New York man charged with attempted mail theft

A 30-year-old Bronx, N.Y. man has been charged with criminal attempted burglary after he allegedly attempted to break into a United States Postal Service mailbox at the USPS Circle Branch post office July 17, according to the Lawrence Township Police Department.

A police detective was conducting surveillance of the Circle Branch post office on Brunswick Pike because of an increase in mail theft incidents at USPS mailboxes in the area, police said.

At about 2:35 a.m. July 17, the detective saw a white SUV drop off a passenger on Brunswick Pike in front of the post office. The SUV drove over to park in a nearby business parking lot, police said.

The detective observed the man allegedly attempting to break into the USPS mailbox in the post office parking lot. When the detective approached, the man fled on foot out of sight of the detective, police said. The man allegedly left evidence of the attempted burglary, which was recovered by police.

The detective and additional police officers approached the SUV and made the arrest. The man was released on a criminal complaint summons.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about mail thefts is asked to call police Detective Dean Sawasky at 609-844-7125 or by email at dsawasky@lawrencetwp.com.