Manalapan Police Beat – Oct. 3

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:

On Sept. 21 at 1:14 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that at 12:15 p.m., an unknown individual stole a 2022 four-door Mercedes-Benz vehicle valued at approximately $139,000 from the parking lot of a business at 357 Route 9, Manalapan. The key fob is believed to have been left inside the vehicle. Patrolman Hunter Mauro took the report.

On Sept. 21 at 11:40 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that unknown individuals stole two unlocked vehicles from the driveway of an Oakland Mills Road residence. The key fobs are believed to have been left inside the vehicles. The combined value of the stolen vehicles is approximately $120,000. Patrolman Matthew Mattia took the report.

On Sept. 22 at 4:52 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an iPhone valued at approximately $1,100 was stolen after being delivered to a Winged Foot Drive residence. Patrolman Christopher Capuzzo handled the report.

On Sept. 22 at 7:52 p.m., an East Windsor resident reported that multiple cell phones, a laptop computer and documents were stolen from an unlocked vehicle that was parked at Wawa, 146 Woodward Road, Manalapan. Patrolman Christopher Capuzzo handled the report.

On Sept. 23 at 11:44 a.m., a Monroe Township resident reported that an unknown individual removed a purse that had been left in a restroom at Wegmans, 55 Route 9, Manalapan. The purse was subsequently located, but was found to be missing items valued

at $375. Patrolman Anthony Cascella handled the report.

On Sept. 24 at 7:40 p.m., a Somerset resident reported that an unknown individual stole an Apple iPhone, 12MaxPro, valued at approximately $1,300, at the Englishtown Auction Sales, 90 Wilson Ave., Manalapan. The theft was reported to have occurred at about 2 p.m. Patrolman Jason Vigneault took the report.

On Sept. 26 at 1:34 a.m., Patrolman Ryan Brady conducted a motor vehicle stop on Main Street in Manalapan after observing a motor vehicle violation. The driver of the vehicle, who was identified as a 48-year-old male resident of Marlboro, was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters where he was processed and released after being issued summonses.

On Sept. 26 at 4:20 a.m., a New Brunswick resident reported that a 2020 Volvo semi-truck, valued at approximately $100,000, was stolen from a business at 351 Route 33, Manalapan. Patrolman Ryan Brady took the report.