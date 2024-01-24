Thousands of games, exciting bonuses, and rapid payouts — the best online casinos in PA deliver all the highlights that the modern player prioritizes.

Having been around the block, we’re here to highlight the top casino sites that should be on your radar. BetMGM ranks first, with many Pennsylvanians celebrating the platform for its swift payouts, rich array of top-tier online casino games, and exciting bonuses.

But our compilation stretches far beyond BetMGM — we’ve featured five additional PA online gambling sites, each stacked with an exciting blend of unique features.

Let’s begin!

Best PA Online Casinos

BetMGM: Best overall

Caesars: $1,000 welcome pack

DraftKings: Highest-RTP slots

Borgata: Impressive table games collection

FanDuel: Excellent progressive jackpots

BetRivers: Exciting casino tournaments

Want to know all the impressive features that make these the best Pennsylvania online casinos? Keep reading as we review the top 5 PA casinos using our online gambling benchmarks so you can easily choose your favorite.

1. BetMGM – Best PA Online Casino Overall

Pros:

Up to $1,000 casino bonus

$25 no deposit bonus

Over 1,500+ casino games

15+ secure payment options

24-hour withdrawals

Dedicated PA online casino apps

Cons:

Could have more live dealer games

No demo mode available for unregistered users

The first on our list is BetMGM Casino. This online gambling site is available in numerous states, including Pennsylvania, and offers excellent deals in terms of fair gameplay and generous bonuses.

Gaming Portfolio: 5/5

BetMGM is not your typical online casino since it offers a lot of gambling activities. Besides traditional casino games, the site is also equipped with over 20 sports betting markets and frequent tournaments for poker and online slots.

Think of it as a place where you won’t have to switch platforms to enrich your gaming experience.

In the casino section, you will enjoy high-quality slots, table games, and live dealers from software companies such as Playtech, Net Entertainment, and Ezugi.

Some of our favorite titles include Regal Riches, Gold Inferno, and Bison Fury. The latter is a jackpot game that allows you to win 1,024x your initial stake if you are lucky enough to land winning combos.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.95/5

New players at this PA online casino can receive a 100% match up to $1,000 as a welcome bonus. The rules are very straightforward — simply make a minimum deposit of $10 once you create an account.

However, things do not end there. This Pennsylvania online casino also gives you a $25 no-deposit bonus offer with just a 1x rollover.

Furthermore, there is a special MGM Rewards program for loyal players. By playing your favorite casino games, you’ll get bonus points and personalized offers that help you play for longer with a boosted bankroll.

Payment Options: 4.95/5

There are over 15 banking methods you can opt for at this PA online casino. The list covers Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Skill, online banking, BetMGM gift cards, and more.

You’ll get your winnings within 24 hours using Visa, PayPal, Venmo, and Play+ Prepaid Card. Other options, such as Mastercard and ApplePay, might take somewhere between 1 to 3 business days, while Check by Mail requires up to 21 business days.

The minimum you can cash out is $10, so you’ll be able to withdraw even if you haven’t won big. As for the maximum, it goes up to $25,000.

Misc: 5/5

BetMGM Casino has dedicated apps for all its verticals — poker, sports betting, and casino gambling.

This is super comfortable since you can access all the services on the go and focus on the type of gambling you frequently engage in rather than having all of them crammed into one app.

If you ever have trouble playing or depositing your money, there’s a 24/7 live chat available where professional team members will assist you with everything.

You can also visit the Help Center, which covers answers to the most frequently asked questions, including account details, promotions, geolocation, withdrawals, and more.

2. Caesars – Best Pennsylvania Online Casino for Bonuses

Pros:

$10 registration bonus

100% match up to $1,000

2,500 bonus Reward Credits

Withdrawals starting from $1

Exclusive online casino games

Outstanding reputation

Cons:

Geo-restrictions on some games

Harder to filter games on desktop

Created by Caesars Interactive Entertainment INC in 2013, this PA online casino is best known for its generous bonuses, amazing help channels available 24/7, and exclusive titles you won’t find at other Pennsylvania online casino sites.

