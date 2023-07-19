Mercer County 4-H Fair returns for 104th year

Talents and passions will be on display when the annual county 4-H fair returns to Howell Living History Farm.

The two-day event takes place on July 29 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and July 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the farm in Lambertville.

The fair is celebrating 104 years with an opening ceremony July 29 in the show tent and has pony rides, hayrides and animal shows.

Those who are exhibiting need to have their entries for the fair at the farm by July 27 between 3-7 p.m.

On Howell Living History Farm, people attending will be able to experience a 4-H animal tent, 4-H STEM tent, show tent, a tent for community exhibitors, 4-H public exhibits, archery range, entertainment tent, live music, the horse drawn hayrides, self-guided farm tours, and a pie eating contest.

The fair showcases all of the club members and public exhibitors work that has been created or grown in the past year. The first 4-H fair in Mercer County was held at Princeton High School in 1919.

Admission and parking is free for the fair. Judges will judge exhibits independently and will also be joined by attendees of the fair, who will also vote on their overall favorite exhibits.

The favorite exhibits are going to be awarded a blue ribbon in the open and 4-H divisions on July 30.

The community is allowed to enter “Open Division” categories for public exhibit entries, and they do not need to be a 4-H member to exhibit in the fair.

At the fair people can showcase arts and crafts, flowers and house plants, needlework, foods, photography, gardening, clothing and woodworking.

The 4-H program is a youth development program operated by Rutgers Cooperative Extension, that provides research-based, hands-on learning experiences for youth in Mercer County.

The program is open to residents in their youth from first grade to one-year out of high school. Members learn values and skills, such as leadership through community service and leadership, nature, health and wellness, science, animal and art clubs.