Retiring superintendent named Mercer County Superintendent of Schools for 2023

Lawrence Township Superintendent of Schools Ross Kasun was honored by the Mercer County Association of School Administrators as the top administrator among the nine superintendents of schools in the Mercer County public school districts.

Kasun, who is retiring in September, was praised by David Aderhold, president of the Mercer County Association of School Administrators, for his dedication to the Lawrence Township Public School District’s students and staff.

“Dr. Kasun is a talented and dedicated school leader who is held in high regard by his colleagues,” said Aderhold, who is the superintendent of schools for the West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District.

Kasun’s work and leadership during the past five years is a testament to his dedication to students and staff, Aderhold said.

This is not the first time that Kasun has been honored for his leadership. He was named as the 2017 New Jersey Superintendent of Schools by the New Jersey Association of School Administrators.

Kasun began his career in education as an elementary school teacher. He was a school principal in the South Orange-Maplewood and Millburn public school districts.

He is a former superintendent of schools in the Freehold Township and Colts Neck public school districts. He was previously the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in the Summit Public School District.

Kasun was chosen by the White House in 2014 to attend the Future Ready Summit in Washington, D.C. for his efforts to infuse technology into daily practice.

He was among the first group to participate in the Lexington Education Leadership Award for his efforts to encourage the use of technology to foster personalized learning for students. The award is sponsored by the Lexington Institute think tank.

Education is a second career for Kasun. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Seton Hall University and worked for two international corporations before switching to education.

He holds a master’s degree in elementary education and a doctorate in educational administration from Seton Hall University.

Kasun also holds a master’s degree in administration and supervision from Rutgers University.