Gaming Portfolio: 4.9/5

Players from Pennsylvania can scroll through hundreds of casino games at the site. The majority of the portfolio is dominated by online slots, however, you will also find video poker, blackjack, live dealers, keno, bingo, baccarat, and more.

The first thing that caught our attention was the Caesars Exclusives category. Caesars Cleopatra, Caesars Fortune, and even Live Dealer Blackjack are all available for you to enjoy. With Caesars Cleopatra, you can bet as little as $0.2 and go all the way up to $200.

Each title has a little Info icon at the right corner, which displays detailed information about the game and lets you play for free in the demo version.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.95/5

Caesars Palace online casino offers a three-part welcome offer. Sounds cool already, right? That’s everything new players can get there:

$10 bonus for signing up

100% match on the first deposit up to $1,000

2,500 Reward Credits

A $10 bonus is completely free, and you’ll get it right after creating an account.

As for the $1,000 deposit bonus, it gets unlocked after you make the first real money deposit of at least $10. To be eligible for 2,500 bonus Reward Credits, you must wager $25 within the first week of registration.

Payment Options: 4.9/5

You can make deposits and withdrawals at this PA online casino using 10+ payment methods such as Visa, Mastercard, AMEX, PayPal, VIP Preferred, Play+, online banking, and more.

The minimum deposit for most methods is $10, which makes it easier for you to start your online gambling journey even if you don’t have a big budget.

As for cashouts, you can choose from Neteller, PayPal, Caesars Prepaid Card, ACH eCheck, and physically at Caesars Casino. Withdrawal requests typically undergo a processing period of around 24 to 72 hours, and you can even withdraw as little as $1 via many payment methods.

Misc: 4.9/5

The website features an extensive FAQ section that covers various topics, offering detailed guides for addressing basic technical issues, resolving payment inquiries, and more.

The dedicated player support team operates 24/7, and you can contact them through toll-free phone services, live chat, or email.

Additionally, there are dedicated applications for both iOS and Android devices that work flawlessly without any issues.

3. DraftKings – Top Slots of All Online Casinos in PA

Pros:

100% deposit bonus up to $2,000

550+ casino games

$5 minimum deposit

High RTP scores on average

Withdraw up to $100,000

Cons:

Slightly cluttered homepage

Limited selection of live dealer games

Playing slots is a lot of fun, and it gets more fun when you do it at DraftKings online casino.

Why? Simply because this casino offers high-RTP titles that increase your chances of winning more money. Let’s discover more together.

Gaming Portfolio: 4.9/5

There are over 550 titles you can try at DraftKings. The slots section is the biggest, and the average RTP of games is 96%. Here are some of our suggestions:

Alice in Vegasland – 96.24% RTP

Egyptian Magic – 96.32% RTP

Fortune Reels – 96.12% RTP

If you get bored of playing the same titles, you can visit the New Games section and try your luck at Quakey Shakey, Bankers & Cash, and Grand Legacy. DraftKings also offers several variations of keno, including Ancient Thunder Keno and Prairie Thunder.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.9/5

New players from Pennsylvania can choose from 2 separate welcome bonuses. You will either receive a 100% deposit bonus up to $2,000 or a 100% deposit match up to $100.

To unlock any of these, you have to make a minimum deposit of just $5 which is lower than most Pennsylvania online casino sites require.

Also, NJ online casino players can get the same bonus from Draftkings.

If you stick to the site and play online casino games regularly, you might get the status of a qualified player and be invited to the VIP club. After that, you will unlock top-tier rewards, including exclusive custom offers, a personal VIP host, and access to private events.

Payment Options: 4.85/5

Like all the best Pennsylvania online casino sites, DraftKings also manages to bring you some of the most popular banking methods, including online banking, Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Play+, and VIP Preferred.

You’ll be happy to discover that most methods have no withdrawal fees, and all your winnings are yours to keep. If you want to get your winnings quickly, opt for Play+, Venmo, or Trustly, which are mostly processed in just a few hours.

High rollers can withdraw up to $100,000 via cage withdrawals or Trustly.

Misc: 4.85/5

Even if you have never played at an online casino before, you won’t have trouble getting started at DraftKings. The site offers step-by-step guides and videos to play the most popular casino games in no time.

You can even check tips and strategies for table games such as blackjack and video poker or get familiarized with the industry’s latest news and trends.

There’s a separate chat for those who need help with the casino services. You’ll be connected to a chatbot first. However, if you are unable to find an answer, you can click the Contact Support button and submit a query.

4. Borgata – Best Pennsylvania Online Casino for Table Games

Pros:

Up to $1,000 welcome package

Get $20 on the house

Daily promotions

22 top-notch software providers

100+ table games

Cons:

Occasionally slower payouts

Phone support not always available

Borgata has a lot to offer in terms of casino gameplay; however, it truly excels at the selection of high-quality table games. We were also excited about its generous bonuses with fair terms and conditions.

Gaming Portfolio: 4.85/5

There are over 1,000 casino games you can explore at this Pennsylvania online casino. They are provided by industry giants such as Net Entertainment, IGT, and NextGen Gaming, among others.

In the table games section, you can try Texas Hold’Em Plus, Blackjack Pro, and Space Invaders Roulette. These are perfect for those who are after strategic gameplay. Things get even better when you go for live dealer versions and interact with real players in real time.

If you are feeling more adventurous, don’t forget to check the jackpot section with titles like Wheel of Fortune and Oracle of Dead, offering a total prize that exceeds a million-dollar mark.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.75/5

If you create a Borgata online casino account today, you’ll enjoy a generous reward of a 100% deposit match up to $1,000. This gets triggered by making a qualifying payment of $10 or more. On top of that, players can also receive a $20 bonus for free.

The $20 bonus is subject to a 1x wagering requirement, with a validity period of 3 days. For the deposit match offer, you’ll have to meet 15x wagering requirements, which must be fulfilled in 30 days.

Borgata Casino frequently adds new daily and monthly bonuses in its promotions section, so make sure you check it regularly.

Payment Options: 4.75/5

Borgata supports a diverse range of banking methods, including PayPal, bank transfers, Skrill, PayNearMe, Play+ Card, E-checks, and credit cards.

Depositing your funds is super easy, and they are mostly processed instantly. It’s important to note that withdrawals must be made using the same method employed for the initial deposit.

The swiftest online withdrawal options, such as Visa, Skrill, Play+, and PayPal, boast a turnaround time of 24 hours. Other methods typically require 2 to 4 business days to proceed.

Misc: 4.75/5

Borgata offers a dedicated casino app, separate from its sports betting application, accessible for download on both iOS and Android devices.

If you don’t want to clutter your device with additional space, feel free to visit the website directly from your mobile browser.

While the casino app excels in user experience, there is room for improvement in Borgata’s customer support.

Initiating assistance through the Help and Contact button directs users to a selection of FAQs. To connect with support staff, users are required to navigate through a few articles and confirm the need for additional help.

5. FanDuel – Top Pennsylvania Online Casino for Progressive Jackpots

Pros:

50 free spins in a welcome bonus

Up to $1,000 back in casino bonuses

60+ progressive jackpots

Excellent mobile compatibility

Easy-to-navigate user interface

Cons:

Slightly cluttered desktop site

Limited operating hours for customer support

FanDuel is one of the newest online casinos in Pennsylvania and is an excellent place for those who want to get adrenaline by playing the best progressive jackpots.

Gaming Portfolio: 4.75/5

There are several categories of online casino games at FanDuel Casino Pennsylvania, including slots, exclusives, blackjack, daily jackpots, and live casino.

In the progressive jackpots, you will explore over 60 titles. Some of our favorites include Mercy of the Gods, Super Jackpot Wild Gems, and Star Jewels. Even if you want to start betting with as little as $0.18, you’ll find suitable options such as 5 Treasures Jackpot Festival.

