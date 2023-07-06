Grateful for the support

All of us at Housing Initiatives (HIP) of Princeton would like to thank everyone who showed up at the Ivy Inn to support our work. We’re especially grateful to East Coast Ambush for supplying the music, Andy Golden for pouring the drinks, and Richey Ryan and the team at the Ivy Inn for providing a terrific venue for the community to come together. All the money raised in tips that night will be going to support a family new to our transitional housing program.

This summer, three new families will be moving into HIP transitional housing. Some have spent months couch-surfing in cramped quarters; others have struggled to pay unsustainably high rents for substandard living conditions. With HIP, they’ll have a safe, secure place to live and a network of support to help with individualized needs, including: finishing college degrees, securing higher paying jobs, building savings and credit, obtaining mental health treatment, obtaining educational enrichment, academic and other support for their children, and qualifying for permanent affordable housing.

We, at HIP, know that stronger, healthier, and happier families make our community stronger, too. In order to continue our work in building a strong, equitable community, we need your help. Please consider making a contribution to help cover the costs of moving and furnishing an apartment for an incoming family.

Our website (www.housinginitiativesofprinceton) has information about donating and volunteering. Also, please mark your calendars for our Fall Fundraiser – Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Watershed Institute in Hopewell. This year we’re honoring former Councilman Lance Liverman, longtime friend and supporter of HIP, for his commitment to make Princeton an inclusive community.

Liz Lempert

Board Chair, Housing Initiatives of Princeton