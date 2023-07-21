Princeton Police blotter

A 46-year-old Cranbury man was charged with driving while intoxicated, obstructing the administration of law and criminal mischief for allegedly damaging a patrol car on State Road/Route 206 July 3. Police responded to investigate a verbal dispute and discovered that the man was allegedly driving a vehicle while intoxicated. During the course of the arrest, he allegedly did not comply with the officer’s instructions. He was processed and released.

A 42-year-old Pennington man was charged with driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle stop on Mercer Street July 2. He was processed and released.

A thief stole the victim’s wallet and its contents from a business on Nassau Street in an incident reported July 1. The total value of the stolen items was approximately $35.

A 71-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman both of Yardley, Pa., were charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking items from several stores on Palmer Square West. The incidents were reported June 30. The man and the woman were processed and released.

A victim reported the theft of her purse and contents, valued at a combined $5,740.92, from the bathroom of a Witherspoon Street restaurant June 30.

A Witherspoon Street resident who ordered food to be delivered to her home using an online food delivery service told police that someone entered the lobby of the apartment building and stole the package of food before she could pick it up. The incident was reported June 29.

A victim reported the theft of her cell phone after it was left in a rideshare vehicle. She made arrangements to meet the driver to return it, but the driver failed to return the phone and ceased contact with the victim. The incident was reported June 28.

A victim told police that an unknown person presented fraudulent identification and information to rent a vehicle from the victim. The person then stole the vehicle after failing to return it. The incident was reported June 27.

Someone stole a wallet and its contents and a set of Apple Airpod Pro earbuds, valued at a combined $1,018, while the victim was at work on Palmer Square East. The theft was reported June 26.