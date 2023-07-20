Washington Road to be closed for emergency bridge repair

Washington Road will be closed for approximately four months, beginning July 21, for an emergency bridge replacement project over the Delaware & Raritan Canal, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

Washington Road is expected to be closed through Oct. 2, officials said. Motorists who use Washington Road to enter and leave Princeton will need to use South Harrison Street or Alexander Road if they are crossing Route 1 to reach the town.

Motorists may use other alternative routes to enter and leave Princeton, according to the Princeton Police Department. Motorists should expect delays.