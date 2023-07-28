‘They get to see us outside of the vest’

Cranbury police officers are giving back to the community they serve through an evening of fun as celebrations will take place for the 40th annual National Night Out.

The Cranbury Policemen’s Benevolent Association (PBA) Local 405 and police department join others across America on National Night Out as they enhance personal connections and trust with their communities on Aug. 1.

The night out event will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Village Park in Cranbury.

“It is going to be a fun event this year,” Officer Nicholas Rodrigues, president of PBA Local 405, said. “We are doing some new things as well as keeping the old traditions that we have.”

In addition to touch-a-truck, Cranbury police vehicles will be on display, food and DJ music is available to all who attend, vendor tables, ice cream and a volleyball game between police officers and children are just some of the fun for this year’s National Night Out.

Rodrigues, who is in his second year of planning the event, said he is a big proponent of National Night Out.

“It is an amazing event that really connects the department with the town and its residents, so they know that they can come to us for anything, and don’t have to be afraid or be shy,” he said, adding the public “can always come up to us, as well as we can go up to the residents and have that open communication and trust.”

“The event also promotes safety for everyone and a drug-free zone.”

As an annual community building campaign, National Night Out was created to make communities safer and build trust between individual communities and their police departments.

The campaign was introduced nationwide in 1984. Millions participate and attend across the country through community parties, cookouts, or parades.

The National Association of Town Watch sponsors the annual nationwide event that is also celebrated in U.S. territories and on military bases worldwide with a goal of establishing stronger relationships and trust between officers and communities.

“I love planning this event. I love seeing the plan come to action and seeing that everybody is happy and having a good time,” Rodrigues said. “It makes it worth it every single year.

“Our PBA and police department work together. My vice president [Officer John Glennon] does an awesome job and took kind of the reins this year. He is that organizational meticulous person, who has got everything down pat.”

Planning starts for the event starts right before the previous year ends.

“We have a lot more people moving into Cranbury, as well as the residents that have been here for years that we know,” Rodrigues said. “This event is great because they get to see us outside of the vest, the badge, and see us in our own environment, and our own personalities.”

The evening event also allows for Cranbury residents and families to meet some of the department’s night shift officers.

“… I know a lot of citizens and residents don’t get the chance to meet night shift guys, especially if they are newer,” Rodrigues emphasized.

“This is a good event to have that opportunity to meet these officers and have the opportunity to have these conversations and ask them any question they would like to ask.”