not forget the golden ticket to loyalty rewards—the iRush Rewards program.

Every real money wager you make is a chance to earn both Loyalty Level Points and Bonus Store Points. All those will give you access to exclusive rewards.

Payout Process: 4.8/5

When it’s time to cash in those winnings, BetRivers provides an array of withdrawal methods, including the BetRivers/SugarHouse Play+ Card, Trustly Online Banking (ACH), VIP Preferred (ACH), PayPal, Venmo, and Check by Mail.

Withdrawals are typically processed within 24 hours, although some scenarios may take longer. What’s important is you request to withdraw at least $20 for it to be approved.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

BetRivers has got you covered with an extensive FAQs page, ensuring you’re armed with all the casino information. Need personalized assistance? Their live chat is just a click away. For those who prefer the old-school charm of a phone call, dial 1-800-GAMBLER for phone support.

3. FanDuel – Best Online Casino Colorado Site for Generous Bonuses

Pros

Get 200 bonus spins

Free daily spin on Play Reward Machine

Deposit for as little as $10

Play exclusive FanDuel games

Offers online sports betting

Cons

Can’t filter games by providers

Website looks a bit cluttered

We can all agree that FanDuel is one of the titans in the online casino gambling scene. They’ve been around since 2009 and started making waves in the UK. It was also in 2020 when it finally came to Colorado.

While this is where you can enjoy various casino games and legal sports betting odds, we recognize this platform as the best place to get rewarding bonuses.

Gaming Selection: 4.8/5

FanDuel’s online casino section is oozing with some of the hottest games today, like Blazing Bison Gold Blitz and Slingo Fire & Ice. Their selection of online slot machines, progressive jackpots, video poker machines, and Slingo options is worth checking out.

While we yearn for the ability to filter games by providers, FanDuel compensates with unique titles or casino games you won’t find elsewhere. Fort Knox Cleopatra, Fishing Fever Bass King, and Football Blackjack are some of the games we recommend.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

Ready to make your first deposit? You can cash in for as low as $10 to enjoy their exciting casino games.

You can use payment options like Trustly, Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Apple Pay, and even PayNearMe at retail stores like 7-Eleven. If you prefer to make that deposit in person, Cash at Counter is supported by bookies like Elevated Stakes OTB, Havana Park, Odds on OTB, and The Celtic on Market.

Promos & Bonuses: 4.9/5

FanDuel believes in welcoming you with open arms and a shower of bonuses. Simply deposit $10, and voila! You’re rewarded with 50 bonus spins you can use on games like Cash Eruption, Cleopatra, and Declaration of Spindependence.

The bonus spins only come with a 1x online wagering requirement, and you can cash out up to $1,000.

Want more? Then, bring a friend over and receive referral bonuses of up to $125. And don’t forget you have a daily free spin for the casino’s Play Reward Machine. This will give you a shot at up to $2,000 in casino bonuses.

Payout Process: 4.9/5

The minimum withdrawal amount at FanDuel is $25. Debit cards and digital wallets like PayPal and Venmo are the fastest options, as they’re processed within 24 hours.

Online banking takes more patience—up to 5 business days—while the old-school check by courier might test your anticipation with a wait of up to 10 days.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

FanDuel also has an extensive FAQs section that could help you understand more about the casino. But if you prefer speaking with one of their reps, their live chat support team is available 24/7 to answer your questions.

4. BetMGM – Best CO Online Casino for Live Dealer Games

Pros

Up to $1,000 casino bonus

Instant $158 bonus bets

Exclusive MGM live dealer games

Fee-free withdrawal options

Access to BetMGM Rewards membership

Cons

Minimum withdrawal amount is $50

Check payouts can take up to 21 days

In the grand arena of online casino gambling, BetMGM is a brand many would easily recognize. They’re popular worldwide as it’s one of the largest casino operators in the industry.

We also know MGM for its opulent commercial casinos that redefine gambling tourism. But Colorado players and punters can now enjoy their services online. BetMGM Colorado was launched in 2020, and this is our top pick for live dealer players out there.

Gaming Selection: 4.8/5

For casino aficionados, BetMGM boasts a rich gaming library featuring slot machines, jackpot games, and classic table games like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat.

This is also where you can play exciting pop culture games such as The Godfather, Terminator Featuring Win & Spin, and Star Trek: The Next Generation.

But we’re mostly impressed with BetMGM’s wide variety of live casino games. They have exclusive live tables for roulette, baccarat, and blackjack. For a more diverse gaming selection, they also offer live dealer games from Evolution Gaming.

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

Deposit options at BetMGM include major cards like Visa, MasterCard, and Discover. Digital wallets such as PayPal, Apple Pay, and Venmo are also supported here.

Looking for more alternative payment methods? They also support online banking, Tapp, PayNearMe, and bank wire transfers. You can deposit as low as $10, but this limit depends on your chosen payment method.