There’s a separate section for online sports betting options where you can bet on the most popular sports, including baseball, basketball, boxing, and MMA.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.7/5

Once you join FanDuel and deposit $10, you’ll get 50 bonus spins. They are eligible for Cleopatra, Cash Eruption, and Declaration of Spindependence. You just have to play through your spins once, and all the winnings will be yours to claim.

If it’s not your lucky day, FanDuel will give you up to $1,000 in casino bonuses on your net losses. This offer is valid for your first 24 hours of play.

Furthermore, if you invite your friends to FanDuel Casino and they wager $10 or more within 28 days of signing up, you’ll both get $75 in casino bonus and $50 in sportsbook bonus bets.

Payment Options: 4.7/5

FanDuel currently accepts PayPal, ACH, Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Play+, and Venmo, just to name a few.

The swiftest ways to withdraw funds from your account include debit cards, online banking, Venmo, and PayPal. These options offer processing times ranging from under 24 hours to 3 business days.

You won’t be able to withdraw less than $10, and the maximum limit differs from one method to another, so make sure you check these in the Cashier section.

Misc: 4.6/5

FanDuel offers a beautiful, modern, and easy-to-navigate user interface, especially on mobile.

The customer support service is helpful and responsive; however, it is not always available. Thankfully, the site boasts an extensive FAQ page, which you can use as a guide for your online gambling journey.

How We Selected the Top Pennsylvania Online Casinos

Gaming Portfolio

We believe that diversity is the key when it comes to online casino games. However, quality is also important for enjoyable gameplay.

Our team of experts carefully checked each category provided by PA online casinos and made sure they were equipped with options such as slots, table games, and live dealers. We also ensured that the provider companies were top-notch and up to the latest industry trends.

Bonuses and Promos

All the sites on our list offer the best online casino bonuses you can find on the Pennsylvania gambling scene.

Whether you want to boost your bankroll using welcome packages, free spins, referral programs, or VIP rewards, these casino sites have got you covered. Plus, they all come with fair terms and conditions, so you’re actually able to take advantage of them.

Payment Options

You should never overlook the importance of banking methods a specific online casino offers. Without it, you’ll most likely be unable to find your favorite.

All the best Pennsylvania online casinos we chose offer popular payment options equipped with reasonable processing times and limits, and, most importantly – no additional fees.

Miscellaneous

Some might wonder, what else might be necessary when picking my favorite Pennsylvania online casino?

Responsive customer support channels, along with good mobile compatibility, are some of the most important features Pennsylvania online gamblers seek. That’s why we made sure that each casino can offer you reliable apps and features for a comfortable experience.

Is It Legal to Play at Online Casinos in PA?

Many players usually ask: Are online casinos legal in Pennsylvania?

Yes, it’s legal to play at Pennsylvania online casinos. The Keystone State legalized online casino gambling in 2017 under the broader umbrella of the expanded gambling legislation.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) oversees and regulates the industry, ensuring the integrity and fairness of online gambling activities.

However, you should always prioritize playing on licensed and legal online casinos to ensure a secure and legal gaming experience. We advise you to stay informed about any updates to the regulatory landscape to ensure compliance with the state’s legal framework.

Are PA Online Casinos Legit?

Yes, Pennsylvania online casinos are legitimate and operate within the framework of state regulations.

To discover the legitimacy of an online casino, players can verify its licensing status through the PGCB’s official records. Besides that, you can also read online reviews, check SSL certificates, and see whether the games are regularly audited for fair gameplay.

Which PA Online Casino Has the Best Payouts?

If you’re looking for the PA online casino with the best payouts, it depends on how you define the best payouts.

If it’s high RTPs, then DraftKings is the best online casino since it offers slots with over 96% RTP, which is above the industry average.

However, all the top picks on our list are generous with payouts and bonuses. At each site, you’ll be able to claim generous promotions that come with low wagering requirements and long bonus validity periods so you can achieve the final goal as soon as possible.

What’s the Easiest Game to Win Money At Online Casinos?

Determining the easiest game to win money at online casinos is not easy, and each person might have a different answer to this question. However, some still manage to stand out.

