The Ohio sports scene will never be dull, especially with teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cincinnati Bengals, the Reds, and more.

While residents of the Buckeye State are spoiled for choice when it comes to the best Ohio sportsbooks, BetMGM manages to stand out thanks to its ability to blend competitive odds with generous bonuses and security-focused payment options.

Read on and find out why BetMGM is the best the state has to offer — and to see where the competition stands against it.

Best Ohio Online Sportsbooks

BetMGM: Best overall

BetRivers: Best mobile sports betting app

FanDuel: Top pick for live sports betting

Draftkings: $200 in bonus bets with first $5 wager

1. BetMGM – Best Ohio Online Sportsbook Overall

Pros

Bet $5 and get $158 in bonus bets

Intuitive mobile app and website

Competitive odds for major sports

In-play betting with streaming on some events

Excellent bonus variety

Official NFL and NBA sports betting partner

Cons

Geo-restricted bonuses

Limited timeframe on bonus validity

With its roots in the Las Vegas gambling scene, BetMGM stands head and shoulders in the Ohio sports betting market thanks to its blend of quality betting lines, generous promotions, and user-centric features.

The partnerships with big-name teams like the NY Jets and the Philadelphia 76ers don’t hurt its legitimacy, either.

Ohio Sports Betting: 5/5

The sports betting offerings at BetMGM are extensive, covering major sports leagues like the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL, as well as a broad range of international sports.

We found the odds highly competitive, with bettors accessing a huge collection of betting possibilities with each game, including various proposition bets and alternative spreads.

The sportsbook itself is very clean and easy to navigate, regardless of whether or not you’re using a desktop PC or your favorite mobile device. Even the live streaming available for some events manages to be easily seen without cluttering the window, so you’ll still be able to place those last-minute bets without any difficulty.

BetMGM is open to players from NJ, MI, CO, TN, IL, WY, KS, IA, LA, PA, and DC.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

BetMGM offers new players a stellar deal. Players who deposit $10 or more and wager at least $5 of that $10 as a qualified bet will get $158 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome of that first wager.

These bonus bets will be paid out in the form of two free $50 bets and one free $58 bet. It must be used within 7 days; otherwise, they are forfeited. This is a fantastic bonus that puts a lot of betting power into the hands of new players right up front and is only one of many great promotions available at BetMGM.

Other offers include 33% NBA odds boost tokens, boosted payouts, prize giveaways, and more.

Banking and Support: 4.8/5

When it comes to banking, BetMGM offers a healthy variety of secure payout methods, including credit/debit cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets like Paypal.

Payout speeds are fairly fast, with most processing in 2-7 days.

Additionally, BetMGM’s masterful customer support team is available 24/7 via live chat, email, and telephone, providing quick and helpful solutions to any queries Buckeye bettors might face.

2. BetRivers – Top Online Sportsbook App in Ohio

Pros

$100 in ‘Second Chance’ bonus bets

Competitive odds across over 20 markets

User-friendly mobile app for iOS, Android

Straightforward banking options

Excellent collection of ongoing promotions

Cons

Desktop website can feel ‘busy’

Smaller bonus than some competitors

BetRivers distinguishes itself in the crowded sportsbook market with its highly competitive odds and versatile betting options. When backed up by the powerful BetRivers mobile betting app, we couldn’t think of a better online bookmaker for the bettor on the go.

Ohio Sports Betting: 4.9/5

Ohioan bettors will find a lot to appreciate in BetRiver’s diverse betting options, especially the excellent odds on all of the major sports like NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL as well as some of the more niche markets and a surprisingly robust collection of lines on popular competitive video games.

Much like BetMGM, BetRivers offers you a thrilling live betting experience, allowing you to stream some of the events in-app so you can watch and wager without trying to go back and forth between tabs or devices.

With the addition of same-game parlays, players can enjoy even more flexibility in their betting by combining multiple bet types into a single wager, increasing the risk and reward of their predictions.

BetRivers is open to players from IL, LA, CO, NJ, MI, PA, IA, and OH. In fact, it’s one of the top online casinos in New Jersey.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

New players can use the SPORTS bonus code when making their first qualifying bet to get a ‘Second Chance’ bonus good for up to $100 in bonus cash.

To qualify, your first bonus must be made with real money, and if that bet loses, BetRivers will give you a 100% match bonus equal to that wager up to a cap of $100. The bonus bets will be available to you for 30 days and must be used to place additional bets, not withdrawn as cash.

Banking and Support: 4.8/5

BetRivers lets you load up your accounts using Visa, Mastercard, or Discover Card as well as Trustly Online Banking, Paypal, Venmo, CIP Preferred e-check, and BetRivers Play+. Payments are fast and secure, and withdrawals are largely painless.

The customer support team is readily available through the app, ensuring help is just a few taps away, underscoring BetRivers’ dedication to crafting a positive betting experience.

3. FanDuel – Best OH Online Sportsbook for Live Betting

Pros

Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets

Awesome bonus variety

Robust sportsbook full of great odds

Easy-to-use live betting feature

Detailed team and player statistics

Phenomenal fantasy sports betting features

Cons

The app can be slow during peak times

Cannot cancel bets in some markets

Initially launched as a fantasy sports platform over a decade ago, FanDuel has morphed into one of the leading online sportsbooks in Ohio — though it does still manage to keep a firm grasp on its fantasy sports heritage.

Ohio Sports Betting: 4.8/5

For a relative newcomer to the sports betting scene, FanDuel proves it knows what it’s doing. Not only does it offer some excellent odds across over 15 sports markets, but it’s incredibly easy to use, even on mobile devices.

You’ll also have a wealth of great information at your fingertips, making it even easier to make educated guesses when placing your bets. As a fantasy sports site, FanDuel keeps track of everything in the sports world and lays it out for you with detailed statistics, proving to the world that knowledge really is power — even in sports betting.

FanDuel is one of the leading sportsbooks in New Jersey and is open to players from CO, IL, KS, LA, IA, MI, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, KY, and IL.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

As a new player who deposits $10 or more, if your first $5 cash wager wins, FanDuel will award you with $200 in bonus bets. This is a fantastic welcome offer that rewards players who do their homework — so if you’re eager for those $200 in bonus bets, steer clear of those long odds.

Beyond that welcome offer, there is a wealth of other promotions like Gronk’s Kick of Destiny 2, which lets you bet on whether or not Gronk will make or miss his 25-yard field goal kick at The Big Game. The winners of this free-to-play prediction will get to share in a $10,000,000 prize pool.

Banking and Support: 4.8/5

FanDuel accepts Visa and Mastercard, Trustly Online Banking, PayPal, Venmo, and even prepaid cards. Players outside of Ohio will also be able to take advantage of the PayNearMe locations in their area.

4. DraftKings – Best Ohio Sports Betting Site for Daily Fantasy Sports

Pros

Receive up to $1,000 in DK dollars

Huge selection of betting markets

Easy-to-use player proposition bet tools

Useful betting guides for beginners

Tons of player and team statistics

Cons

Long withdrawal times with some methods

Fewer support channels

Rounding out our top 5 Ohio betting sites is DraftKings. Another fantasy sports site at its core, you’ll not only find a ton of great statistics and information to make your online betting easier, but DraftKings is even approachable to newbies thanks to guides for betting on everything from Football to Golf.

Ohio Sports Betting: 4.7/5

From major leagues to niche sports, DraftKings offers some of the most competitive odds in the state… heck, some of the most competitive odds in the industry, really. And while the sportsbook itself isn’t the flashiest or sleekest, it’s still incredibly easy to use and understand, even if you’re a newcomer to the scene.

From the player proposition bets to being able to place your in-play bets with just a couple of clicks, we have no complaints about wagering with DraftKings.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

DraftKings offers players $1,000 in DK dollars worth of bonus bets. Like all other sportsbooks on this list, DraftKings offers many other promotions, including 100% profit boosts on qualifying NBA wagers, Parlay Insurance, $50 referral bonuses, and many more great offers to keep your bankroll fat and happy.

Banking and Support: 4.7/5

Champions of secure banking, DraftKings accepts payments through most major credit cards, bank transfers, Apple Pay, PayPal, Venmo, and Play+ prepaid cards. Some players have reported issues with slower-than-average payouts, but this does not seem to be the norm.

Customer support is available 24/7 through the ticket system, but we could not find any live chat or phone options, which is a little bit of a letdown in this day and age. Regardless, the team was fairly swift to respond to our tickets, so it shouldn’t worry you too much.

How We Scored the Top Ohio Online Sportsbook Sites

Ohio Sports Betting

Every Ohio sports betting app on this list offers highly competitive odds across a wide range of markets, ensuring at least one of them will offer you markets you can have fun with regardless of whether you’re into professional sports like the NFL or prefer to keep things collegiate.

Bonuses and Promotions

One of the hallmark features of online bookmakers is their willingness to pad bettor bankrolls with bonus bets in the form of bonus cash, boosted payouts, and more. We ensured each sportsbook on this list offers bonuses that straddle the line between the number of bets available and the ease of their terms.

Banking and Support

We’ve made sure every bookmaker on this list offers a nice range of trusted payment options to ensure that regardless of how you prefer to pay — e-wallet, credit card, or electronic check — you’ll find someplace ready to do business with you and which offers the support to back it up.

Why is BetMGM the Best Real-Money Ohio Betting Site?

Among the online sportsbooks available in Ohio, BetMGM emerges as the top pick for serious and casual bettors alike. Our experts chose BetMGM not just because of its popularity but because of its features and attributes that set it apart from its top competitors. Here is an example of what won us over:

User-Friendly Interface: BetMGM stands out with its intuitive and easy-to-navigate sportsbook. The website and mobile app are designed to provide a painless user experience, making it easy for beginners to start betting and putting a host of tools and features at the fingertips of more experienced bettors.

BetMGM stands out with its intuitive and easy-to-navigate sportsbook. The website and mobile app are designed to provide a painless user experience, making it easy for beginners to start betting and putting a host of tools and features at the fingertips of more experienced bettors. Wide Range of Betting Markets: You’ll find an extensive selection of sports and events to cast your wagers on, from major leagues like the NFL and NBA to more niche sports like cycling and lacrosse. This diversity ensures that bettors like you will have access to a comprehensive betting landscape that caters to all manner of sports fans

You’ll find an extensive selection of sports and events to cast your wagers on, from major leagues like the NFL and NBA to more niche sports like cycling and lacrosse. This diversity ensures that bettors like you will have access to a comprehensive betting landscape that caters to all manner of sports fans In-Play Betting and Streaming: BetMGM offers a fantastic live betting function that lets you cast your bets in real time. This feature is backed up by the ability to live stream various events, making it easy to watch the game and wait for the perfect moment to strike, slipping your wagers in while the action unfolds, giving you an incredibly immersive gambling experience.

BetMGM offers a fantastic live betting function that lets you cast your bets in real time. This feature is backed up by the ability to live stream various events, making it easy to watch the game and wait for the perfect moment to strike, slipping your wagers in while the action unfolds, giving you an incredibly immersive gambling experience. Attractive Bonuses and Promotions: Bettors can take advantage of a wide range of exciting sports betting bonuses, including bonus bets for new players, odds booster tokens, referral programs, and weekly prizes.

Are Online Ohio Sportsbooks Better Than Traditional Bookmakers?

Convenience: Ohio sportsbook apps offer unparalleled convenience. Bettors can place bets from anywhere, at any time, without the need to visit a physical location. This ease of access is a game-changer, allowing for last-minute bets and real-time wagering as the action unfolds — all without changing out of your sweatpants.

More Betting Options: Digital platforms offer a broader range of betting markets than traditional bookmakers. You’ll find everything from international sports leagues to niche sports, proving that online sportsbooks can cater to a diverse range of interests, ensuring bettors have the best options, no matter their tastes.

Generous Bonuses: Online sportsbooks offer enticing bonuses and promotions to attract and retain new customers. Welcome bonuses, free bets, and loyalty programs are just a few of the perks that can enhance your betting experience and add value that traditional retail sports betting bookmakers can not match.

Cutting-Edge Features: With technological advancements, online sportsbooks introduce exciting features like live betting, early cash-out options, and detailed analytics that can seriously enhance the experience. These tools give betters more control over their bets and access to information that can inform smarter decisions.

Safer Transactions: Digital platforms offer secure, encrypted transactions providing security and peace of mind for bettors. The convenience of using trusted payment methods, from credit cards to e-wallets, ensures that managing your bankroll is safe and straightforward.

Best Ohio Online Sportsbooks – FAQ

What is the best online sports betting site in Ohio?

BetMGM is the best sports betting Ohio site, whether you’re looking for college football betting markets or want to put some cash down on your favorite professional sports teams (go Bengals!). BetMGM offers some of the best odds you’ll find anywhere.

Is it safe to wager on sports in Ohio?

Yes, it is safe to wager on sports in Ohio. We recommend sticking with online bookmakers licensed and regulated by the Ohio Casino Control Commission, such as our pick for the best Ohio Sports Betting Site — BetMGM.

Can you gamble on sports online and win real money?

Yes, you can win real money online by betting on professional and college sports like football, basketball, and baseball. Winning isn’t easy, however — but if it was, they wouldn’t call it gambling.

How do I find the right Ohio online gambling site for me?

Finding the perfect online betting site can seem like a daunting task. Here are a few tips you can use to help you narrow down your search.

Look for a properly licensed establishment.

The recently passed Ohio Sports Betting Bill has made online sports betting legal in the Buckeye state, but it’s still important to make sure to stick with legal online sports betting sites that are licensed and regulated by the Ohio Casino Control Commission. This will not only ensure it’s a safe place to wager but also keep you from running afoul of any Ohio sports betting law.

Check the odds on your favorite markets.

Whether you’re excited by college sports or keen on professional teams like the Columbus Blue Jackets, make sure any bookmaker you sign up with not only offers odds on the markets you know and care about but also that the odds are fair and competitive — which may require you to check out a few competing sportsbooks.

Read the bonus terms

One of the selling points of online sports betting in Ohio is having access to generous welcome bonuses, odds boosters, and things like that. But not every sportsbook is equal in terms of what they offer, so read the full bonus terms before signing up to ensure you won’t toil endlessly against awful wagering requirements.

