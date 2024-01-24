Forget the queues and noise at brick-and-mortar venues – the best Michigan online casinos are much more convenient. And more importantly, they are perfectly legal and safe to use!

So, if you want to chase a jackpot on your favorite slot, or try your luck at a blackjack table, you can use the top MI online gambling sites like BetMGM.

Ready to look at all of them? Let’s go.

Best Michigan Online Casinos

BetMGM : Best overall

Best overall DraftKings : 100% bonus up to $2,000

100% bonus up to $2,000 BetRivers : Excellent game variety

Excellent game variety FanDuel: Instant payouts

Curious about why we chose these particular options for the list of the best Michigan online casino sites? Below, we will review each of them and highlight their top features, so make sure you stay tuned!

1. BetMGM – Best Michigan Online Casino Overall

Pros:

100% match up to $1,000

$25 on the house

70+ table games

13 secure payment options

Daily online poker tournaments

Cons:

No demo mode available for unregistered users

Slower withdrawals for some payment options

We are happy to start our list with BetMGM Casino which entered the online gambling scene in 2018. Although it can still be considered a fresh addition, the site has already managed to make it to the list of the most reputable casinos for players in Michigan. Let’s see why.

Gaming Options: 4.95/5

As the name suggests, BetMGM is not just about online casino games. Here, you will also get access to over 20 sports betting markets. So, there are plenty of options for you to enjoy.

In the casino section, you can discover titles provided by Playtech, Net Entertainment, and Ezugi. Table games, exclusive titles, and online slots are some of the most popular categories.

Premium Blackjack Pro is the number one choice for Michigan players, so we decided to try it. It’s a traditional game with an addition of exciting side bets. The RTP of the main play goes up to 99.49%, while the 21+3 side bet offers an RTP of 96.29%.

You can also try your luck at jackpot slots. Bison Fury, for instance, offers a grand jackpot prize of up to $642,000, while with Mighty Buffalo, you can win $159,000.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

Once you create an account at this Michigan online casino and become a verified player, you’ll immediately receive a $25 bonus. However, winnings from it can only be withdrawn after you have made a deposit and meet the 1x rollover.

On top of that, for a payment of $10 or more, BetMGM will give you a 100% deposit match up to $1,000. This one is subject to 15x wagering requirements.

BetMGM also presents an array of tournaments tailored to your preferences. Within the online poker platform, you can join daily events with buy-ins ranging from a modest $5 to a more exhilarating $535.

Banking: 4.9/5

There are 13 payment options you can use at BetMGM, including VIP Preferred, Visa, Apple Pay, Venmo, and PayPal. There are no fees for deposits and withdrawals. The minimum deposit across all methods starts from $10 and goes all the way up to $500,000.

As for withdrawals, you can’t take less than $10 or more than $100,000 from your account. Processing times vary and in most cases, you’ll get your money in an average of 72 hours. However, you might have to wait several business days for bank wire transfers.

User Experience: 4.9/5

The user interface of the BetMGM website is easy to navigate. You can easily search for your favorite titles using the search bar, or visit different categories if you don’t have a top pick yet.

The same can be said about the application. While it offers better filter options for some categories, we discovered that several titles are missing from the list, so you can’t play all the casino games on smartphones.

Other than that, everything works perfectly. If you ever encounter a problem while playing, you can always contact a 24/7 live chat with professional representatives.

2. DraftKings – Biggest Welcome Bonus of All Michigan Online Casinos

Pros:

Up to $2,000 in welcome bonuses

550+ online casino games

Exclusive bonus offers for VIP players

How-to-play videos and guides for games

$1 minimum withdrawal

Cons:

Could have more specialty games

Overloaded homepage

DraftKings is a great Michigan online casino for a lot of reasons but most players enjoy it because of a big welcome bonus, great VIP treatment, and low withdrawal limits.

Gaming Options: 4.9/5

The portfolio of DraftKings Casino consists of over 550 titles that cover all the basic categories. Whether you’re into easy-to-play slot machines, strategic table games, or live interactions with hosts and players, the site has got you covered.

The majority of online slots are available for demo play which is a great feature. You can even play them without having an account. We mostly enjoyed playing Double Ruby, Goddess of Egypt, and Cosmic Jewels.

This Michigan online casino distinguishes itself by offering a collection of exclusive titles that have become fan favorites. It’s also a great place if you love playing Craps with some titles created by the casino itself.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

New players at DraftKings can opt for a 100% deposit match up to $2,000, the biggest bonus among all Michigan online casinos. This amount is enough for you to explore most of the platform and its features.

Alternatively, there’s also a 100% match up to $100; the difference between these two is wagering requirements. The first one comes with a 15x rollover, while the latter is subject to just 1x playthrough.

Those who decide to stick to DraftKings will get the chance to become a VIP player. Once you’re in, you can get a personal VIP host and even exclusive rewards.

Banking: 4.85/5

DraftKings lets you make deposits and withdrawals using Discover, Visa, Mastercard, Play+, and PayPal, among others.

For a unique touch, cash payments up to $500 can be made at select retail and cage locations, with the convenience of a 24/7 option.

The minimum deposit is just $5, so you don’t need to break the bank even if you want to try just one game at the site. Withdrawal limits are also super convenient since you can cash out as little as $1.

User Experience: 4.8/5

We were happy to discover that DraftKings has a special Casino Education Hub that offers how-to guides for playing casino games and trying different strategies. Here, you’ll also find news and updates about the industry’s trends.

This is definitely a nice touch since it shows how much the casino cares about your comfort and gives you all the essential information.

One thing that is a bit annoying is the homepage which is full of casino games. Scrolling down to the bottom takes a lot of time, however, everything else looks pretty fine.

3. BetRivers – Best Michigan Online Casino Game Variety

Pros:

Over 1,500 online casino games

Up to $500 cashback

Daily slot tournaments

Dedicated mobile apps

iRush Rewards program

Cons:

Payment information is hard to find

Could have more bonuses for regular players

BetRivers is your go-to place if your priority is the big number and variety of casino games. The site also is home to a plethora of tournaments and the iRush Rewards system, spanning 11 tiers and exclusive benefits.

Gaming Options: 4.8/5

BetRivers casino offers an extensive array of more than 1,500 games, surpassing the average of what other online casinos have in store.

Within the diverse portfolio, players can explore 1,400+ slots and progressive jackpots, around 40 table games, and some live dealer games as well.

If you want something different than traditional online casino gaming, we advise you to visit the Slingo section and try Great Western, Space Invaders, and Lucky Joker. These games combine elements of slots and bingo.

You can also opt for Must-Drop jackpots such as Bass Boss, Buffalo Mania, and Dynamite Riches. These titles promise jackpot hits at 10 PM each day.

Aside from its casino section, Betrivers is also a well-established sportsbook not only in Michigan but also in other states. In fact, it’s popular as one of the best NJ sportsbooks too.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

While most online casinos in Michigan offer deposit match bonuses as a welcome package, BetRivers decided to be more creative and offer $500 cashback.

All you need to do is make the first deposit, use the bonus code CASINOBACK, and you’ll be eligible to receive 100% of net losses back on the first 24 hours of play, up to $500 in total.

With every real money wager at BetRivers casino, you’ll earn valuable Loyalty Level and Bonus Store Points. The iRush Rewards program introduces a tiered VIP system, comprising 11 levels. As you accumulate points, you’ll ascend through the VIP tiers, unlocking a range of perks at each stage.

Banking: 4.75/5

BetRivers supports a total of 8 banking methods such as Cash at Casino Cage, Play+, PayPal, Venmo, and more.

You have to make a minimum deposit of $10 to play online casino games, however, there are no maximum limits.

Withdrawals at BetRivers casino are subject to a cap of $25,000. That said, if you win big playing jackpot slots and exceed this amount, you will need to make several transactions to get all your money.

User Experience: 4.7/5

Like all the top online casinos on our list, BetRivers also comes with an effortlessly good website design. While the categories maintain simplicity, a convenient search function is in place for those who have a specific game in mind.

The mobile app mirrors the user-friendly design of the desktop version, making it equally convenient and well-crafted for players who prefer to indulge in gaming while on the move.

4. FanDuel – Best MI Online Casino for Fastest Withdrawals

Pros:

Around 400 casino games

200 free spins in a welcome bonus

Up to $1,000 back in casino bonus

2-hour withdrawals via PayPal

Excellent live dealer games

Cons:

Could have more payment options

Welcome bonus valid for a day

FanDuel is one of the few new Michigan online casinos that is already super popular among players. Created in 2021 by Flutter Entertainment, this site promises the fastest withdrawals, high-quality interactions with others via live dealer games, and more.

Gaming Options: 4.7/5

The casino section at FanDuel is filled with exciting titles that are well-categorized in different sections. Whether you are looking for bonus-buy slots, streaming slots, or progressive jackpots, it has got you covered.

There’s a separate section for the top 10 games in Michigan. The list includes Live Dealer Lobby, Cash Eruption, Big Boom Riches, and Buffalo Gold Collection, just to name a few.

Each title has a little info icon at the right corner. After clicking on that, you’ll get detailed information about game features, bonus rounds, and playing guides. There is no demo version available for unregistered users, so you’ll need to log in to test something for free.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

As a welcome bonus, FanDuel Casino awards 200 free spins to new players that can be used on pre-selected online slots. To get them, you’ll need to deposit $10 or more. And, there are only 1x wagering requirements!

And just like BetRivers, this Michigan online casino also lets you get back a portion of your losses for the first 24 hours. The only difference is that the maximum bonus amount is even higher and goes up to $1,000.

Players can also go for the Reward Machine. You get 3 spins each day and if you collect 3 trophies throughout the week, you’ll get the chance to win up to $2,000 in casino bonus; for free.

Banking: 4.7/5

FanDuel is not very different from other options on our list of Michigan online casinos. You’ll make payments using PayPal, Visa, ACH, Mastercard, Play+, Venmo, and Apple Pay.

However, the difference is in withdrawal times. From our experience, PayPal is the fastest and it processes your transactions in an average of 2 hours which is considered fast in the Michigan online casino industry.

The maximum amount you can withdraw per transaction is $10,000. If you win more, FanDuel Casino recommends using wire transfers, however, they come with a $15 fee.

User Experience: 4.6/5

Considering this is a new website, it’s no surprise that FanDuel Casino comes with an intuitive and modern design. Discovering your favorite games is a breeze and you can find all the essential information in FAQs. If not, there’s a live chat feature available as well.

This online casino also has top-rated Michigan online casino apps in the App Store and Google Play Store. With them, you can use all the desktop features on your smartphone anytime. All you need is an active internet connection and you’re good to go.

How We Ranked the Best Online Casinos in Michigan

Gaming Options

The main value of any Michigan online casino lies in its quality and variety of gaming options. It broadens your horizons and makes your experience thrilling and exciting at all times.

When testing these sites, we played hundreds of games in different categories to make sure they at least covered the basics. Then we explored great exclusive titles, specialty games, and even sports betting options to ensure you never get bored of playing the same things.

Bonuses and Promotions

Online casino bonuses are your way to unlocking extra funds which means more money and time to play your favorite games.

All Michigan online casinos are equipped with welcome packages for new players that either award bonus money, free spins, or cashbacks on losses. In the regular promotions, you will also find referral programs, tickets to tournaments, VIP rewards, and more.

Banking

The newest Michigan online casinos should support all the popular payment options, so players can choose the one that suits their preferences.

At our recommended casinos, you will make deposits/withdrawals with credit/debit cards, wire transfers, and e-wallets. Most of them come with fast withdrawals and fewer fees.

User Experience

An intuitive and well-designed interface enhances the overall enjoyment of the gambling experience, making users more likely to return.

Responsive customer support channels and high-quality mobile apps also play a huge role in player satisfaction. You can be confident that each of these is taken into account at Michigan online casinos on our list.

Are Online Casinos in Michigan Legal?

Yes, online casinos in Michigan are legit and legal if they are licensed by the state. Michigan has regulations and laws in place to oversee online gambling activities. Licensed online casinos adhere to these rules, providing a secure platform for players.

Before you start playing, it’s essential to check if the online casino is licensed by the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB). This information is usually displayed on the casino’s website.

The MGCB ensures that the casinos operate fairly, protect players’ personal information, and handle financial transactions securely.

Legit online casinos also use advanced technology to guarantee the fairness of their games. This means that the outcomes are random, and everyone has a fair chance of winning.

Reputable casinos are transparent about their gaming practices and use certified software to ensure a level playing field.

Do I Need to Live in Michigan to Gamble at Michigan Online Casinos?

No, you don’t necessarily need to live in Michigan to gamble at Michigan online casinos, but there are some important considerations.

Michigan online casinos often allow individuals to create accounts and play games even if they reside outside the state. However, there are restrictions when it comes to placing actual bets. To wager real money, you must be physically located within the borders of Michigan at the time of your bet.

This is because online gambling laws are state-specific, and Michigan requires players to be physically present within the state to participate in real-money gaming. Casinos use geolocation technology to verify the player’s location before allowing them to place bets.

Can You Win Real Money at Michigan Online Casinos?

Of course! At Michigan online casinos, winning real money is an exciting possibility. To get started, you’ll need to create an account on the casino platform and deposit funds using various payment methods available.

Once your account is funded, you can explore a variety of games. When you find a game you enjoy, you have the option to wager real money. If luck is on your side and you win, the online casino will credit your account with real cash winnings.

When you’re ready to cash out, most online casinos offer straightforward withdrawal options, allowing you to transfer your winnings back to your bank account or chosen payment method.

Do I Have to Pay Taxes on My Winnings at Michigan Gambling Sites?

Yes, you will be required to pay taxes on your winnings at Michigan gambling sites. In the United States, including Michigan, gambling winnings are generally considered taxable income.

This applies to all types of gambling, including online casinos. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) expects individuals to report their gambling income on their federal tax returns.

It’s important to note that Michigan also has its state income tax regulations, and you may need to report your gambling winnings on your state tax return as well. Keep in mind that casinos often issue W-2G forms for significant wins, and these forms will be useful when reporting your income.

Why is BetMGM the Best Online Casino in Michigan?

While preferences may vary and everyone might have their favorite on our list, we believe that BetMGM easily beats all the Michigan online casinos for the following reasons:

Endless Gaming Options: High-quality casino games, a great poker platform, and competitive sports betting markets – that’s everything you get after signing up at BetMGM. Isn’t it cool to have access to so many things within one platform?

High-quality casino games, a great poker platform, and competitive sports betting markets – that’s everything you get after signing up at BetMGM. Isn’t it cool to have access to so many things within one platform? Fair & Generous Bonuses: After depositing $10, you’ll claim a 100% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus money with just 15x wagering requirements. BetMGM also awards $25 for free with a 1x rollover.

After depositing $10, you’ll claim a 100% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus money with just 15x wagering requirements. BetMGM also awards $25 for free with a 1x rollover. 24/7 Customer Support: It doesn’t matter when you need help, BetMGM’s support team is always a click away. The live chat feature is available 24/7, providing players with quick responses to whatever issue they might be facing.

BetMGM is a trusted gambling platform in other states. In fact, it’s also one of the best online casinos in New Jersey.

Why Should I Play at Michigan Online Casinos?

With the advancement of technology, Michigan online casinos can offer everything you might need for an enjoyable gambling experience, such as:

Socializing With Others: With the integration of live dealer games, players can interact with each other and this adds a social element to your gameplay. Many online casinos also incorporate chat rooms and messaging systems which enable Michigan online casino players to share experiences and even discuss strategies.

With the integration of live dealer games, players can interact with each other and this adds a social element to your gameplay. Many online casinos also incorporate chat rooms and messaging systems which enable Michigan online casino players to share experiences and even discuss strategies. Flexible Betting Options: No matter what your budget is, you will still find a game that will suit your financial condition. Plus, the absence of travel and accommodation expenses further contributes to cost savings for players.

No matter what your budget is, you will still find a game that will suit your financial condition. Plus, the absence of travel and accommodation expenses further contributes to cost savings for players. Greater Variety of Games: Top Michigan online casinos often provide a broader selection of games than their land-based counterparts. Players can enjoy a diverse range of slots, table games, and more without the limitations of physical space.

Best Michigan Online Casinos – FAQ

Can I Legally Play at Online Casinos in Michigan?

Yes, online casinos are legal in Michigan. The state passed legislation to regulate online gambling in 2019, allowing licensed operators to offer a range of casino games to residents and visitors.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board oversees and regulates these online platforms so you can engage in fair gambling activities.

What’s the Legal Gambling Age in Michigan?

In Michigan, the legal gambling age varies depending on the type of gambling activity. To participate in the state lottery and horse racing, individuals must be at least 18 years old. However, when it comes to casino gambling, including online casinos, the legal age is 21.

Which Michigan Online Gambling Site Has the Best Deposit Bonus?

DraftKings Casino has the biggest welcome bonus for newcomers in Michigan. Once you sign up at the website, you can opt for a 100% deposit match up to $2,000 which is super generous and helps you get familiar with the platform with a boosted bankroll.

Which Michigan Online Casino Has the Best App?

If you’re looking for the best Michigan online casino apps, consider trying FanDuel. It provides iOS and Android applications with 4.8 and 4.3 points out of 5 with thousands of verified reviews from satisfied users.

From these platforms, you can enjoy popular games, grab exciting promotions, experience swift transactions, and contact the support team whenever necessary.

What is the Best Michigan Gambling Site?

After testing several MI online casinos, we have ranked BetMGM as the best Michigan gambling site. It offers top-quality casino games, excellent poker tournaments, 13 secure payment options, and up to a $1,000 welcome bonus.

Comparing the Top 4 Online Casinos in Michigan

BetMGM: This is the best Michigan online casino overall. Start exploring high-quality games from NetEnt, IGT, and Play’n Go, get help from a 24/7 customer support service, and boost your bankroll with a 100% match up to $1,000 plus $25 on the house.

DraftKings: If you want to claim the biggest welcome bonus, DraftKings is your destination. Enjoy excellent VIP treatment, make $1 withdrawals, and kickstart your journey with up to a $2,000 welcome package.

BetRivers: With over 1,500 casino titles to choose from, it’s impossible for you to get bored at BetRivers. Participate in daily slot tournaments, get rewarded through the iRush program, and get 100% of your net losses up to $500 in the first 24 hours.

FanDuel: Want to cash out your winnings in the fastest way possible? Sign up at FanDuel and make 2-hour withdrawals using PayPal. Try your luck at high-quality slots and live dealers, and don’t forget to claim 200 free spins as a welcome bonus.

How to Join MI Casino Sites for Real Money

If you plan to start playing games at real money online casinos in Michigan, you need to sign up first. Here are step-by-step instructions, so you can easily create an account at your preferred online casino.

Step 1: Create a New MI Casino Account

Head over to BetMGM or another casino site from our list

Click the Register button

Fill in your email address, password, etc.

Accept the T&Cs and proceed

Step 2: Verify Your Account

Check your email inbox for a message from an online casino

Can’t find it? Check the spam folder

After you locate it, follow the confirmation link, so your account is verified

Step 3: Make the First Deposit

Log into your new account

Visit the Cashier

Choose your favorite banking option

Make a minimum deposit to claim a welcome package

Step 4: Start Playing

Visit the casino section

Choose your favorite game category

Select the title

Enjoy playing!

Tips and Tricks for Michigan Online Casino Players

Playing casino games is all about fun and to keep things entertaining at all times, you have to keep several things in mind. Here are some valuable tips from us:

Leverage Cashback Programs: Look for online casinos in Michigan that offer cashback programs. These programs refund a percentage of your losses, providing a safety net and enhancing your overall gaming value.

Look for online casinos in Michigan that offer cashback programs. These programs refund a percentage of your losses, providing a safety net and enhancing your overall gaming value. Maximize High-RTP Games: Focus on games with a high Return to Player (RTP) percentage. These games statistically offer better long-term returns, increasing the likelihood of enjoying sustained success in your gaming sessions.

Focus on games with a high Return to Player (RTP) percentage. These games statistically offer better long-term returns, increasing the likelihood of enjoying sustained success in your gaming sessions. Employ Responsible Bankroll Management: Practice advanced bankroll management techniques. This involves setting win and loss limits, dividing your funds strategically, and ensuring that you don’t deplete your entire bankroll in a single session.

Practice advanced bankroll management techniques. This involves setting win and loss limits, dividing your funds strategically, and ensuring that you don’t deplete your entire bankroll in a single session. Engage in Community Forums: Join online casino forums or communities where players share tips and insights. Learning from the experiences of others can provide valuable information about game strategies, promotions, and overall trends.

Ready to Play at the Best Michigan Online Casinos?

Now that you are familiar with how the Michigan online casino industry operates and which sites offer the best experience – are you ready to make the final choice?

We advise you to start with BetMGM which is a perfect option for those who love generous bonuses with fair terms, a good variety of betting options, and great mobile compatibility.

However, there’s nothing wrong with experimenting and trying other options from our list; you never know which might become your favorite.

No matter what you decide, always remember to play for fun and gamble responsibly!

