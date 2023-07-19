The Hopewell Township Police Department’s new hires will attend Mercer County Police Academy in the fall

Four new officers have joined the ranks of the Hopewell Township Police Department.

Robert Halmi, Ryan Finnegan, Michael Enriquez, and James Stanton were each sworn in as the department’s newest officers surrounded by family and friends in person and through Zoom on July 10.

“We are happy to hire these four young officers,” Police Chief James Rosso said. “They are wonderful men. We look forward to them joining our police department.”

The officers will attend the Mercer County Police Academy for 21 weeks in the fall.

Deputy Mayor Courtney Peters-Manning delivered the oaths of office to each of the officers.

“I had the honor and the privilege to do the final interview with Mayor [Michael] Ruger for all four of our new hires,” she said. “You could not ask for four more community minded, accomplished, experienced and wonderful people.

“So, I really look forward to seeing you all around town and look forward to seeing what you accomplish in the Hopewell Township Police Department.”

Robert Halmi is from Freehold and comes from a family of law enforcement. His father is a retired police officer with the Colts Neck Police Department.

Halmi attended the University of Alamama for several years after high school and enlisted in the United States Army in 2017 spending “six years honorably serving this country in the Army where he was a military police officer.”

“Robert received a substantial amount of police training while in the Army relevant to our profession and had a distinguished career,” Rosso added.

“He was awarded several medals and unit citations for his outstanding work during his time in the Army. We are excited to have him join our team.”

Ryan Finnegan grew up in Titusville and also comes from a family of law enforcement. His father is a retired police officer with the New Jersey State Police.

“Ryan and his family grew up here in Hopewell Township and [he] went through the Hopewell Valley school district,” Rosso said. “After high school Ryan attended Rutgers University where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in health administration.”

Finnegan is an active member of the Union Fire Company & Rescue Squad as both a firefighter and EMT (emergency medical technician).

“We are excited to have Ryan join our team,” Rosso said.

Michael Enriquez is from Lawrence Township and is a graduate of West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South.

“After high school, Michael attended Mercer County Community College and then finished his college education at Rowan University obtaining a bachelor’s degree in law and justice,” Rosso said.

“Through our interviews, Michael spoke [about] the impact an officer had on him at an early age and his passion for this profession stood out in this process, so we are excited to have him join this team.”

James Stanton is from Titusville and also comes from a family of law enforcement. His father is retired from the Ewing Township Police Department.

“James also grew up in the Hopewell Valley community and went through the Hopewell Valley school district,” Rosso said. “After high school James went to Mercer County Community College where he obtained an associate degree in criminal justice.”

Stanton is working on finishing his education at Rutgers University.

“We are excited to have him join our team,” Rosso said.