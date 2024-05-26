Princeton Packet News

Princeton Police blotter

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Date:

Share post:

A 35-year-old Trenton man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Millstone Township Municipal Court following a motor vehicle stop on Nassau Street May 17. He was processed and released.

A shoplifter stole $676.92 worth of alcoholic beverages from a store on North Harrison Street May 17. The shoplifter took the bottles from the shelves and put them in a shopping cart and left without paying for them.

- Advertisement -

A 51-year-old Princeton man was arrested on an outstanding warrant after he was found to be a wanted person by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office May 11. He was processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.

Two shoplifters took items valued at a combined $246 from a store on Nassau Street May 9.

A 53-year-old Bridgewater woman was charged with contempt of court, resisting arrest and obstructing the administration of law after she appeared in Princeton Municipal Court May 7. She was ordered to be taken into custody but allegedly resisted arrest. She was processed and released.

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Stay Connected

1,436FansLike
7,706FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

Latest News

Related articles

Princeton Packet News

Princeton Council adopts 2024 municipal budget

The Princeton Council adopted its $74.5 million municipal budget for 2024, following a public hearing April 29. The municipal...
Princeton Packet News

Princeton Council extends dog park at Community Park for one more year

The Princeton Community Dog Park at Community Park South will remain open indefinitely while officials continue to explore...
Princeton Packet News

Public hearing on apartment building at historic Joseph Horner House canceled

The Princeton Planning Board's May 23 special meeting to consider 344 Nassau LLC's application to construct a 15-unit...
Princeton Packet News

Pro-Palestine encampment ends at Princeton University

Princeton University students' pro-Palestine/anti-Israel encampment came to an end on May 15, less than three weeks after the...

Follow us

Stay connected with your community and be in the know. News, events and community pride.

About us

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

Latest news

Somerset County adopts ‘fiscally responsible’ budget

Hillsborough News
The Somerset County Board of County Commissioners adopted its 2024 budget, which Commissioner...

East Windsor Police blotter

Windsor News
A 44-year-old Rahway man was arrested on outstanding warrants...

Drone unit helps find man charged with assault by auto

Windsor News
A 28-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with...

Popular news

Princeton Council extends dog park at Community Park for one more year

Princeton Packet News
The Princeton Community Dog Park at Community Park South...

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel to lead Hightstown Memorial Day Parade

Windsor News
Retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Walter Conner will lead...

Targeted Treatments Offer Hope for Patients with Metastatic Liver Cancer

Health & Fitness
By Samuel J. Greene, M.D. Metastatic liver cancer, also known...

© 2023 NMG. All Rights Reserved. Human made by local journalist.