Hillsborough Police Department holds its first National Night Out

The Hillsborough Township Police Department decided to essentially jump on the band wagon and hold its own National Night Out event on Aug. 1.

National Night Out is a nationwide observance on the first Tuesday of August each year that enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement and fosters a sense of community. It began 40 years ago.

“It’s just one of those things that has been done in neighboring towns and throughout the state and we felt it was time we took part in that,” Police Lt. Stephen Nowacki said.

Nowacki and Police Cpl. Christopher Giraldi were two members of a committee that formed the National Night Out held at Mountainview Park.

“Over the past few years, the police department and the township have tried to put more of a focus on community policing and community relations,” Giraldi noted. “So it’s just another way to build those relationships. We do Coffee with a Cop. We do Coloring with a Cop. We do a ton of other community events, but nothing on this scale.”

The night included a Black Hawk helicopter landing by the New Jersey Army National Guard, police vehicles and equipment were on display and there were police motorcycle demonstrations. Officers provided handouts spreading awareness on township programs, and there were CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and K-9 demonstrations.

In addition, the Hillsborough Fire Departments and Department of Public Works had their vehicles and equipment on display.

People of all ages were also able to enjoy free ice cream, a game of corn hole, were able to dunk some of the police officers in a dunk tank and play a game of kick ball with officers.

“Ultimately it is a big community conglomerate,” Giraldi explained of the night, which came together through community partners including food vendors, companies and nonprofits in town. “We had a little bit of everything.”