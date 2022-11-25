Camden woman and accomplice charged with alleged shoplifting from TJ Maxx in West Windsor

A Camden woman was charged with shoplifting and her accomplice, also a Camden resident, was charged with conspiracy to commit shoplifting at the TJ Maxx store on Nassau Park Boulevard, according to the West Windsor Police Department.

The accomplice went into the TJ Maxx store and allegedly picked out several handbags, clothing, jackets and accessories and then put them in a shopping cart on Oct. 17, police said. After about 45 minutes of shopping, she abandoned the shopping cart in an aisle.

The accomplice left the store and got into a red Hyundai that was parked outside of the store, police said. A few minutes later, another woman got out of the same car and went into the TJ Maxx store.

She found the shopping cart that her accomplice had abandoned and chose some more merchandise. She allegedly used a cutting tool to remove the security tags from some handbags and concealed everything in several shopping bags, police said.

The woman allegedly pushed the shopping cart out of the store with the assorted items, valued at a combined $1,128.64, without paying for them and left the scene, police said.

A West Windsor police detective followed up on the initial investigation and identified the two women who were subsequently charged, police said.