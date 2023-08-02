Hopewell Township requests traffic calming measures for county’s Ingleside Avenue

Mayor Michael Ruger has requested the county look into traffic calming measures and warning signs for Ingleside Avenue in efforts to address resident concerns about traffic safety on the roadway.

The Township Committee approved the resolution authorizing the mayor to sign a letter addressed to Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes requesting driver feedback signs and advance warning signs for trucks during a committee meeting on July 24.

“… At least one resident, possibly more ask for some type of traffic control measures on Ingleside Avenue [during committee meetings],” Township Administrator George Snyder noted.

“Ingleside Avenue is a county road, so this is a letter from the mayor to the county executive asking for speed feedback radar signs that tell drivers what their speed is and then advanced warning signs for trucks, so they do not enter Ingleside Avenue.”

In the letter from Ruger, Hopewell Township is requesting driver feedback signs at each end of Ingleside.

“As traffic volumes around the area have increased, vehicles exceeding the speed limit have also increased on the road. As a result, the township formally requests driver feedback signs at each end of the roadway,” Ruger wrote.

Additionally, trucks exceeding 4 tons turning onto County Road 631 create unsafe conditions, he added.

“Advanced warning signs stating, ‘No Left Turn for Trucks over 4 Tons’ on the eastbound side and ‘No Right Turn for Trucks over 4 Tons’ on the westbound side CR 546 will advise trucks not to enter Ingleside Avenue,” Ruger wrote.

He said the driver feedback and truck warning signs will improve traffic safety and facilitate safer pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

In June, the Township Committee had authorized the township to enter into a cost share agreement with the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) for a potential full traffic signal at the intersection of Ingleside Avenue and state highway Route 31.

The township contacted NJDOT and their Bureau of Traffic operations months prior to the June meeting to request that a traffic light be constructed at the intersection.

The traffic light would help addressing accidents, pedestrian and bicycle safety at the intersection, officials said.