Meet ‘Bordy’ at annual National Night Out

Community names Bordentown Township Police Department’s new eagle mascot

The results are in. Bordentown Township Police Department’s new eagle mascot has a name.

In a reel posted on the department’s Facebook page, Police Officer Adam Edwards announced the name to a drumroll.

“Introducing our new mascot,” Edwards stated.

The eagle mascot popped up in the video holding a sign with the name “Bordy.”

“Coming to a community event near you.”

Bordentown police first introduced its mascot in April soliciting the community for names. The mascot is a first for any police department in New Jersey. The mascot is modeled after the eagle displayed in the department’s patch and will build upon the community policing efforts the Bordentown Township Police Department has prided itself on for the past few years, according to the department.

The department had posted a fun introductory video of its mascot, which was a collaboration between Trenton Thunder Baseball and Riverview Studios. In the video, the department’s eagle got a few tips from Thunder’s mascot, Boomer, a blue Thunderbird.

The next community event is the annual National Night Out, which will be held from 6-8 p.m. at Joseph Lawrence Park, 316 Ward Ave., on Aug. 1.

The night out will include a meet and greet with officers including Bordy, food and drinks, games, music, safety booths, explore emergency vehicles, cops versus kids kickball, K9 demonstration, obstacle course, cornhole with cops, face painting, and XBox with a cop.

National Night Out is a nationwide observance on the first Tuesday of August each year that enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement and fosters a sense of community. It began nearly four decades ago.