Blackjack, with its relatively low house edge of around 1%, offers favorable odds for players who grasp basic strategy. Another contender is video poker, particularly games like Jacks or Better, where skillful decision-making can lead to a high RTP of over 99%.

Online slots also vary in complexity, and some with simpler gameplay mechanics often provide more frequent but smaller wins.

It’s essential to note that while these games may increase your winning odds, success ultimately hinges on luck, making a strategic approach alongside responsible gaming crucial for a rewarding online casino experience.

Why Is BetMGM the Best Online Casino in Pennsylvania?

BetMGM managed to perform well in all our rankings. Let’s have a short recap of why we consider it the best option for Pennsylvania players:

$1,000 Sign-Up Offer + $25 Free Bonus: Once you create an account at BetMGM, you’ll get $25 for free with just a 1x rollover. After depositing $10 or more, you’ll also get a 100% match up to $1,000. Pretty generous, right?

Once you create an account at BetMGM, you’ll get $25 for free with just a 1x rollover. After depositing $10 or more, you’ll also get a 100% match up to $1,000. Pretty generous, right? Withdrawals Within 24 Hours: With payment options such as Visa, PayPal, Venmo, and Play+, you will withdraw your money in an average of 24 hours. In some cases, you can get winnings even faster than that, which is super comfortable.

With payment options such as Visa, PayPal, Venmo, and Play+, you will withdraw your money in an average of 24 hours. In some cases, you can get winnings even faster than that, which is super comfortable. Multi-Gambling Platform: BetMGM offers a great variety of games, giving you the chance to scroll over 1,500 titles. But, if you ever decide to switch to something else, for example – sports betting, you can bet on 20+ markets.

Why Should I Play at PA Online Casinos?

The best online casinos in Pennsylvania offer a couple of advantages that are no longer available at brick-and-mortar casinos. Here are some of them:

Comfort and Privacy: Playing at PA online casinos grants the luxury of enjoying casino games from the comfort of your home. This not only eliminates the need for travel but also ensures a private and relaxed gaming environment without the hustle and bustle of a physical casino.

Playing at PA online casinos grants the luxury of enjoying casino games from the comfort of your home. This not only eliminates the need for travel but also ensures a private and relaxed gaming environment without the hustle and bustle of a physical casino. Convenient Payment Options: Online casinos offer a variety of secure and convenient banking methods, including credit cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers. This flexibility simplifies transactions, providing players with efficient payment processes.

Online casinos offer a variety of secure and convenient banking methods, including credit cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers. This flexibility simplifies transactions, providing players with efficient payment processes. Innovative Live Dealer Games: Many PA online casinos feature live dealer games that replicate the immersive experience of a land-based casino. This allows players to interact with real dealers and other participants in real time, combining the convenience of online play with the authenticity of a traditional casino setting.

Guide to the Best Pennsylvania Online Casinos – FAQ

How Old Do You Have to Be to Play at Online Casinos in PA?

To start playing at online casinos in Pennsylvania, players must meet the minimum age requirement of 21.

Adhering to state regulations, this age restriction ensures a responsible and legal gaming environment. Potential players should verify their eligibility and age status before attempting to register on online casino platforms; otherwise, they might get banned.

Which Online Casino in PA Has the Fastest Cashouts?

Borgata Casino has the fastest cashouts. At this PA online casino, you’ll get payouts in an average of 24 hours via Visa, Skrill, Play+, and PayPal.

Furthermore, if you are a verified user of Borgata Casino PA and a member of the Rewards Club, the casino promises to deliver your money even faster than that.

Can You Play for Real Money at PA Online Casinos?

Yes, while legal PA online casinos were initially created for a fun experience, they also give you the possibility to get real money winnings.

To do this, all you have to do is create an account, make a deposit, and then start playing your favorite casino games. If you are lucky enough to win, the casino will allow you to withdraw your money.

Basically, everything works the same way as at land-based casinos; the only difference is that you can gamble from any place within the state at any time.

Do Online Casinos in PA Have Mobile Apps?

Yes, all the top Pennsylvania online casinos are equipped with dedicated mobile apps that are available for both iOS and Android devices.