Promos & Bonuses: 4.8/5

New players stepping into the BetMGM online casino Colorado are welcomed with open arms and generous bonuses. Make your first deposit and get up to a $1,000 match bonus. They’re feeling a bit more generous. That’s why they’re also throwing in a $25 casino bonus.

For sports enthusiasts, BetMGM has a special treat. Bet $5 as a new customer and instantly receive $158 in bonus bets, regardless of the outcome.

On top of that, you’ll get access to their rewards membership when you join BetMGM online. This way, you also enjoy membership perks when visiting MGM commercial casinos.

Payout Process: 4.8/5

BetMGM ensures a smooth sailing experience when it comes to withdrawals. Just know there is a 3–5 day review period before they process payouts. PayPal, Venmo, and Apple Pay could expedite the withdrawal process as they could only take 1–3 business days to complete.

Keep in mind that the minimum withdrawal amount is $50.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

BetMGM’s commitment to customer satisfaction shines through its extensive FAQs page and 24/7 live chat support. Alternatively, the casino’s Contact section lets you send them an email, and you can expect to get a response in 24–48 hours.

How We Ranked the Best Online Casinos in Colorado

Gaming Variety

Any good Colorado online casino worth its salt needs to offer a healthy herd of games if it aims to lasso in players and keep ’em coming back.

That’s why we picked only the best Colorado casinos with diverse selections, including slots, progressive jackpots, specialty games, and live casino games.

Banking Options

We checked if the Colorado casinos on our list offer a good range of payment options residents prefer. Popular payment methods include debit/credit cards, online wallets like PayPal and Venmo, and bank transfers.

Casino Bonuses

To give your starting funds and gameplay an extra oomph, we also checked the value of bonuses and promos the best Colorado casinos offered. What’s important is that they offer you a bankroll boost without complicated wagering requirements that’ll take forever to complete.

Payout Process

You’ve hit the jackpot, and now it’s time to cash in those winnings. But hold your horses; we’re not settling for a snail’s pace here. Their processing times for payouts should be reasonable, and thankfully, our top picks have payout options that let you enjoy your winnings pronto.

Customer Service

Whether we’re talking about Colorado online casinos or not, having excellent customer service is essential for businesses. We ensured that the best Colorado casinos can give you the assistance you deserve. It’s awesome that all our top picks have 24/7 support available.

Why Is DraftKings the Best Online Casino in Colorado?

While many may assume we crowned Draftkings due to its popularity, the truth is, there’s more than meets the eye. Our selection is rooted in careful consideration, and here are the compelling reasons why DraftKings stands tall as the best online casino in Colorado:

Diverse Gaming Selection: DraftKings offers a gaming buffet that caters to every taste. From classic casino games to exclusive DraftKings titles, the diverse selection ensures there’s something for everyone, making it a digital playground for all types of players.

User-Friendly Interface: Navigating an online casino shouldn’t feel like solving a riddle. DraftKings has a user-friendly interface that offers you a seamless gaming experience. Their website’s intuitive design makes it easy for anyone to enjoy their services.

Exclusive DraftKings Games: DraftKings offers casino games that add a unique flair to classic favorites. Whether it’s their take on Blackjack, Bingo, or American Roulette, these exclusive titles provide a distinctive and engaging experience you won’t find elsewhere.

Competitive Bonuses and Promotions: DraftKings doesn’t just stop at offering the hottest casino games. They also offer competitive bonuses and promotions, starting off with giving you a chance to get casino credits or bonus funds on your first deposit.

If you want more proof of DraftKings’ excellence, you’ll find it listed as one of the best online casinos in New Jersey in our guide.

Why Should You Play Real Money Games at Colorado Casinos?

Alright, we get it—the charm of land based casinos like the Ameristar Casino Resort, Sky Ute Casino Resort, and the Double Eagle Hotel & Casino is hard to resist.

But hey, don’t dismiss the allure of online casinos just yet. If you’re still deciding whether to take the plunge into Colorado’s online casinos, let us give you four reasons why it might just be the wild ride you’ve been looking for.

Convenience that’s Cooler Than a Snow-Capped Peak

Forget about planning a whole expedition to a physical casino. With online casinos in Colorado, your favorite games are just a few clicks away, anytime, anywhere. Whether you’re cozied up at home or chasing sunsets, these platforms have your back.

Game Variety – More Choices Than Ice Cream Flavors

Why settle for vanilla when you can have a buffet of online gaming flavors? Online casinos in Colorado serve up a feast of options. They have classic slots to live dealer thrills and even sports betting options.

Bonuses That’ll Make You Do the Jackpot Jig

Colorado online casinos are all about rolling out the bonus red carpet. Welcome bonuses and loyalty rewards – it’s like a perpetual party where every bet is a ticket to improved chances of winning. Who doesn’t love a bankroll boost anyway? That’s basically scoring free credits.

