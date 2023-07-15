Princeton Police blotter

A 24-year-old Lawrence Township man was charged with simple assault after he allegedly punched a victim in the face during a verbal dispute on Griggs Drive June 24. He was issued a summons for assault.

A 32-year-old Princeton man was charged with driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle stop on Paul Robeson Place June 24. He was processed and released.

A 53-year-old Princeton man was charged with driving while intoxicated after he was stopped by police on Wiggins Street June 22. He was processed and released.

A 41-year-old Princeton man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking $53.98 worth of merchandise from a store on North Harrison Street June 18. He was processed and released.

A bicycle and its lock were stolen after the victim secured it to a bicycle rack on Nassau Street June 17.

Property valued at $1,720 was reported stolen from a vehicle while it was parked in a lot on Princeton-Kingston Road June 16.

A 23-year-old Dover man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for $2,500 from Roxbury Municipal Court June 14 following a motor vehicle stop on State Road. He was processed and released.

A victim reported that a suspect spit saliva in the victim’s face during a verbal dispute on Redding Circle June 13. The man fled the area.

Someone broke into a vehicle while it was parked at a private establishment on Pretty Brook Road June 12. An unknown amount of property was stolen.

A 23-year-old Belle Mead man was charged with driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle stop on Bayard Lane June 12. He was processed and released.