If you’re looking for the best option, we advise you to try FanDuel Casino. Its iOS application has 4.8 stars out of 5 and has an excellent user interface. The Android version is also available in the Google Play Store and has a 4.5 rating.

What Is the Best Online Casino in Pennsylvania?

According to our rankings, BetMGM is the best online casino in Pennsylvania.

Here, you will enjoy over 1,500 casino games, bet on over 20 sports betting markets, and claim up to a $1,000 welcome package plus $25 on the house.

Comparing the Top 5 Online Casinos in Pennsylvania

BetMGM: This is the best PA online casino overall. Try your luck at more than 1,500 games, download special applications to enjoy playing on the go, and don’t forget to check out a $1,000 welcome package plus a $25 bonus for free.

Caesars: No other PA online casino is more generous when it comes to bonuses and promotions. Try exclusive titles you won’t find anywhere else and claim a $10 bonus for free, a 100% match up to $1,000 plus 2,500 bonus Reward Credits.

DraftKings: Looking for an online casino site with the highest RTP slots? Look no further than DraftKings. Play games with over 96% RTP and boost your bankroll with a 100% deposit bonus of up to $2,000.

Borgata: If you are into strategic gameplay and want to use your gambling skills as much as possible, you should definitely try playing table games at Borgata. Plus, you can kickstart your gaming journey with up to a $1,000 sign-up offer plus $20 on the house.

FanDuel: Want to unlock huge winnings by spinning the reels? Try progressive jackpots at FanDuel Casino and make the best of your time using 50 bonus spins on your first deposit on pre-selected slots.

How to Join the Top PA Casino Sites and Play Games Online

Did one of our recommended PA online casinos catch your attention? Then, now is the best time to sign up and start playing.

To do so, you can follow a step-by-step guide to create an account at your preferred site.

Step 1: Create a New PA Online Casino Account

Visit BetMGM Casino or opt for another site from our list.

Find the yellow Register button.

Fill in your data.

Accept the T&Cs and proceed.

Step 2: Confirm Your Email

Go to your email inbox.

Look for a message from BetMGM Casino.

Follow the link provided in it so your account is verified.

Step 3: Make the First Deposit

Log into your new account.

Visit the Cashier section.

Choose your preferred payment option.

Make a qualifying deposit to claim a welcome bonus.

Step 4: Start Playing Online Casino Games

Visit the Casino section.

Choose your preferred category.

Pick a game.

Enjoy playing!

Tips and Tricks for Pennsylvania Casino Players

Playing at PA online casinos should always remain an enjoyable experience. This can only be achieved by being mindful of your gaming habits. Here are some handful tips from us:

Master Game Strategies: Invest time learning the pros and cons of your favorite casino games. Whether it’s blackjack, poker, or slots, understanding game strategies enhances your chances of success.

Invest time learning the pros and cons of your favorite casino games. Whether it’s blackjack, poker, or slots, understanding game strategies enhances your chances of success. Practice Responsible Gaming: Prioritize responsible gaming habits. Know your limits, take breaks, and avoid chasing losses. A mindful approach ensures a positive and sustainable gaming experience while promoting a healthy relationship with online casino entertainment.

Prioritize responsible gaming habits. Know your limits, take breaks, and avoid chasing losses. A mindful approach ensures a positive and sustainable gaming experience while promoting a healthy relationship with online casino entertainment. Stay Informed about Promotions: Stay informed about ongoing promotions and offers. Casinos in Pennsylvania frequently introduce exciting bonuses, tournaments, and loyalty programs, providing additional rewards for active players.

Ready to Play at the Best Pennsylvania Online Casinos?

Now that we have shared everything about PA online casinos and how they operate, are you ready to make that final decision?

We are thrilled to announce that BetMGM has taken the spotlight as Pennsylvania’s top-tier online gambling destination.

If you are still undecided, ask yourself — which feature is the most important for your gambling preferences? Then, review our list once more and select your favorite.

Always remember to play for enjoyment and gamble responsibly!

