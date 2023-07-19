‘Weighing our options’

Princeton High School principal survey will help the principal’s search committee to screen and interview candidates.

Several weeks of ongoing discussions preceded Princeton school district officials’ announcement to advertise a vacancy for the Princeton High School (PHS) principal’s position, following the school board’s May 15 decision to not renew former Principal Frank Chmiel’s contract, according to School board president Dafna Kendal.

“Taking all factors into consideration, particularly Dr. [Kathie] Foster’s availability to serve as interim principal, we weighed our options and communicated the agreed-upon plan to the community as soon as it was finalized,” Kendal said.

The decision to seek out a permanent principal was announced eight weeks after the board decided not to renew Chmiel’s contract on July 7. The opening was posted on the school district website and several job boards July 10. Applications will be accepted through July 30, with a goal of filling the vacancy by Sept. 1.

Chmiel was placed on administrative leave March 17 by Superintendent of Schools Carol Kelley. Since that time, the PHS principal’s duties have been handled by Foster, who has been serving as interim principal. She is a former superintendent of schools and a former principal.

Foster was appointed by the school board to serve as the interim principal from March 29 to June 30. She was reappointed to serve as interim principal from July 1 through Aug. 31.

An online survey has been posted that asked respondents to specify the desired characteristics in a new principal. The survey, which has drawn much input from the community, will help the principal’s search committee to screen and interview candidates.

“Identifying the right candidate is important to our entire community. We are committed to finding an excellent candidate who will serve as the principal for many years to come,” Kendal said.

Chmiel, who was in his second year as PHS principal, challenged Kelley’s recommendation to not renew his contract. He appealed the recommendation and requested a Donaldson hearing in front of the school board to make his case for reinstatement as the principal. Such hearings may be held in public or in private.

A school district employee whose contract is not being renewed has the right to ask for a written statement of reasons for the non-renewal. The employee may then ask for an informal appearance – known as a Donaldson hearing – before the school board to convince it to offer a new contract.

The school board held a Donaldson hearing in public at a special school board meeting May 15. The board voted 8-2 to support Kelley’s recommendation to not renew Chmiel’s contract. The board’s action created the opening for a permanent PHS principal at that meeting.

Kendal said it is always the school district’s intention to fill vacancies as soon as possible.