Safety – We Don’t Want Scammy Websites

Worried about the virtual boogeymen? No need to. Online casinos in Colorado take security seriously. They use data encryption to ensure your info is as safe as a jackpot tucked away in a vault. It’s like having a gaming guardian angel when you choose the best CO casinos.

Is Online Gambling Legal in Colorado?

Yes, online gambling is legal in the state of Colorado. The Centennial state passed legislation in 2019 allowing online casinos to acquire approval from the Colorado Division of Gaming.

Whether you fancy a spin on the mobile slot machines, a strategic round at the table games, or placing your bets on the hottest sports events—rest easy because you’re backed by Colorado’s casino and sports betting laws.

Do You Need To Live In Colorado To Play at Colorado Online Casinos?

You don’t need to be a resident of the state to play at Colorado online casinos. What’s important is that you only access these online gambling platforms within the state territory. So, even if you’re only visiting, you can still join the best Colorado casinos like Draftkings for a safe gaming experience.

How Can You Tell if an Online Casino Is Legit?

You can tell if a Colorado online casino is legit by checking if it holds an official internet gaming license issued by the Colorado Division of Gaming.

Legal online casinos also display logos of third-party audit agencies like iTech Labs and eCOGRA that evaluate their games and systems for fair results, financial integrity, and accountability. If you don’t see any of those, you might want to consider checking other places.

Thankfully, all the best Colorado casinos on our list, like DraftKings and BetRivers, are licensed and regulated locally. So, make sure to make them your first stop.

Can You Play for Real Money at Online Casinos in Colorado?

Yes, you can play real money games at online casinos in Colorado as long as you’re at least 21 years old, which is the legal gambling age in the state.

In addition, know that the state’s Limited Gaming Act permits gambling games like online slot machines, blackjack, online poker, craps, and roulette. The casino of your choice should also be licensed and regulated by the Colorado Division of Gaming, just like Draftkings and FanDuel.

What Games Have the Best Payouts?

When it comes to the best payouts, understanding return-to-player (RTP) percentages is crucial. Generally, games like slot machines and lotteries offer significant winning potential as they provide players the opportunity to activate more rounds or chances for substantial payouts.

Online slots often feature enticing themes and engaging gameplay, making them popular among players. However, it’s important to note that the RTP can vary among slot games. So, try to look for slot machines with higher RTP percentages to maximize your winning potential.

On the other hand, table games tend to have higher RTP percentages overall. Games like online poker, which require a strategic approach and skill, can offer favorable returns. Patient players with solid strategies can find table games to be a rewarding choice.

A decent RTP is typically considered to be around 95% or higher. This percentage represents the amount of wagered money a slot or table game will theoretically return to players over time.

How to Sign Up at the Best Online Casino Sites in Colorado

Ready to embark on a hassle-free journey into the heart of online gaming in Colorado? You probably are, but we’re not just about reviews here.

We want to ensure your gaming experience is as smooth as a royal flush, so check out this quick guide on joining a Colorado online casino featuring our top pick, DraftKings.

Step 1: Create an Account at a Colorado Online Casino

Visit DraftKings’ official website and click “ Log In | Sign Up .”

.” Click “Sign Up” to create an account.

Enter your contact info and set a username and password.

Key in a promo code if you have one then click “Create Account.”

Step 2: Confirm Your Identity

Complete the information they need like your name, date of birth and last 4 of social.

Click “Verify Identity” and follow the steps to verify your account.

For verification, you may be asked to send proof of identification. DraftKings makes this easy by letting you take a photo of an ID using your mobile device. You’ll be sent a link to use the camera of your phone to submit your proof of ID photo.

Step 3: Make Your First Deposit and Claim a Bonus

After a successful sign up, click “ Deposit ” on your casino account dashboard.

” on your casino account dashboard. Select an amount you’d like to deposit and complete your payment details.

Click “Continue” to complete your transaction.

Step 4: Start Playing Your Favorite Games

If your deposited funds are already on your casino account, go back to the casino lobby.

Select a game category and click on a specific title.

Wait for the game to load and let the good times roll.

Colorado Online Casinos – FAQ

Are Online Casino Games Rigged?

No, online casino games aren’t rigged at the best online casinos in Colorado. Reputable online casinos use advanced technology and adhere to strict regulations to ensure fair play. Rigging games would violate these regulations and jeopardize their license and reputation.

What Is RNG?

RNG stands for Random Number Generator. An RNG is a complex algorithm designed to generate a sequence of numbers at random, with no discernible pattern. In online casinos, RNGs are used to determine the results of spins, card draws, and other game elements.

What Is the Best Online Casino in Colorado?

