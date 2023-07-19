HomeHopewell Valley NewsHopewell NewsHopewell Quarry enters new community partnership with Watershed Institute

Hopewell Quarry enters new community partnership with Watershed Institute

The Watershed Institute's nature camp campers enjoy taking turns jumping into Quarry Lake. Photo courtesy of Seth Siditsky/ The Watershed Institute

The Hopewell Quarry has announced a new community partnership with The Watershed Institute.

The Hopewell Quarry was purchased in August 2021 by Friends of Hopewell Quarry (FoHQ), which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the more than seven-acre property that has a one-acre freshwater Quarry Lake as a public swimming and recreation facility.

“The Hopewell Quarry has a long and storied tradition in the Hopewell Valley,” said Jim Waltman, executive director of The Watershed Institute. “We are excited to be partnering with the Friends of the Quarry and look forward to the Quarry being one of our neighbors for years to come.”

It was a great new experience for our campers to be able to hike to the Quarry and swim for the afternoon in the pool and quarry as part of our summer camp offerings, he added.

The FoHQ are grateful for the financial and technical assistance provided by The Watershed Institute in preserving this property for public use, according to a press release.

“The FoHQ board is pleased to add the Watershed campers and staff to their robust community of annual campers that enjoy the old-fashioned swimming hole experience of a small town,” they wrote.

“Each summer thousands of campers from all across New Jersey and Pennsylvania enjoy the pristine waters and natural grounds of the Hopewell Quarry.”

