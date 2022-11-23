News Transcript On Campus, Nov. 23

Kutztown University, Kutztown, Pa., has announced that 32 student-athletes will represent its wrestling team for the 2022-23 season, including Logan Waller of Manalapan. The Golden Bears opened their season on Nov. 6 at the East Stroudsburg Open. Kutztown is led by head coach Robert Fisher, who is in his 22nd year at the helm of the Golden Bears.

Kutztown University, Kutztown, Pa., has announced that 14 student-athletes will represent its women’s basketball team for the 2022-23 season, including Samantha Mikos of Freehold. Samantha is a redshirt junior forward and is a graduate of Saint Rose High School, Belmar. She is majoring in biology (pre-medicine). Kutztown opened its season against Bowie State on Nov. 11 in the CIAA/PSAC Challenge at Shippensburg.

Christina Chueiri of Englishtown gave a poster presentation at the seventh annual Michael J. Bond ’75, M.D. Alumni/Undergraduate Science Symposium at the State University of New York, Cortland, N.Y. The event connects current students and faculty in the sciences with alumni who have had success in the field and return to campus to share their experience and knowledge. This year’s schedule included plenary sessions from students and alumni and a Bowers Hall Lab Crawl in which students mingled with returning graduates and alumni to share insight about their research.

Ryan Wolff of Manalapan was recently initiated into the Rider University, Lawrenceville, Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The society welcomed 235 new initiates from 11 universities during October. Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.