Last Look at the Top 5 Ohio Sports Betting Sites

BetMGM: A stellar all-purpose online betting site chock full of competitive odds, an NFL partnership, and more promotions than you can shake a stick at. New players who place a qualifying bet can get $158 in bonus bets, regardless of their bet’s outcome.

BetRivers: This popular online bookmaker offers over 20 competitive markets, one of the best mobile apps, and a heaping helping of great live betting options. BetRivers also offers new players up to $100 in ‘Second Chance’ bonus bets if their first wager falls through.

FanDuel: Fantastic odds, helpful (and detailed) statistics and guides, and an incredibly deep sportsbook make this one of our favorite betting apps. New players who win their first qualifying wager will get $200 in bonus bets as a reward.

Draftkings: Last on the list is DraftKings. While it’s not the prettiest sportsbook, it has a wealth of competitive odds as well as several guides and deep sports betting analysis making it a perfect betting site for players looking to hone their skills. It also offers up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

Sign Up With the Top Legal Sports Betting OH Online Sites

Are you ready to start your online betting journey but are not sure how to take that first step? You’re in luck. We’ve put together a guide to walk you through creating your first sports betting account at our pick for the best online bookmaker in Ohio: BetMGM.

Step 1: Create Your Account

Make your way to BetMGM.com and select “Register”

Fill out the form with your details (name, date of birth, et cetera)

Provide your email and create a username and password

Create two security questions (and don’t forget your answers!)

Submit the form!

Step 2: Make Your First Bet

Check your email to verify your account and log in

Once logged in head to the cashier and make your first deposit of $10 or more

Go to the sportsbook find your betting line and place a bet of $5 or more

Enjoy your $158 in free bonus bets credited to your account!

Strategies for Successful Online Sports Betting OH

Whether you’re a beginner just getting into online sports betting or have been at it a while with little success, we’ve got your back with a few helpful tips and tricks for getting the most out of these Ohio online sports betting apps.

While there’s no guaranteed path to victory, embracing smart betting strategies can significantly tilt the odds in your favor.

Understand the Basics: Before placing bets, ensure you have a firm grasp on the fundamentals — learn about the different types of bets and how odds work. This foundational knowledge is crucial for making informed decisions.

Before placing bets, ensure you have a firm grasp on the fundamentals — learn about the different types of bets and how odds work. This foundational knowledge is crucial for making informed decisions. Research Thoroughly: Successful betting often comes down to diligent research and not going all in on your favorite team. Analyze team statistics, recent performances, and any relevant news. Ohio sports betting apps like BetMGM and Borgata offer valuable blog posts and other resources to aid in your analysis.

Successful betting often comes down to diligent research and not going all in on your favorite team. Analyze team statistics, recent performances, and any relevant news. Ohio sports betting apps like BetMGM and Borgata offer valuable blog posts and other resources to aid in your analysis. Shop for the Best Lines: Odds can vary from one sports betting app to another. By comparing odds on different platforms, you can ensure you get the best value for your bets. This practice — ‘line shopping’ — is a fantastic way to maximize the win potential in your favorite Ohio sports betting market.

Odds can vary from one sports betting app to another. By comparing odds on different platforms, you can ensure you get the best value for your bets. This practice — ‘line shopping’ — is a fantastic way to maximize the win potential in your favorite Ohio sports betting market. Manage Your Bankroll: Set a budget for your betting activities and stick to it. Begin with small stakes to extend your betting journey and to help avoid the temptation of chasing losses.

Set a budget for your betting activities and stick to it. Begin with small stakes to extend your betting journey and to help avoid the temptation of chasing losses. Keep a Cool Head: Ohio sports betting fans are some of the most passionate bettors in the sports betting industry — but it’s important to keep emotions at bay and to avoid letting personal biases cloud our decisions.

Objective analysis and adherence to an outlined strategy are your best allies — regardless of whether you’re playing from your favorite mobile sports betting apps or taking advantage of a retail sportsbook.

Join the Top Sports Betting OH Online Sites Today!

Now that you know where to find all the best real-money sports betting sites in Ohio, it’s time for you to put on your big kid pants and get to betting.

While we believe BetMGM is the overall best choice for most players thanks to its robust welcome package and impressive odds across such a wide range of markets, we’re certain you would feel right at home at any of the sportsbooks on this list.

Heck, it might be worth your while to sign up and check out a few of them. Maybe collect an extra welcome bonus or two?

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. While online gambling can be fun, you should always wager what you can afford to lose.

If you think you may have a gambling problem, it’s crucial to call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 and seek help from an advisor. All gambling sites and guides are for those who are 21+ only.

Casino sites listed in our reviews might not be accessible in your region. As a result, it’s necessary to check local laws and regulations to see whether online gambling is legal or not.

