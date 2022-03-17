×

Mary Lou Huston, 71, of Plainsboro, NJ passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center, Plainsboro, NJ.

Born in Akron, Ohio, she has been a resident of Plainsboro for the last 40 years. Mary Lou is a graduate of Marquette University and worked as a Meeting Planner for various companies including Education Testing Services, Merrill Lynch and Doral Hotel.

A passionate people person, Mary Lou had the unique ability to connect with people in an instant. Mary Lou enjoyed music, attended many rock’n roll concerts and was an enthusiastic tailgater. She was an avid season ticket holder for Seton Hall University basketball and participated in numerous basketball trips from Hawaii to the Bahamas and many cities in between, also attending most home games. Mary Lou was a supporter of animal rights and a dog lover all her life. She was a devoted parishioner of Queenship of Mary Catholic Church in Plainsboro.

Mary Lou is survived by her beloved companion of 30 years, James Adamczyk; her siblings, Sister Sally Anne Huston, Robert K, Jr. (Gretchen); and Nancy Huston Clark (Norman); her brothers-in-law, Eric Schluter, Jerry Miller, Mike Vinyard and Victor Leady. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She is predeceased by her parents Ruth Patricia and Robert K. Huston, her sisters Patricia Huston, Susie Huston, Sharon Vinyard and Linda Leady.

Visitation was held on Monday, March 14, 2022 from 10:00am until 10:45am at Queenship of Mary Catholic Church, 16 Dey Rd., Plainsboro, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 11:00am. Interment will be held privately.

Arrangements under the direction of The Mather-Hodge Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary Lou’s name to Guiding Eyes for the Blind at donate.guidingeyes.org or to the Muscular Dystrophy Association at mda.donordrive.com