After trying out different platforms, we found that the best online casino in Colorado is Draftkings. This Colorado casino offers a winning combination of a diverse gaming selection including sports betting and DFS, and of course, the most generous bonuses.

How Old Do You Have To Be To Play At Online Casinos in Colorado?

You have to be at least 21 years old to play at online casinos in Colorado. That is the legal age in the Centennial State.

Which Online Casino in Colorado Has the Fastest Cashouts?

The best online casino in Colorado with the fastest cashout options is DraftKings.

This online casino lets you enjoy your gambling winnings in 24 hours with payout options like PayPal, Venmo, and Apple pay.

Do I Have To Pay Taxes on My Casino Winnings in Colorado?

Yes, you are required to pay taxes on your casino winnings in Colorado. All gambling winnings are classified as income in the state and are subject to Colorado gambling taxes. The state’s income tax system is a flat rate of 4.63%.

Which Colorado Online Casino Has the Best App?

When it comes to the online casino with the best app, we’re giving this award to FanDuel. With a user-friendly interface, seamless navigation, and a touch of magic, FanDuel’s app ensures that your gaming adventure is both enjoyable and convenient.

Can I Play Free Casino Games Online?

Yes, you can play free casino games online even on real money casinos.

Colorado online casinos offer demo play versions of their games, so you can test them out before playing with real money. Playing free games also helps you understand certain game plays better.

Can I Play Online Casino Games for Free and Still Win Real Money?

You can’t play casino games online for free and still win real money.

However, some online casinos offer no deposit bonuses or free spins that allow you to win real money. Note that there are wagering requirements to complete which may still lead to you making a real money deposit.

Are There Exclusive Promotions for Colorado Casino Players?

Many Colorado online casinos offer exclusive promotions for local players. So, keep an eye out for special bonuses and rewards like these. Always check the casino’s promo page or your email for casino newsletters. You never know when a bonus code is offered through email.

Comparing the Top Online Casinos in Colorado

Draftkings: DraftKings takes the crown for being the best overall. With a diverse gaming selection, a user-friendly interface, and various bonuses, it’s a digital playground for all. New players can snag up to $2,000 in welcome bonus.

BetRivers: This Colorado casino stands tall with a rewarding loyalty program that keeps players coming back for more. Simply play your favorite games to unlock exclusive rewards. If you’re new to BetRivers, you can get a casino cashback of up to $500.

FanDuel: FanDuel doesn’t hold back when it comes to generosity. Offering some of the most lavish bonuses in the game, it’s a player’s paradise. FanDuel will give you 200 spins on their bonus games to kick off your internet gambling journey with up to $1,000 potential winnings.

BetMGM: BetMGM is the go-to for those seeking high-quality live dealer games. So, if you’re all about immersive gaming, this is the best Colorado online gambling site for you. Make your first deposit and get a casino bonus of up to $1,000 or instant sports bonus bets valued at $158.

Tips for an Epic Online Gambling Experience in Colorado

While luck plays quite a role in determining the outcome of your legal online gambling experience, strategic moves, informed decisions, and a dash of savviness can also impact your gameplay.

Here are some tips to keep in mind when playing online casino games at the best Colorado casinos online:

Know Your Limits: Set realistic gambling limits. It’s the most cliche advice anyone would give in terms of gambling, but we can’t stress how important it is. Having a budget ensures that the thrill of gambling stays enjoyable without veering into risky territory.

Explore Bonus Offers Wisely: Understand the terms and conditions and wagering requirements. Choose the bonuses that align with your gaming style to maximize their offers. A higher bonus amount doesn’t necessarily mean they’re the better bonus.

Diversify Your Gaming Portfolio: As the saying goes, don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Explore a diverse range of casino games. This not only keeps the excitement alive but also allows you to discover new favorites and strategies.

Embrace Responsible Gaming Features: Many real money online casinos offer tools for responsible gaming, such as setting session time limits and reality checks. Embrace these features to maintain control of your spending habits.

Stay Informed on Colorado Regulations: Keep yourself updated on Colorado’s online gambling regulations. Knowing the ins and outs ensures that you’re gaming within the legal bounds and can fully enjoy gambling online without any unwanted surprises.

So, What’s the Top Online Casino for Colorado Players?

The ultimate destination that steals the spotlight is none other than DraftKings.

Why? They offer a gaming variety that rivals the Rockies, exclusive DraftKings games that can redefine your gaming experience, and a bounty of bonuses to boost your bankroll.

However, the digital saloon has more than one star on its stage.

Our other top picks—BetRivers, FanDuel, and BetMGM—shine bright in their own right.

Remember, gambling is a game of chance, so while the thrill is undeniable, always gamble online responsibly. We hope that digital dice rolls in your favor and the results of your spins are bountiful.

Good luck and may your wins be as vast as the Colorado skies!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffers from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are 21+. Also, check with local laws if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: