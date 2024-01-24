Why do people use online dating sites?

Most create a dating profile in hopes of finding a relationship.

Do they find it though?

The high success scores of these apps prove that many singles do find love after meeting online.

Sometimes, all it takes is to create a dating profile on the right dating apps.

Once you do that, you will find millions and millions of singles who are there for the same reason you are – to find a partner.

Will it be you?

It can if you create a profile on some of the best dating sites from this list.

Which site should you choose?

Keep reading to learn more about them and choose based on your individual preferences.

Are you looking for educated singles or mature singles? Gay singles or singles hoping to get married?

Each of these popular dating apps offers something unique, whether it’s access to specific types of singles or a feature that helps you match with the right ones.

Let’s find out more.

First Look at the Best Dating Sites

These 11 dating platforms are on our list. We’ll be reviewing each one of them below.

Elite Singles – Best dating site overall eHarmony – Highest success score Silver Singles – Best for mature singles Seeking.com – Best for luxury dating Friend Finder – Best for group interactions Match.com – Best for long-term relationships Zoosk – Best matchmaking technology Tawkify – Best matchmaking service GayFriendFinder – Best for gay dating ChristianMingle – Best for Christian dating JDate – Best for Jewish dating

Best Dating Sites in [year]

Do you already know which of these popular dating apps is going to increase your chances of finding the right person? Learn more about them to see exactly what you will get if you create a profile and start online dating.

1. Elite Singles – Best dating site overall

Pros

12 million singles

Successful, educated professionals

Personality tests

3 to 7 matches daily

Used for long-term relationships

Cons

Can’t browse for matches

Must subscribe to use messages

Pricing

$44.95/month (1-month subscription)

$22.95/month (3-month subscription)

$16.95/month (6-month subscription)

Millions of people interested in serious relationships are waiting for you on Elite Singles, but these aren’t just any singles.

This popular dating app is for successful, educated professionals who are too busy to waste their time.

These people don’t have time to swipe left and right, and that is why Elite Singles does all the matching for you.

You can’t browse for matches on your own, but you will get 3 to 7 compatible matches every day after completing a personality test.

There are currently over 12 million singles on this dating site, and most of them have an above-average education and a successful career.

People use this site to find a serious relationship, so it’s not just another hookup app.

Elite Singles offers free registration, and it is available globally.

You will need to subscribe to use messages, but you can get the feel of this site before you decide if you want to message these users.

Elite Singles has been responsible for many successful serious relationships, and they owe it to the Personality Test that you can do right now to see your matches.

It is based on personality psychology, and you will need to answer 84 questions, but it shouldn’t take you less than 25 minutes to complete it. You can do this for free, and, as soon as you do, you will get the most compatible matches, and you can send them a Like or a Smile without subscribing.

Join Elite Singles now and get the best matches!

2. eHarmony – Highest success score

Pros

51 million singles

Free registration and messaging

Compatibility quizzes

2 million marriages

Reputable site for long-term commitments

Cons

Long registration process

Subscription a little above average

Pricing

$65.90/month (6-month subscription)

$45.90/month (12-month subscription)

$35.90month (24-month subscription)

According to this popular dating app, over 2 million people who met on eHarmony ended up falling in love and getting married.

Among all dating sites, eHarmony seems to have the highest success score when it comes to marriages.

A subscription is a bit pricey, but this might even be the best free dating site since you can use it for free with all the important features.

There are over 51 million singles on this dating app, and most of them are looking for a serious relationship.

eHarmony is a reputable site for long-term relationships, so there aren’t many users interested in casual relationships or a lot of fake profiles.

Basically, you only go to eHarmony when you’re ready to commit to something as serious as marriage.

If you take online dating very seriously, this might be the best place for you.

You will need to answer 80 compatibility questions to be matched with only the most compatible people. These will be questions about your likes and dislikes as well as your goals and habits.

You’re encouraged to reach out to matches that have a compatibility score of 100 or higher since these are your best matches.

eHarmony is available globally, and the 2 million marriages that this site was responsible for happened in 125 countries.

Since you’ll need to answer 80 questions first, the registration can take a while, but it’s worth it and entirely free. Once you get your results, you can even messages matches for free.

You only need to subscribe to unlock advanced features, so you can use this as a free dating site.

Click here to get married thanks to eHarmony!

3. Silver Singles – Best for mature singles

Pros

800 hundred singles

People over 50

Personality test

3 to 7 matches per day

Used for commitment and friendships

Cons

Can’t browse for matches

Must subscribe to use messages

Pricing

$44.95/month (3-month subscription)

$34.95/month (6-month subscription)

$24.95/month (12-month subscription)

Are you interested in mature dating? Silver Singles is the home of over 800 hundred singles, and they all have something in common.

People on this dating site are over 50 and interested in serious relationships or friendships. Divorced and widowed singles are welcome, as well as people over 40.

Basically, this is the best and most well-known dating app for mature dating.

Join this website for free.

You will need to do a personality test, after which you’ll get 3 to 7 most compatible matches daily.

You can’t browse for matches on your own, and you will need to subscribe to use messages.

However, you can do the personality test and see your matches right away, completely free of charge.

While there are not a lot of users on this site, these are all mature singles and real people. Fake profiles and bots get removed quickly, so you’ll only see active real members of Silver Singles.

The cost of the subscription is similar to that of the other dating apps, but you don’t need to subscribe right away.

Do the personality test and see your matches. If you want to message some of them, it’s probably worth investing in a subscription.

After all, if you’re intrigued when you see them, you’re probably getting good, compatible matches, just like the sites promised.

Test it out now and see if you can find a long-term friend or a partner over 50.

Click here to find a mature match on Silver Singles!

4. Seeking.com – Best for luxury dating

Pros

40 million singles

ID verification

Details in bios

Visible net worth

Available globally

Cons

Above-average price of subscription

Inactive profiles still in results

Pricing

$90/month (1-month subscription)

$80/month (3-month subscription)

$70/month (6-month subscription)

Seeking.com is one of the most popular dating sites in the world. Unlike some other dating sites, Seeking offers 40 million profiles with a lot of details in bios.

You can register for free and learn a lot about the users before deciding whether to purchase a subscription.

Unfortunately, some of the users you’ll see are inactive profiles, but you’re not likely to encounter fake ones.

Although inactive profiles still pop up in results, Seeking.com offers ID verification to ensure no fake profiles.

It will also encourage you to put a lot of details in your bio like the other users when you go through the registration process.

An interesting perk is that you can see the net worth of a user on their profile. If you want to go on a luxurious date, it’s good to know who can afford it!

You’ll also notice that people usually point out what they’re looking for. While some are interested in open relationships, many are looking for something serious.

Still, you can use this site for casual dating too.

Although the subscription costs more than on some other online dating sites, Seeking.com is the home of many wealthy singles.

You will need to subscribe to use messages, but you can register to test out the app first.

It is available and popular globally, and it’s one of the best online dating sites for luxury dates.

People here are often also interested in traveling with their new partner, and they will point this out in their profile. So, use the advanced search options to only see those who want to travel or those who want to commit.

It’s that simple and doesn’t cost a thing.

Join Seeking.com now and go on a luxurious date!

5. Friend Finder – Best for group interactions

Pros

Video introduction

Post a status

Interest groups

Personal blog

Magazines

Cons

Fake profiles

Unresponsive customer support

Pricing

$34.95/month (1-month subscription)

$19.98/month (3-month subscription)

$15.82/month (6-month subscription)

Time for some very different dating sites than what you’ve heard about so far! FriendFinder basically works like a social network, but it’s also a dating service.

People use it for casual dating or to get into a serious relationship, but many use it to chat in groups and find friends simply.

Friend Finder lets you post an introduction video about yourself, but this is only some of what you can post. Update your status, post your own blog, or contribute to the site’s magazine!

This is one of the most popular dating sites because it lets you do all this, and it also offers interest groups.

These groups are like forums where you talk about a given topic. There are hundreds of interest groups to choose from, and you can even create your own interest group for free!

This is why Friend Finder is perfect for group interactions and meeting more people at once.

However, it also has a swipe feature to determine who’s hot and who’s not according to you. Some of the hot people might be interested in chatting with you on this popular dating site!

It also offers live webcam broadcasting, but you might want to avoid this if you don’t want to see any adult content.

There are some fake profiles on this site, and customer support can be unresponsive, but other than that, it’s one of the top dating sites that you can use in 2023.

It was first published in 1996, and it still has a lot of members today.

Interested in meeting some of them for free?

Click here to see hot matches on Friend Finder!

6. Match.com – Best for long-term relationships

Pros

30 million singles

On the market since 1995

Matched By Us and Reverse Matches

Live events

Well-known site for serious relationships

Cons

Not a lot of details on profiles

Messaging requires a subscription

Pricing

$34.45/month (3-month subscription)

$24.48/month (6-month subscription)

$21.84/month (12-month subscription)

Match.com has been on the market since 1995, and it’s one of the most well-known online dating sites for long-term relationships.

It currently has over 30 million active users, and most of these people are hoping to find a serious relationship.

Advanced filter options allow you to filter used based on age, location, education, interest, or more.

This is also one of the best dating sites because it offers live events such as in-person speed dating.

There are few details on most profiles, and some users here are also interested in casual dating.

However, this site has a strong reputation and has been connecting singles for a long time. It has a high success score when it comes to in-person dates and romantic relationships.

It offers an interesting feature called Reverse Matches, where you can store all the profiles that you didn’t like. If for some reason you want to rethink your decision, you’ll easily find them there.

To get more profiles that you will like, use Matched By Us feature, and Match.com will suggest matches to you based on your answers to a few questions. This way, you don’t have to like or dislike profiles on your own and you’ll get compatible match suggestions sent to you.

You will need to subscribe to use advanced features like these and messages, but you can create a profile for free. Subscription is also very affordable and similar to other popular dating apps.

Match.com has evolved and adapted since 1995, so it’s one of the most popular dating apps in 2023.

Click here to find a relationship on Match.com!

7. Zoosk – Best matchmaking technology

Pros

50 million singles

Smart Pick technology

Hide and Seek feature

Live streaming

Available globally

Cons

No refund policy

Subscription needed to message

Pricing

$29.95/month (1-month subscription)

$19.98/month (3-month subscription)

$13.25/month (6-month subscription)

$10/month (12-month subscription)

Zoosk is one of the most popular dating apps in 2023. It has over 50 million singles from around the world and is available in 80 countries.

It offers the Smart Pick technology, which is a behavioral matchmaking technology made to give you better results over time.

You just need to use this dating site for a while to start getting better and more compatible matches. The app will learn about your preferences based on the profiles that you like or dislike.

There is also an interesting feature called Hide and Seek, which makes it possible for you to change the visibility of your profile. So, you can make it possible for everyone to see it, hide it from users except those you message, or make it impossible for users to know when you’ve liked their profile.

These features are called hide, seek, or sneak, depending on what you want to do.

You can register for free and see your matches on Zoosk right now, but you will need to subscribe if you want to message them or use advanced features.

However, the subscription is very affordable compared to other popular dating apps on the market. Among dating sites, Zoosk is one of the most affordable.

Zoosk is available as a website and a mobile app for iOS and Android users.

See your matches for free on one of the most popular dating apps in 2023.

Click here to register for free on Zoosk!

8. Tawkify – Best matchmaking service

Pros

Over 1 million singles

Your own personal matchmaker

Guaranteed matches

Dates set up for you

Responsive customer support

Cons

Not an online dating platform

Expensive membership

Pricing

$750 per match cycle (3 matches all-inclusive)

$650 per match cycle (6 matches all-inclusive)

$550 per match cycle (12 matches all-inclusive)

Are you tired of swiping on dating apps or using other dating sites with matchmaking technologies? Why not get your own personal matchmaker?

A person specializing in matchmaking will match you with other singles and even set up the dates for you.

Yes, you can literally hire someone to do everything for you without even trying online dating.

Obviously, this service is going to be expensive, but this is not an online dating site, it’s a person who is trained to get you matches and arrange the dates for you.

So, you can’t expect this service to cost the same as the best dating sites from this list. Still, we included this option for you in case you don’t want to deal with dating sites.

Hey, if you can afford it, this service pays off and guarantees matches.

More than a million people are already using Tawkify, and you can start going on dates with them right now.

You need to contact the very responsive customer support if you have any questions before you decide to proceed.

Use Tawkify to get a personalized matchmaker!

9. GayFriendFinder – Best for gay dating

Pros

Free chat rooms

Interests groups

Personal Lists

Blogs and a magazine

Video intros

Cons

No app, just a website

Outdated interface

Pricing

$34.95/month (1-month subscription)

$19.98/month (3-month subscription)

$11.66/month (12-month subscription)

Interested in gay singles? Find them on one of the best dating sites on our list – GayFriendFinder.

There are free chat rooms, forums, and interest groups where you can connect with gay men.

You can even write your blog on this popular dating site, or contribute to the site’s magazine about gay dating.

Create your personal video intros to make a great profile on GayFriendFinder!

You can have personal lists where you have a hotlist, flirts, and views. This is where you can find profiles you liked, flirted with through messages, or viewed.

GayFriendFinder is a dating site, not an app. The website is a bit outdated but mobile-friendly, so you can freely use it on your iOS or Android device.

Join chat rooms and groups for free and test the site before deciding if you want to subscribe.

This dating site also welcomes couples and casual relationships, but many gay men use it to find a meaningful connection too.

Click here to find a man on GayFriendFinder!

10. ChristianMingle – Best for Christian dating

Pros

15 million singles

Only Christians

LookBook feature is free

LGBTQ+ friendly

Used for long-term relationships

Cons

Some scammers have been detected

Only faith-based relationships

Pricing

$42.99/month (1-month subscription)

$24.99/month (3-month subscription)

$19.99/month (6-month subscription)

Are you a Christian looking to mingle on top dating sites? Consider faith-based dating sites; Christian Mingle is a great example!

With over 15 million Christian singles, finding a faith-based relationship is easy. While this dating site also welcomes LGBTQ+ singles, it’s only made for Christians who want to get married.

Many people are interested in long-term commitment on this popular dating site for Christians.

The LookBook feature lets you see profiles and decide which ones you like, and you can use this for free.

You will need to subscribe to message users unless they have a premium membership and an option to get responses from you for free.

The subscription for this site is similar to that of the other popular dating apps on the market. It’s definitely worth investing in if you’re looking for another Christian to find love with based on a shared belief system.

Some scammers have been detected, and these act like regular users. However, they are removed immediately after being reported, and it’s easy to report them.

All in all, when it comes to popular Christian dating apps, this one is the top choice.

Click here to find a faith-based relationship on ChristianMingle!

11. JDate – Best for Jewish dating

Pros

Over 750K singles

Only Jewish singles

High success rate

Singles Events

Used for marriage

Cons

Only faith-based relationship

Not a lot of active members

Pricing

$59.99/month (1-month subscription)

$44.99/month (3-month subscription)

$29.99/month (6-month subscription)

Are you Jewish and looking to get married? You might be interested in this dating app!

JDate has over 750,000 singles, and they’re all Jewish people looking to find a partner for life.

Although this site is only for faith-based relationships, you’re welcome to join if that’s what you’re looking for!

This is one of the best dating sites for Jewish people, and it has a high success rate when it comes to marriages.

It also offers online and in-person Singles Events for Jewish singles looking to connect over a shared belief system.

You will need to subscribe to message users, but you can register for free. The subscription is similar to that of the other popular dating apps on the market in 2023.

All in all, this is where you’ll have the most success in online dating if you’re a single Jewish person looking for a Jewish husband or a wife.

Click here to find Jewish romance on JDate!

How We Chose The Best Dating Sites

We carefully selected the best dating sites on this list. Most importantly, we consider what these sites offer and how they can help you find a relationship.

Number of users

Popular dating apps should offer a lot of users, and most of these sites have millions of them. We chose the best dating sites that most singles use in 2023.

Except for niche dating apps that only cater to a specific audience, most of these websites have over 10 million users. We considered the number of active users, fake profiles, possible scammers, and inactive profiles.

Type of users and relationship

What kind of users can you find on the best dating sites? We tried to include mature singles, gay singles, Christian singles, Jewish singles, rich professionals, and more.

All of these best dating sites can be used to find a long-term commitment, so we also considered the type of relationship that the users are commonly looking for on the popular dating apps.

Features

What kind of interesting or unique features do the top dating sites have to offer? Is there a matchmaking technology or something else that can increase your chances?

We considered these things when making a list of top dating sites, and also considered which features you can use for free and which you need a subscription to use.

Pricing

Ultimately, how much will it cost you to use the best dating sites? We considered the prices of subscriptions and tried to include a variety of prices.

We looked at what you can get for free from these sites and tried to include mostly the websites that offer a free registration, at least.

Best Dating Sites FAQs

If you still have questions about the popular dating sites keep reading to find the answers. These are the things people most commonly ask about the best online dating sites.

What are the best dating sites?

The best dating sites are Elite Singles, eHarmony, and Silver Singles, but also the other sites on this list. They all offer a large user base and a balanced gender ratio, but it’s their unique features that make them different.

What are the best dating sites for free?

The best dating sites for free are eHarmony and FriendFinder, depending on what you’re looking for, and you can register for free on any of the best dating sites from this list.

What dating site has the highest success rate?

The dating site that has the highest success rate is eHarmony, but Elite Singles and Zoosk also have high success scores. eHarmony has led 2 million people to marriage, and Elite Singles and Zoosk connect you to the most compatible matches too.

What is the best dating site for professionals?

The best dating site for professionals is Elite Singles, and this is where successful, educated singles turn to when they’re looking for a serious relationship.

Best Dating Sites: Final Verdict

There are a lot of dating sites to choose from, so how to choose only the best dating sites for your needs?

Read through the list above and consider how the features of these dating sites could benefit you in your pursuit of the right person.

Are you looking for a specific type of person, or do you need a specific kind of matchmaking technology from the best dating sites?

Think about your relationship goals and your ideal partner.

Where are you most likely to find them?

If you ask us, it is on Elite Singles, one of the most well-known dating sites for wealthy professionals.

However, this all depends on your needs and likes.

Another one of these dating sites may be better for you.

Only you know that.

So, which dating sites are the best ones?

We’ll let you be the judge.

What we can tell you for sure is that you really can’t go wrong with any of the dating sites from this list.

However, to increase your chances, pick the dating sites that appeal to you the most.Join millions of singles today and let these dating sites lead you to a compatible match!