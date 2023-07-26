Toddler time with Deputy Mayor Robert Britting

Hillsborough branch library offers a number of children’s activities throughout the summer

The Somerset County Library System of New Jersey’s (SCLSNJ) Hillsborough branch hosted Deputy Mayor Robert Britting at toddler time last week.

Britting read, Spot Bakes A Cake by Eric Hill and Hello, Day by Anita Lobel at the library on July 18.

The weekly toddler program incorporates reading, singing, and playing while also allowing toddlers and their caregivers time to make new friends.

“The Hillsborough branch is exceptional,” Britting said. “It maintains the traditional value of a library that we all grew up with where people can come sit, interact live, and learn. The branch also offers a number of digital services allowing people to engage in a more holistic way.”

The Hillsborough branch has scheduled many activities for children throughout the summer allowing children and families the opportunity to play board games, explore Snap Circuits, try building sets, work on puzzles, and more. These sessions will occur every Monday through Aug. 14 from 2-6 p.m. Explore programs at SCLSNJ: https://sclsnj.libnet.info/events.

The Hillsborough branch will also be hosting a sensory-friendly movie, showing Wonder Park on Thursday, Aug. 24. For this film, the lights will be dimmed, subtitles will be turned on, the sound will be lowered, seating will be flexible seating, and there will be space for participants to move as needed. All ages and abilities are welcome. Learn more or register: https://sclsnj.libnet.info/event/8080706.

The Hillsborough branch is located at 379 South Branch Road in Hillsborough. For questions, call (908) 458-8420 or email hillsborough@sclibnj.org. To discover all SCLSNJ has to offer, visit SCLSNJ.org or connect with SCLSNJ on Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube.