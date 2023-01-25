News Transcript On Campus, Jan. 25

Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H., has named the following students to the Fall 2022 president’s list (minimum 3.70 GPA):Michael Magali of Manalapan, Samantha Magali of Manalapan, Mark Campanaro of Manalapan, Jake McTigue of Freehold and Bryan Levin of Morganville.

Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H., has named the following students to the Fall 2022 dean’s list (minimum 3.50 GPA): Matthew Smith of Englishtown and Julianna Lorenzetti of Freehold.

Amanda Pometti of Morganville was recently initiated into the University of South Carolina, Columbia, Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars and embrace the ODK ideals.

The State University of New York, New Paltz, N.Y., has named Jacob Daum of Morganville and Cassidy Deaver of Manalapan to the dean’s list for Fall 2022 semester.

Ben Shain of Marlboro was named to the dean’s list at Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa., for the Fall 2022 semester.

Belmont University, Nashville, Tenn., has named the following students to the Fall 2022 semester dean’s list: Madelyn McPadden of Englishtown and Rachel Giuffrida of Morganville.

Kayla Grimshaw of Freehold, a Class of 2026 criminology and criminal justice major at York College of Pennsylvania, was named to the Fall 2022 dean’s list.

DeSales University, Center Valley, Pa., has named the following students to the Fall 2022 dean’s list: Isabella Stevens of Freehold, majoring in theater and English, and Safa Shaikh of Morganville, majoring in medical studies.

Christina Chueiri of Englishtown has been named to the dean’s list at the State University of New York, Cortland, N.Y., for the Fall 2022 semester. Christina is studying adolescence education biology.