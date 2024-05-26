Princeton Police blotter

A 35-year-old Trenton man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Millstone Township Municipal Court following a motor vehicle stop on Nassau Street May 17. He was processed and released.

A shoplifter stole $676.92 worth of alcoholic beverages from a store on North Harrison Street May 17. The shoplifter took the bottles from the shelves and put them in a shopping cart and left without paying for them.

A 51-year-old Princeton man was arrested on an outstanding warrant after he was found to be a wanted person by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office May 11. He was processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.

Two shoplifters took items valued at a combined $246 from a store on Nassau Street May 9.

A 53-year-old Bridgewater woman was charged with contempt of court, resisting arrest and obstructing the administration of law after she appeared in Princeton Municipal Court May 7. She was ordered to be taken into custody but allegedly resisted arrest. She was processed and released.