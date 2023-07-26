Navy veteran reflects on ‘amazing’ upbringing in Bordentown

Capt. Brian Binder has served in the U.S. Navy for 29 years

Capt. Brian Binder, a native of Bordentown, is the commanding officer aboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Mayport in Mayport, Fla.

He is a 1994 graduate of Notre Dame High School and a 1998 United States Naval Academy graduate, according to the Navy Office of Community Outreach.

“I’ve discovered, like many who have served our nation, that the initial reasons for why you joined will change and mature over your time in service,” Binder said. “Initially, it was to ‘Fly Navy,’ and I’ve truly enjoyed nearly three decades of naval aviation. However, that is clearly not why I continue to serve today. My reasons for continued service are more personal, as it’s for my family and fellow sailors.”

Today, Binder relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Bordentown to succeed in the military.

“Bordentown, New Jersey, was an amazing home for me because it was my only home for 18 years until I entered the United States Naval Academy,” Binder said. “My fantastic Bordentown experience included dedicated teachers and a public school system who cared about fostering the future generation with unlimited potential. Bordertown also had remarkable sports programs with opportunities for all children to run, swim, play basketball, baseball, soccer, etc.”

These lessons have helped Binder while serving in the Navy.

NAVSTA Mayport is one of three major Navy installations in the Jacksonville area. Mayport is home to a busy seaport as well as an air facility, and has an 8,000-foot runway capable of handling any aircraft in Department of Defense inventory.

The mission of NAVSTA Mayport is to sustain and enhance warfighter readiness. The Navy at Mayport covers 3,409 acres and is the third largest naval facility in the continental United States. NAVSTA Mayport is home to more than 70 tenant commands and is home to the U.S. Navy’s Fourth Fleet and the Navy’s first Triton squadron, according to Navy officials.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

“Our mission remains timeless – to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

Serving in the Navy means Binder is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The United States Navy is unique and exceptional in our ability to go forward and remain forward in support of tasking from the commander in chief in defense of our nation,” Binder said. “We project forward from the air, surface and subsurface, and are unmatched in talent and capability. The amazing sailors who serve in the United States Navy understand that we are also ambassadors of this great nation when we visit our partner nations.”

Binder and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“After six deployments, the team’s proudest moment has been and always will be, when we see our sailors reunited with their families,” Binder said. “There is no better celebration of American freedom than a Navy homecoming.”

As Binder and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the U.S. Navy.

“Our nation requires the very best of us,” Binder said. “Naval service means three things: preparing to win, bearing the strain for each other and taking care of your family.”

Binder is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“Everything you need to know in life you’ve learned in kindergarten,” Binder said. “There is so much truth in this statement for me. Ms. Sally Craig was my primary kindergarten teacher, who served alongside the best kindergarten team I’ve ever seen, including Mrs. Carole Marue and Mrs. Judy Pesce. They are remarkable leaders who have made all the difference for so many of us who have had the privilege of growing up in Bordertown.”

“Service to your country starts with a strong love of your nation,” added Binder. “I owe that to my parents. Thank you, Mom and Dad. You are the best!”