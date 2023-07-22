HomeHillsborough BeaconHillsborough police: No injuries reported in attached garage fire

Hillsborough police: No injuries reported in attached garage fire

HILLSBOROUGH: Fire safety bureau logo

A fire reported in an attached garage of a Deriemer Road home is not considered suspicious, but remains under investigation, according to the Hillsborough Township Police Department.

Police and the Hillsborough Township Fire Department discovered a small fire and smoke condition in the attached garage at approximately 1:51 a.m. on July 21.

The residence was evacuated prior to the arrival of patrol and there were no injuries reported.

The fire is under investigation by detectives from the Hillsborough Township Police Department and the Hillsborough Township Bureau of Fire Safety.

The following agencies responded: Hillsborough Fire Marshall, Hillsborough Fire Units 36,37, 38, Millstone Valley Fire Unit 28, Neshanic Fire Unit 48, Eliabeth Ave. Fire Unit 26, Robert Wood Johnson EMS (emergency medical services), North Branch Rescue Squad and Somerset County Fire Coordinator.

